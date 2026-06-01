Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 looks nothing like the Fold we're used to

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup may include two very different designs: a traditional tall-and-narrow Ultra model and a shorter, wider Fold 8 variant.

A recent real-world sighting appears to match the proportions of the leaked dummy units, lending credibility to the design rumors.

The Fold 8 Wide could offer a more natural smartphone-like experience when folded, though leaked dummy units suggest it may sacrifice a camera compared to the Fold 8 Ultra.

For years, foldables have been getting thinner and lighter, but not necessarily more pocket-friendly. That’s why the latest Galaxy Z Fold 8 dummy units making the rounds online are so intriguing. If these models accurately reflect Samsung’s plans, the company could be experimenting with two very different ideas of what a foldable phone should be.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe recently shared side-by-side images of what are said to be dummy units for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. According to the tipster, the Ultra variant follows the familiar recipe set by recent Fold devices, with a taller, narrower design that closely resembles the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Wide model, however, appears to head in the opposite direction with a shorter, broader footprint.

What’s particularly interesting is that a real-world sighting of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 surfaced shortly after these dummy units appeared online. That image, also shared by Ice Universe, doesn’t reveal much beyond parts of the frame and display. Still, the proportions seem to line up surprisingly well with the dummy model, lending a bit more credibility to the leak.

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The Fold 8 Wide is easily the more eye-catching of the two. Its wider shape looks closer to a conventional smartphone when folded, potentially making everyday tasks feel more natural. Watching videos, browsing social media, or reading articles on apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Reddit could benefit from that extra width.

There may be trade-offs, though. The dummy unit shows only two rear cameras, while the Fold 8 Ultra appears to feature a triple-camera setup. It’s too early to say whether that’s an accurate representation of the final hardware, but it has already sparked debate among fans online.

Interestingly, many commenters seem to favor the Ultra’s more traditional proportions. I find myself leaning the other way. The Wide model looks refreshingly different in a category where most devices are starting to harmonize together. There’s something undeniably charming about a foldable that looks smaller, squarer, and easier to carry around.

Fortunately, we may not have to wait much longer for answers. Samsung’s next foldables are expected to debut in July, and with leaks accelerating, the official reveal is now just around the corner. If these dummy units are the real deal, Samsung could be preparing its most interesting Fold lineup in years.

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