5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Moto G Stylus (2026)

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

The Moto G Stylus is typically one of the stronger members of the Moto G family, but with the latest Moto G Stylus (2026), things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows. The phone has a new active stylus, faster UFS 3.1 storage, and a stronger IP rating than the 2025 model, but basically everything else is the same. Well, aside from the $100 higher price tag.

You could do far worse than the new Moto G Stylus if you’re shopping for a budget smartphone right now, but you could do a lot better, too. Before buying Motorola’s latest, here are five other Android phones you should buy instead of the Moto G Stylus (2026).

Which phone do you think is the best Moto G Stylus (2026) alternative? 19 votes Moto G Stylus (2025) 16 % Google Pixel 10a 26 % Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5 % Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 37 % Motorola Razr (2025) 11 % Other (let us know in the comments) 5 %

Moto G Stylus (2025)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re committed to buying a stylus-equipped Android phone that won’t break the bank, the Moto G Stylus (2026) is the most obvious choice. However, you do have another option: the Moto G Stylus (2025).

Take one look at both phones’ spec sheets, and you’d be right in thinking something was wrong. The Moto G Stylus (2025) and (2026) have the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. The 2025 and 2026 models share the same camera systems, charging speeds, design language, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD card slot for expandable storage. No matter which phone you choose, it’s all the same.

So, what’s the advantage of the 2026 version? The included stylus in the new phone is an active pen, meaning it supports pressure/tilt detection, palm rejection, and select shortcuts with its button — all features the passive stylus in the 2025 phone lacks. The 2026 version also has faster storage, an IP69 rating (upgraded from IP68), and a slightly larger 5,200mAh battery (up from 5,000mAh).

Those are fine upgrades, but when the Moto G Stylus (2026) retails for $500 while the Moto G Stylus (2025) costs $400 — and can often be purchased for even less — they’re hardly enough to justify the higher price. Unless you absolutely need the active stylus, save your money and get the 2025 model.

Moto G Stylus (2025) Moto G Stylus (2025) Built-in stylus • Vibrant OLED screen • Fast 68W charging MSRP: $399.99 Doing things in styl-us. The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) charges quickly, has decent performance, and comes with a built-in stylus that's way easier than drawing with a fingertip. See price at Amazon

Google Pixel 10a

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Although the Moto G Stylus (2026) is still relatively affordable at its new $500 price tag, that also pushes it closer than ever to competing phones from other brands. And, unfortunately for Motorola, those other phones run laps around the Moto G Stylus — one being the Google Pixel 10a. The Pixel 10a will also run you $500, and for my money, it’s the phone I’d choose every single time.

The Pixel 10a has a few advantages over the Moto G Stylus (2026), the biggest being its software. Not only does the Pixel benefit from more clever features and AI capabilities, but its update support blows the Moto G out of the water. Where Motorola promises just two major Android updates, Google guarantees seven. In other words, while the Moto G Stylus (2026) will only be updated to Android 18, the Pixel 10a will keep getting updates through Android 23.

If software isn’t a big concern for you, there are other reasons to opt for Google’s phone. The Pixel 10a’s Tensor G4 chipset is much faster, its cameras are significantly better, its 6.3-inch screen is more comfortable for one-handed use, and the lack of a camera bump is a thing of beauty. You don’t get a stylus, headphone jack, or expandable storage on the Pixel 10a, but if you can live without those things, I think you’ll be much happier with it.

Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 10a Flush camera design • Good performance and battery life • Strong cameras • Great software support promise • Excellent price MSRP: $499.99 Google's best AI features, in a more affordable mid-tier device Google Pixel 10a is a refined mid-range phone built around Tensor G4, a brighter 120Hz 6.3-inch display, tougher Gorilla Glass 7i, satellite SOS, and trickled-down Pixel AI features — paired with a reliable dual-camera system, 30W charging, and seven years of updates. See price at Amazon Google Pixel 10a + Buds 2a See price at Amazon Google Pixel 10a + $100 Amazon Gift Card See price at Amazon

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Paul Jones / Android Authority

There’s another $500 Android phone that the Moto G Stylus (2026) has to contend with, and for people who would rather have a standout design over a bundled stylus, it’s far and away the better choice. I’m talking about the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

Although you don’t get a stylus with the 4a Pro, you do get one of the most eye-catching designs you’ll find on an Android phone today. The large, transparent camera bump contrasts beautifully with the rest of the matte backside. The unique camera sensor placement is joined by the Glyph Matrix, which can display notifications, status bars, timers, and more. The Moto G Stylus (2026) doesn’t do anything interesting design-wise, and if that’s your thing, you’ll be much more at home with the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

Like the Pixel 10a, the Nothing Phone has some other key advantages over the latest Moto G Stylus. Go with the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, and you’ll enjoy much more durable display glass, a faster chipset, nicer cameras, and longer software support. For the exact same price as the Moto G Stylus (2026), the Nothing Phone 4a Pro makes a very strong argument for itself.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Nothing Phone 4a Pro Updated aluminum design • Larger Glyph Matrix • New chipset MSRP: $499.00 The Nothing A series goes official in the US The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is a standout mid-range phone with a bold Glyph Matrix design, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 performance, and a 144Hz AMOLED display — paired with a versatile triple-camera system including a 50MP periscope zoom, all aimed at delivering flagship-style features at a $499 price point. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

“But Joe, the Pixel 10a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro don’t have a stylus — and I need a stylus.” I hear you! If an included stylus is something you just can’t live without, it’s worth considering an older Samsung phone like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Although the S24 Ultra debuted with a retail price of $1,300 a couple of years ago, it’s easy to buy the phone for much less these days. Refurbished/renewed versions of the S24 Ultra can be found for a little over $600, and while that is more than the Moto G Stylus (2026), it’s also money well spent.

Put the S24 Ultra and 2026 G Stylus side-by-side, and Samsung’s phone pulls ahead in almost every way — starting with a larger, sharper, and more durable display. The included S Pen is an active stylus, and unlike the Moto G, you can use it as a remote shutter for the camera app. The S24 Ultra also has a significantly more powerful chipset, much better cameras, and will keep receiving Android updates through Android 21 — handily beating the Moto G.

An extra $100 or so isn’t anything to scoff at (especially in this economy), but if you plan on keeping your next phone for a few years, spending a little more for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is well, well worth it.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Powerful, flexible cameras • Excellent update commitment • Brilliant flat display MSRP: $1,299.99 The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Amazon 512GB See price at Amazon 256GB See price at Samsung 512GB See price at Samsung 1TB

Motorola Razr (2025)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

A phone with an included stylus is cool, but you know what’s even cooler? A phone that folds in half. Motorola’s Razr portfolio is bigger than it’s ever been, and if you’ve been itching to join the foldable party, the Motorola Razr (2025) remains your best bet.

Although the 2026 model is now available, the Razr (2025) still hits that sweet spot for people buying their first folding phone and/or wanting a foldable that won’t break the bank. And a year later, the Razr (2025) is still a great choice — featuring an excellent cover screen, good performance, decent cameras, and really fun color options. And, of course, it folds. The Razr (2025) operates like a normal slab phone when open, but fold it up, and you’ve got a tiny square you can easily slip into a small pocket and use one-handed for texting, scrolling Instagram, or anything else.

The best part? While the Razr (2025) technically retails for $700, it’s almost always on sale. At the time of writing, Amazon and Best Buy are selling it for just $550. At that price, it’s an easy choice over the Moto G Stylus.

Motorola Razr (2025) Motorola Razr (2025) Improved hinge • Flexible cameras • Excellent price MSRP: $699.99 The most affordable 2025 Razr A good looking 6.9-inch folding display is paired with a 3.6-inch external display to make up a compact folded phone, with few compromises at full-size. The Motorola Razr 2025 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and 8GB of RAM, a 50MP camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. See price at Amazon

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