Samsung's upcoming wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 spied in public for the first time

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TL;DR New leaked photos allegedly show Samsung’s upcoming wide foldable being used publicly in Korea.

The device appears to be hidden inside Samsung’s internal anti-leak case, but its wider proportions are still visible.

The phone is expected to launch in July and could reportedly debut as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

We are mere weeks away from Samsung launching its new foldable phones, and one of the most highly anticipated new entrants in that lineup may have just leaked in real-life images for the very first time.

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Tipster Ice Universe has posted about some images on X showing what appears to be Samsung’s upcoming wide-format foldable phone being used publicly by a Samsung employee at a restaurant in Korea. The photos were reportedly captured at 20x zoom, so the device itself is hard to make out clearly, but a few interesting details are still visible.

The phone appears to be enclosed in Samsung’s internal anti-leak protective case, a bulky shell the company is known to use to disguise devices during testing before launch. The case hides most of the actual design, cameras, and overall shape, but parts of the display and frame remain exposed.

Even with this heavy disguise, the device appears to line up with previously leaked renders of Samsung’s long-rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. The proportions visible in the images are also noticeably wider than those of Samsung’s current Galaxy Z Fold lineup, and we can almost make out the rumored dual-camera setup at the back.

The new leak comes days after Ice Universe claimed that the so-called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will actually launch simply as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 could instead debut as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

If accurate, that would mark a major branding change for Samsung’s foldable lineup.

Previous leaks suggest the wider foldable could feature dual rear cameras and a 4,800mAh battery, while the higher-end Ultra variant may offer a triple-camera setup, a larger 5,000mAh battery, faster wired charging, and a new 50MP ultrawide camera.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next generation of foldables at a Galaxy Unpacked event rumored to take place in London on July 22. With just weeks to go before the expected launch, it’s likely we’ll continue seeing more leaks and real-world sightings ahead of the official announcement.

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