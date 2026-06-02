The wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be lighter than your current phone

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaker Ice Universe suggests the wide-body Galaxy Z Fold 8 will allegedly weigh just 201g, giving it a distinct weight advantage over competitors like HUAWEI and Apple.

The Fold 8 is also rumored to feature a 50MP sensor with native 24MP mode support, eliminating the need to download the Camera Assistant module. It could also come with a 4,800mAh battery and 45W charging.

Ice Universe also suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could increase its battery capacity to 5,000mAh and support wired charging at 45W, while becoming slightly thinner at 4.1mm.

We’ve seen a plethora of leaks for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra over the past week. Past leaks suggest the wider-body foldable will be called the “Fold 8,” while the standard Fold form factor we’ve come to know and love will be rebranded as the “Fold 8 Ultra.” The Fold 8 was spotted in public, and dummy units for the Fold 8 and the Fold 8 Ultra were also seen recently. Now, renowned leaker Ice Universe is sharing new information about both foldables.

According to Ice Universe on X, the (wide) Galaxy Z Fold 8 will weigh 201g.

The leaker mentions that the HUAWEI Pura X Max weighs 229g. Apple’s iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra is also expected to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, so Samsung is expected to have a clear weight advantage, coming in lighter than even some conventional glass slab smartphones.

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Further, the leaker says the (wide) Fold 8 will come with a 4,500mAh battery and support fast charging up to 45W.

For its cameras, Ice Universe says the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a new 50MP sensor that natively supports 24MP mode, eliminating the need to download the Camera Assistant Good Lock module.

Moving on to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Ice Universe mentions on X that the foldable still weighs the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 before it, coming in at 215g. However, before you get disappointed, Samsung is said to have increased the battery capacity from 4,400mAh to 5,000mAh and bumped up the wired charging speed from 25W to 45W.

Samsung is said to have done these upgrades while reducing the unfolded thickness from 4.2mm to 4.1mm. It’s a very minor change, but it becomes impressive in light of the other spec upgrades. In all, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is shaping up to be a Fold 7 successor with a larger battery and faster charging, both of which are great news for consumers.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next generation of foldables at a Galaxy Unpacked event rumored to take place in London on July 22. We’re hoping to learn more about the foldables as we inch closer to the date.

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