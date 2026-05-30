Still thinking about buying the Trump Mobile phone? Here are 5 reasons why you shouldn't

Trump Mobile

The Trump Mobile T1 Phone is finally shipping, but it hasn’t exactly been a smooth launch. Not only did the phone take many months longer to ship than originally promised, but the company also leaked customer data in the process.

Even before all this happened, the brand had plenty of red flags around both the T1 Phone and the Trump Mobile service. There’s nothing really special enough about the network or the T1 Phone to make it worth all the obvious risk here. That said, if you’re at all still considering the Trump Mobile T1 Phone, I can easily think of five reasons you probably shouldn’t.

Are you interested in the Trump Phone? 2868 votes Absolutely 5 % Heck no 95 %

Trump Mobile’s marketing has been fairly misleading

The Trump Mobile T1 debuted with the promise of making “mobile service great again”, complete with a cellular plan that offers special perks like roadside assistance and telehealth features. The company also claimed the Trump Mobile T1 Phone would be made in the USA, with a Trump Mobile spokesperson going so far as to say it would be manufactured in Alabama, California, and Florida. Around the same time, it was learned that the entire mobile service was effectively running out of a luxury apartment, at least according to its official address.

Since then, the company has walked all this back, and now its website no longer claims the phone is made in the US. Instead, the site features language like “American Proud design” and “designed with American values in mind”. There are still some hints that the company has future plans for production stateside, but given the logistical hurdles involved, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if these promises amount to nothing.

As if this weren’t concerning enough on its own, the company has been equally vague about the phone’s design and specs. Early on, the T1 Phone was associated with a few different renders based on devices like the Galaxy S25, and the final model that shipped looked significantly different from what was initially shown at the announcement.

Shady terms/conditions and a data leak don’t help

Trump Mobile

The marketing inconsistencies above were already a major concern, but Trump Mobile also recently changed its pre-order terms and conditions, with updated language around the pre-order deposit that states, “provides only a conditional opportunity if Trump Mobile later elects, in its sole discretion, to offer the Device for sale.” This wording made it unclear whether the phone would ever ship.

The Trump T1 Phone was supposed to arrive around September of last year, and by early January, even lawmakers were demanding answers. While it did finally ship, it wasn’t until fairly recently, in mid-May, that orders finally started going out.

The final nail in the coffin here is that Trump Mobile’s website also ended up leaking data, as a rudimentary code flaw exposed the addresses and other identifying information of around 27,000 prospective Trump Mobile buyers. While no major financial or social security details were leaked, this was just another slight in what’s becoming a fairly long list.

The T1 Phone’s specs aren’t anything special

The Verge

When the Trump Mobile T1 Phone was originally announced, it not only used placeholder renders but also had vague specs. All the company said was the phone would have 256 to 512GB of storage, 12GB RAM, a 16MP front camera, a 50MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

For the most part, the company delivered on its promises, though with some adjustments along the way. It has the same display and battery size, as well as the same amount of RAM. The phone also kept the American flag design, though the actual version had just 11 stripes rather than the 13 in the initial render. That said, it also shifted a few things, including the addition of a 3-lens rear camera system.

The Trump Mobile T1 is just a rebranded HTC U24 Pro, and you can easily find better phones for the same price or even perhaps a little less.

While the original render looked more like a Samsung Galaxy handset, the end product is actually just a rebranded HTC U24 Pro. That means you’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor onboard. This is a decent-enough mid-range chip, but it’s far from bleeding-edge. For $499, you can likely find a better-rounded experience with a real track record of updates and support.

The HTC U24 Pro isn’t a horrible device, but it is a highly generic one. HTC isn’t what it used to be, and the phone is known for less-than-great camera performance. There’s not a single special feature or standout here, other than maybe the 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the same money, you could buy something like the Google Pixel 10a and get a better camera, similar processing power, and seven years of OS updates from a brand that you know will be here for years to come. Trump Mobile? Not so certain. Heck, you can’t even buy the T1 Phone right now. It might be shipping to pre-order customers, but the site itself says “join the waitlist” for new customers, so you could be looking at many more months, or even 2027, before you receive a device if you ordered today.

It’s all tied to The 47 Plan, which is an equally bad deal

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Trump Mobile T1 Phone is designed with the company’s 47 plan in mind. While it might be possible to get the phone unlocked and working with another network, there are no guarantees that the process will be smooth.

For $47.45 a month, the 47 Plan promises unlimited talk, text, and data, alongside 100% US-based customer support, and international calling to over 230 countries. As previously mentioned, there’s also basic roadside assistance and a telehealth feature provided in association with Doctegrity.

The 47 plan uses extras to make it seem like it's special, but it's not worth the $60-plus they'll charge you for it.

Considering how much postpaid plans from the big three cost, this might not sound horrible. That said, you only get 20GB of high-speed before being reduced to an unspecified rate. It’s very likely the speeds are low enough to be unusable, as many budget prepaid carriers do, but I can’t say that for certain.

It’s also worth noting that a $14.52 “plan telecom tax” is added to the bill, so the real price tag is closer to $62 a month.

Now, it’s possible the telehealth plan is a large part of the plan cost, as Doctegrity seems to offer similar individual plans around $29 a month. That said, many of us already get features like this through our insurance provider, so it’s not exactly a must-have. Even the roadside assistance perk is easy to replace at a fairly low cost, as services like AAA have a better reputation and cost only $5 to $9 a month.

Removing the value of these extras, the service would still cost around $25 a month for what’s left. You can easily find plans from prepaid brands like Visible or US Mobile that offer similar or better features for around the same price.

At the end of the day, there just isn’t much value here

NBC News / YouTube

The Trump T1 Phone isn’t necessarily a horrible phone when you look at its base specs alone, but it is overpriced. For example, the Nothing 3a sold for around $379 and had the same processor and similar specs. That’s quite a bit less than the $499 asking price here.

The fact that you can’t trust Trump Mobile as a brand doesn’t help here, nor does the fact that it’s tied to an overpriced service and has an uncertain update future.

At the end of the day, you’re paying for marketing and for political pride alone. There’s no way you’re going to find that the phone or service meets your expectations long-term unless you have fairly simple demands and don’t mind paying quite a bit extra for a product with little to show for it.

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