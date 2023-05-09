Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets the May 2023 security patch

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 series update hub! Here you’ll find all the newest information on software updates for Samsung’s latest flagship foldable phone. We’ll tell you the current software versions for the device and give you a heads up when new updates are rolling out.

You can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to get four major Android upgrades, including Android 12, Android 13, Android 14, and Android 15. Samsung also guarantees the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will receive at least five years of security updates. Current stable version: Android 13

Android 13 When will the Galaxy Z Fold 3 get Android 14? December 2023/January 2024 (estimated)

Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 update May 9, 2023: Samsung has pushed out the May security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, according to SamMobile. The update carries firmware version F926BXXS3EWD9.

The update is reportedly hitting several Latin American countries, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. You can manually check for the update by tapping Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Previous updates April 12, 2023: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 received the April 2023 security patch, with firmware version F926BXXU3EWD1. SamMobile reported that the update was first released in the US.

March 22, 2023: Samsung pushed the March 2023 security update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to 9to5Google, the update bears firmware version F926BXXS3EWB5.

February 9, 2023: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is in store for some system stability, security, and performance improvements. February's security update will include firmware version F926U1UES2EWA6 and will fix a variety of critical and high-level vulnerabilities (via SammyFans). In addition to the security update, this handset is also getting One UI 5.1.

January 19, 2023: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now getting the security patch for January. At the moment, the update is only available to Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, and Uruguay, according to SamMobile. Arriving with firmware version F926BXXS2DWA3, the patch fixes dozens of vulnerabilities. The update should come to the US in the next week or two.

December 13, 2022: It's December and it's time for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to get a new security update. Firmware version F926USQS2EVK7 is rolling out locked variants in the US starting today. The new patch fixes over 90 security vulnerabilities, as stated by SamMobile.

November 24, 2022: Galaxy Z Fold 3 users in Europe are now getting the stable Android 13 update, SamMobile reports. The One UI 5 update apparently bears firmware version F926BXXU2DVK3.

November 8, 2022: The November security patch landed on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As per SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will receive firmware version F926U1TBS2DVJ1. The update is currently available for all carrier networks in the US.

October 17, 2022: Samsung is rolling out its October security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, according to SamMobile. The patch will first arrive to those on T-Mobile's network and will later spread to devices on other network carriers. The Fold 3 will get firmware version F926USQS2DVI5 and it will bring a number of fixes for security vulnerabilities.

September 6, 2022: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is starting to get the new Android 12L update in South Korea. Samsung has already promised that the update will roll out in all markets soon so might not have to wait long to get it. As per SamMobile, the firmware is numbered F926NKSU1DVH9 and carries One UI version 4.1.1.

August 3, 2022: Galaxy Z Fold 3 customers got a new update with firmware version F926BXXU1CVG8. Per SamMobile, the update weighed around 440MB with the August 2022 security patch included.

July 7, 2022: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 got the July 2022 Android security patch (via SamMobile). The update landes as firmware version F926U1UES1DVEG. No other new features were added with the update.

June 17, 2022: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now receiving a fresh update (via XDA-Developers). It's a big one that includes eSIM support (finally) as well as a few new camera features.

April 11, 2022: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now receiving the April 2022 Android security patch. Per SamMobile, it's an important one, with a fix included for the "Dirty Pipe" exploit. However, The Galaxy Z Fold 3 shouldn't have been susceptible to this exploit anyway, but it's certainly nice to know everything is secure.

January 31, 2022: On the eve of the new month, Samsung is rolling out yet another update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Per SamMobile, it's a big one, too, coming in at over 1.1GB. Along with "overall stability" improvements, firmware version F926BXXU1BVA9 includes a host of stock app updates, from Penup to Samsung Internet.

January 14, 2022: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 gained the January 2022 security update with firmware F926BXXS1BUL8. The update fixed more than 60 security issues issued by Samsung and Google.

December 7, 2021: Samsung rolled out Android 12-based One UI 4 to the foldable. The patch's rollout commenced in South Korea.

November 4, 2021: Samsung rolled out the November 2021 update to Galaxy Z Fold 3 devices in South Korea and some global markets. Per SamMobile, the update packed firmware version F926BXXS1AUJB for those in Europe and F926NKSU1AUJ7 in South Korea. Despite the firmware naming discrepancies, both patches included the November security patch from Google and a host of additional security fixes from Samsung.

October 21, 2021: An update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rolled out across Europe bearing firmware version F926BXXU1AUJ7. The update included the October 2021 Android security patch, a list of Samsung-specific security patches, and a new portrait mode for pets feature. Let us know which Galaxy Z Fold 3 update you're rocking in the comments. Also, feel free to tip us if you've spotted a recent update we've missed!

