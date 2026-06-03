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Pixel 8a gets AirDrop support, but your Pixel 8 and 8 Pro miss out
2 hours ago
- Quick Share’s AirDrop integration lets Android phones seamlessly share files with Apple devices, but the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are notably missing from the supported list.
- The lower-end Pixel 8a, as well as the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series, are fully supported alongside select flagship devices from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, vivo, and HONOR.
- While some Pixel 8 Pro users have reportedly received the prerequisite Quick Share Extension app, the feature still does not work, and a crucial “mosey_server” firmware file is still missing.
Quick Share’s AirDrop integration allows Android phones to share files with iPhone, iPads, and Macs seamlessly. It’s a genuinely useful feature that bridges one of the biggest ecosystem hurdles, and Google has been doing a good job of gradually expanding the list of supported devices. However, there’s one curious omission from the supported devices list: the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Google has brought AirDrop compatibility to Quick Share to the following Pixel phones:
- Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a
- Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a
- Pixel 8a
You’ll notice that the lower-end Pixel 8a is a new addition to the list, but the older, higher-end Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are not.
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Some Pixel 8 Pro users claim to have already received the Quick Share Extension app on their phones, which is one of the prerequisites for Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability. However, the feature itself isn’t working. Google likely needs to flip a switch to enable the feature on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We’ve also spotted a “mosey_server” file (related to the Quick Share Extension app) in the firmware of AirDrop-compatible phones, but this hasn’t yet been spotted in the Pixel 8 Pro’s firmware.
For reference, here are all the current AirDrop-compatible phones:
- Samsung:
- Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra
- Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge
- Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Special Edition)
- Galaxy Z TriFold
- Google:
- Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold, 10a
- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a
- Pixel 8a
- Xiaomi: Xiaomi 17T Pro
- OnePlus: OnePlus 15
- OPPO:
- OPPO Find X9, X9 Pro, X9 Ultra, X9s
- OPPO Find N6
- vivo: vivo X300, X300 Pro, X300 Ultra
- HONOR: HONOR Magic V6
In addition, Google has promised that the Motorola Razr Fold 2026, the OPPO Find X8 series, and the HONOR Magic 8 Pro will also become AirDrop-compatible soon.
We’ve reached out to Google to learn more about its plans to bring AirDrop compatibility to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.
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