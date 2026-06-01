Android may soon play much nicer with PCs, NAS systems, and local networks

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is implementing a networking upgrade for Android that could make local file sharing and network access feel much more seamless.

An upcoming Google Play System Update will let Android apps use certain standard networking ports typically reserved for system services.

The change could improve compatibility with PCs, NAS systems, local servers, and other networking tools.

Google has introduced a quiet networking change in the May Play System Update that will make Android devices behave more naturally on local networks.

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A Google engineer recently confirmed (h/t MMyRRedditAAccount on Reddit) in the Issue Tracker that Android will soon allow apps to bind to certain privileged network ports, starting with the May 2026 Google Play System Update (GPSU).

While that sounds highly technical, the change could be very meaningful for improving file sharing on Android, making devices much better at local networking.

What this means One of the most notable changes involves support for SMB file sharing (Port 445). It is the standard file-sharing protocol used by Windows PCs, NAS systems, and many home servers.

Right now, Android devices are very limited when it comes to local network file sharing. Wirelessly moving files between your phone and computer often requires special apps, awkward setup steps, or other workarounds.

That’s because Android apps have traditionally been blocked from using certain low-numbered network ports that are usually reserved for system-level services.

With this update, Android apps will finally be allowed to use some of those standard ports, including the one commonly used for SMB file sharing. Essentially, this could let Android devices integrate much more naturally with PCs, NAS systems, and other home networks.

For users, that means easier wireless file transfers, better compatibility with computers and network storage devices, and less restrictive Android apps for handling local networking tasks.

Meanwhile, the change also includes support for other common ports used for: SSH and SFTP remote access (port 22)

HTTP and HTTPS web servers (port 80)

HTTP/3 networking (port 443)

IPP printer sharing (port 631) Taken together, the update suggests Google may be expanding Android’s networking capabilities for more advanced desktop-style use cases. This is especially interesting given that the company is pushing Android toward new laptop-class devices like Googlebooks.

Google’s engineer noted that the feature is being delivered through Android’s Project Mainline, meaning that many Android devices could receive it via a Google Play System Update rather than waiting for a full Android OS upgrade.

The functionality requires Android 13 or newer, a Linux 5.15 kernel or later, and support for Google Play System Updates. Google says the May 2026 GPSU is currently being tested globally and could begin rolling out soon.

Thanks for the assist, Dhruv

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