Latest One UI roadmap suggests bad news for Galaxy S22, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 users

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Galaxy S22

TL;DR Samsung Hong Kong has posted a One UI 8.5 roadmap for June.

The roadmap doesn’t include the Galaxy S22 series or Galaxy Z4 foldables, suggesting that these phones won’t get One UI 8.5.

This wouldn’t be a surprise, as these phones have already received their last scheduled OS upgrade.

Samsung is currently rolling out the One UI 8.5 update to a variety of smartphones and tablets. We expect that some older flagship phones won’t receive this update as they’re no longer scheduled to receive OS upgrades. It now looks like Samsung may indeed have bad news if you’ve got one of these older devices.

Samsung Hong Kong posted an updated One UI 8.5 roadmap last month, which was spotted by X user Alfaturk16 (h/t: SammyGuru). The roadmap reveals that a variety of devices are due to get the new OS in June. Check out the screenshot below.

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A few older phones are missing from the list, though, namely the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This suggests that they won’t be getting One UI 8.5 at all.

This wouldn’t be a complete surprise, as these phones were all slated to receive four major OS upgrades and five years of security patches. This update policy meant that their last update was the Android 16-based One UI 8. Needless to say, this updated roadmap means you probably shouldn’t get your hopes up for an extra OS upgrade.

In saying so, these phones are still scheduled to receive one more year of security updates. So you don’t have to switch to a new Android phone just yet if you’re worried about potential vulnerabilities.

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