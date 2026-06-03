Pixel 11 leak reveals all the official wallpapers arriving with this year's phone series

TL;DR Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpapers first leaked a couple months back.

Today, a new source completes the picture with wallpapers for the rest of the Pixel 11 series.

With June finally here, we’re probably just another couple months away from the launch of Google’s next smartphone lineup, as the Pixel 11 series gets ready to make its debut. Recent rumors have brought us both good and bad news about hardware expectations, and we’re still sorting out the full picture there. But we’ve also gotten a few previews on the software side, including the discovery in late April of some official Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpapers in an early Android 17 build. Today, we finally get to check out the wallpapers for the rest of the Pixel 11 lineup.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The Telegram channel Mystic Leaks shares a set of wallpapers attributed to the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and gives us another look at those for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold:

Pixel 11 wallpapers

Much like we saw with that first batch of Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpapers, it seems that we’re looking once again at a bunch of rippling water over a muted, colored backdrop. It’s definitely a vibe, although not one we’re yet sure that we’re a fan of.

Pixel 11 Pro wallpapers

That same look continues with the Pixel 11 Pro. Google’s definitely not trying to distract us with anything flashy, but we appreciate that there’s at least the option for a whiff of color.

Pixel 11 Pro XL wallpapers

While these are a repeat of the Pixel 11 Pro wallpapers, with this set we at least get to see both light and dark variants of each design.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpapers

We’ve seen these before, but it’s nice to now have a complete picture across the whole Pixel 11 series.

Today’s source also re-shares the same animations we bought you last time:

We’ll give Google credit for consistency here, but we wouldn’t be surprised if some users come away feeling a little underwhelmed by the general blandness of the set.

What do you think of the Pixel 11 wallpapers? 8 votes Love 'em! 0 % Hate 'em! 25 % I really don't care — I use my own wallpaper. 75 %

Are you a fan of these designs? Cast your vote in the poll above, then drop down to the comments to share what you’d do differently if choosing Google’s wallpapers were up to you.

Follow