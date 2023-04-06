Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review: Ready for adventure

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a powerful wearable that refines Samsung's smartwatch formula with a stronger build, longer battery life, and added fitness tracking features, while continuing to deliver a user-friendly interface and a comprehensive app suite. This is the best Wear OS watch you can buy — just expect to pay a premium for it.

Samsung’s latest flagship watches bring changes big and small. The biggest change, however, is that the series now includes a truly premium model: the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Building on the success of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, both the Galaxy Watch 5 base and Pro models exhibit incremental improvements and a lot of shared specs.

Yet whether it’s the stronger sapphire glass and titanium build, much larger battery, exclusive tracking features, or the fancier buckle, the Pro model packs plenty extra to set itself apart from its predecessors and its non-Pro sibling. The cost? A higher price and the ditching of a fan favorite feature. In short, there’s a lot to chew on before loading one into your shopping cart. Find out more in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review, and check out even more of our thoughts in our Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review revisit to see how it held up six months after launch.

About this Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review: I tested the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro over a period of seven days. It was running R92020XXU1AVG6. The unit was connected to a Samsung Galaxy A51 throughout the testing period. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was provided to Android Authority by Samsung for this review.

Update, April 2023: We’ve updated our Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with details on the latest feature updates including compatibility with a Peloton app for Wear OS.

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (Bluetooth): $449 / £429 / €429 / Rs. 45,000

$449 / £429 / €429 / Rs. 45,000 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (LTE): $499 / £479 / €519 / Rs. 50,000 The Galaxy Watch 5 series is the latest iteration of Samsung’s smartwatch family to hit shelves and comes in two unique versions and six different configurations. The base model Galaxy Watch 5 dons a similar aesthetic to 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4 base model, and the Pro, which replaces the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, offers an upgraded and more durable option for taking out on the trail. Both are compatible with most modern Android phones, though the full feature set is saved exclusively for Galaxy smartphone users.

Still running Samsung’s One UI over the Google/Samsung group project that is Wear OS 3, these watches may feel familiar if you’ve used, held, or even merely cast an eye over the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Both Galaxy Watch 5 devices feature built-in GPS and Bluetooth, with LTE models available in every size. According to Samsung, all models also house an upgraded sensor package. Plus, in addition to an electrocardiogram (ECG), optical heart rate sensor, and body composition sensor, Samsung added a body temperature scanner.

While many of the pros and cons of the Galaxy Watch 5 duo are applicable to both watches, we tested each variant separately as well. We’ll discuss both in this review, but for more on the standard model, be sure to dig into our Galaxy Watch 5 review.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is stronger and more action-packed than ever, but it loses some 'classic' features.

As for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it has a titanium case and a stronger Sapphire glass over the display. It also sneaks in a significantly larger battery, with Samsung promising up to 20 hours of battery life in GPS mode, plus a charging cable that can juice the watch up from zero to 45% in just 30 minutes. It also comes with Samsung’s D-buckle band as standard. What shoppers will notice right off the bat is the absence of a physical bezel. For better or worse, the series drops this popular feature.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in just one 45mm case size and two color options: Gray Titanium and Black Titanium. The device’s straps also only come in two colors: Black and Gray. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available now listed at $499.99 but can often be found on sale. If you trade in older eligible Samsung wearables you can further reduce the cost of the newer watch.

The Bluetooth-only models are available to buy direct from Samsung, as well as major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more. The pricier LTE-compatible watch variants are sold by major carriers in the US, such as Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

Design: Bezel-less but built to last

Let’s get the obvious out of the way: the rotating bezel is a feature many Galaxy Watch users love, but you won’t find one here. Last seen whipping through Wear OS 3 features on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung’s fan-favorite physical bezel is nowhere to be found across the entire Galaxy Watch 5 series, including the Pro model.

Instead, we’re left with another software-based touchscreen bezel from the South Korean giant, which is, unfortunately, not great. Nailing the sensitivity is tricky in the best of conditions and nearly impossible once you introduce sweat or sunscreen.

The most obvious design change is the absence of a physical bezel for navigating the user interface. Instead, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro relies on a software-based bezel.

Given the addition of so many hiking features on the Pro model, I took it on some pretty gnarly trips in the blazing sun to fully test its limits. As a result, SPF played a starring role in this review period. Unfortunately, the touchscreen didn’t play well with greasy hands. Touch navigation also isn’t ideal for working out after excessive sweat build-up.

Overall, it was hard not to pine for a few more buttons, especially when testing a device that is aiming to muscle into Garmin‘s stomping grounds (namely, anywhere with limited pavement and excessive mosquitos). If you’ve only ever used Galaxy Watch models with touch bezels, you might be used to all these quirks already, but the lack of choice is a real bummer.

Beyond the bezel, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is easy on the eyes. Both the base and Pro models now cover their gorgeous AMOLED displays with Sapphire Crystal glass lenses, which Samsung claims is 60% stronger than the Gorilla Glass on the previous generation. All models also offer IP68 and 5ATM ratings for water and pressure resistance, as well as a MIL-STD-810G durability rating. I didn’t attempt to shatter my display during this review, but I did wear it on a number of hikes and while cleaning out my wood-filled shed, and the watch made it through the week without a scratch.

While the base model looks markedly similar to 2021’s model, the Pro glams it up with a titanium build (the Watch 5 is Samsung’s “Armor Aluminum”), a larger dial, and a raised metallic edge. The result is a refined statement piece. And I do mean statement; the Pro only comes in a 45mm case size that is quite bulky for small wrists.

Oddly, the watch doesn’t exactly match up with the dimensions on Samsung’s official spec sheet. Instead of 10.5mm of thickness, the Pro actually measures in at slightly over 15mm (0.59 inches). That’s because Samsung’s listing only includes the device’s metal sidewall and not its protruding sensor package. The sensor supposedly provides better contact to your wrist so the device can capture more accurate body temperature and heart rate measurements. I couldn’t feel a difference while wearing it compared to the Galaxy Watch 4, so it’s a very easy change to accept for potentially improved accuracy.

On the other hand, the metal sidewall extends on each end to form metal lugs. Here you’ll find the same issue we encountered when testing the Galaxy Watch 4. The angle at which the watch band and lugs connect leaves a noticeable gap. This makes the already oversized device seem even more colossal. Personally, I prefer a large device, even on my petite wrist, but the gaping band isn’t ideal.

This brings us to another major change users will notice right away on the Pro model, its premium D-buckle band. According to Samsung, this design tweak is to provide a more secure fit as well as an elevated aesthetic. After wearing the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for a week, I can attest to both. However, I will issue a warning: the first time you set up the D-buckle is a cumbersome process. I pinched my skin multiple times before getting it right.

Once you lock into your size, taking it on and off is really simple and the look is very elegant. No more remembering exactly which hole you use for a snug fit, just line up the magnets and go. The D-buckle absolutely creates a more refined experience and echoes that of a high-end analog accessory. Plus, my watch stayed put perfectly during workouts which can only help in terms of accuracy.

If, for some reason, you don’t like the clasp, the watch is compatible with third-party 20mm bands as well. On the other hand, if you love the clasp but aren’t sold on the rest of the Pro’s features, you can purchase one separately. It can swap onto the base model Galaxy Watch 5 or even your Galaxy Watch 4. It will run you about $80, though.

The only real downside to the D-buckle is that its rigid design means it won’t sit nicely on the back of a smartphone with reverse wireless charging capabilities (like Samsung’s flagship handsets) or some wireless charging pads unless you take it off. A bizarre oversight to say the least.

As mentioned, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available in limited colors. You can grab a D-buckle strap in either Gray or Black and pair it with either a Black Titanium or Gray Titanium case. The base model is available in a few more fun options but, as you can likely see from the images of our Gray Titanium unit, Pro model users will have to look to the display for pops of color.

Aiding in that regard are native watch faces featuring bolder hues and even more customization. We were already fans of the many Galaxy Watch faces available and more are always welcome. Some old favorites also received updates, like added options for complications and added background choices (i.e. the endangered animal watch faces added an adorable panda). Once you tap beyond the watch face, the software experience on the Galaxy Watch 5 should look familiar, but we’ll get more into that later in this review.

Battery: More time on the wrist and less time on the charger

Arguably the biggest upgrade Samsung brought to the table with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a bigger battery. The flagship model features a 590mAh cell which Samsung claims will translate to 80 hours of regular use or 20 hours with continuous GPS usage. As always, battery life varies based on device use and enabled features and, unsurprisingly, I was not able to hit those benchmarks. However, Samsung has made some progress on battery endurance with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

During this review, the watch lasted about two full days, including two nights of sleep tracking, two GPS workouts, two indoor workouts, and plenty of putzing around menus and apps. I started with the watch at 100% around 8 PM and had to top off two evenings later to track my third sleep. I also kept the always-on display enabled. Disabling the always-on display is an easy way to stretch the battery life further if needed.

Another major drain is GPS. I found that outdoor runs for just under an hour consistently drained about 10% of my battery. Longer walks and rides ate up even more. On days I took long hikes to test out the navigation features, the larger battery was a welcome improvement, but it wouldn’t hold up for a multi-day trek. The extended life is certainly a commendable improvement over the last generation’s Watch 4 Classic.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's improved battery life and faster charging means more time tracking key health and fitness stats.

Sadly, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro enjoys longer battery life from generation to generation, early reports suggest the base Galaxy Watch 5 does not fare so well, though that’s not unexpected considering it has a much smaller 276mAh cell as standard (or a 397mAh battery for the 44mm version).

For an everyday smartwatch, the added battery life on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a step in the right direction, even if there’s clearly more work to be done with battery optimization within Wear OS compared to devices from Fitbit or Garmin (though the Pro model is certainly within Apple Watch endurance territory). Thankfully, Samsung didn’t stop there, as the entire Galaxy Watch 5 series also now charges faster — 10W wireless charging up from a maximum of 5W on the Galaxy Watch 4.

According to the company, the Pro will charge from zero to 45% in 30 minutes. I tested this claim, throwing ours on its included proprietary USB-C charger when it was completely dead, and after 30 minutes, it fell just short at a still respectable 44%. A full charge took about 90 minutes — a full half an hour less than the Galaxy Watch 4.

Health and fitness tracking: Samsung wants you to take a hike

All the health and fitness features you expect make a return appearance on the Galaxy Watch 5 series as it looks to join the very best fitness trackers you can buy.

Like the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup, this generation offers Samsung’s “BioActive” sensor trio for monitoring heart rate, electrical heart signal, and body composition, plus blood oxygen monitoring via an SpO2 sensor. According to Samsung, this is an updated package offering greater accuracy and a few new tricks. The watch also measures stress, sleep, monitors your activities, and offers female health tracking through the Samsung Health app.

Before we get into the weeds though, only select users can access the lineup’s complete health-tracking toolkit. The electrocardiogram (ECG) remains a key instrument accessible only when the watch is paired with a Samsung phone. Blood pressure monitoring is limited to Samsung phone users as well, as both require the Samsung Galaxy-only Health Monitor app. If you live in the US, you won’t be able to use blood pressure monitoring even with a Samsung phone as the feature is not available in the region.

For the basics, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers. Step count is right on par with comparable wearables. The watch features also over 90 sport modes for dipping into a more specific activity. Users can enable auto-detection which, for walking, is one of the best in the game. I have never been so consistently notified I’ve taken a walk, a habit that, until this review, I didn’t realize that I frequently miss out on with tracking devices. If you tend to pace when on the phone with relatives, just know you’ll be prompted to record that carpet burning as a walk as well.

One headlining feature for hikers is Track Back. If you are on an out-and-back trail or if you are mid-hike but want to return the way you came, Track Back will lead you back to the start on the same path you took to your current location. I tested this feature on a local hike and it worked as expected. However, when I opted for a slight variation, the watch didn’t pick up I was off the path.

In my case, this wasn’t a problem, I could see the trail from where I was choosing to walk. However, this could be more concerning if you unknowingly join a parallel trail and can’t reconnect to your intended route. In an area like a state park with multiple trails, for example, you may not want to rely on your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro exclusively, but it’s still a nice addition.

Another useful feature is the ability to load a GPX file to navigate a route. The first time you use this feature, you’ll see a Route tile on your watch. One bummer off the bat is that you can only utilize this feature for cycling or hiking and not running, walking, or any other sport mode.

If you happen to be an avid hiker or cyclist though, this is a great tool. You can repeat saved routes or share routes with friends. Once you upload a GPX file to your phone you can import it to Samsung Health, which will in turn sync the route to your watch.

Uploading GPX files to your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for turn-by-turn navigation is a nice addition for avid hikers and cyclists.

From your watch, you can select which route you want to start, review the route details, and choose whether to do it forward or in reverse. I repeated the same hike twice during this review to test out the feature and was impressed by both the turn-by-turn navigation (another Galaxy Watch 5 Pro exclusive feature), including the distance to my next turn, and the overall ease of use. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also let me know when I missed a turn, (intentionally… for research purposes…), though with a considerable delay which could prove frustrating if you don’t know the hiking route all that well.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The device’s heart rate sensor is also quite good. In terms of actual data, most fitness tracking watches perform well during workouts such as indoor cycling, which include limited movement and little strain on the wrist. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro did so as well. I tested the watch on a series of interval rides and the heart rate data correlated well with that of my Polar H10 chest strap. This is significant for cycle enthusiasts, especially since, in early April 2023, Samsung and Peloton announced a Peloton app for Wear OS. The app allows users to pair their Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to Peloton’s Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row, and Guide.

I also took the watch on a number of runs, again wearing my chest strap as well as an Apple Watch Series 6 . Here too, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro recorded data similar to my chest strap and Apple’s wearable. As running includes much more movement, I expected accuracy to drop slightly, and it did. The graph above represents the worst the watch performed out of three runs and it’s still pretty good data. As you can see, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro had a slight delay locking on at major pushes, such as the sprint at around 13 minutes. However, outside of that problem area, it never varied more than a few beats and kept up well overall.

For most athletes, the heart rate data will be sufficient. It also represents an improvement over the Galaxy Watch 4 which is great to see from one generation to the next. Whether this is thanks to an upgraded sensor or a better fit on the wrist is uncertain, but very welcome regardless. For athletes looking for more exact data, a chest strap like the Polar H10 will always be the best route. There is still no chest strap compatibility in Samsung’s native app but you can connect to one via third-party apps.

Sleep tracking on the Galaxy Watch 5 is more advanced than ever, though not as advanced as it may be in the future. Integrating data from the device’s skin temperature sensor, Samsung offers basic sleep data. This includes sleep stages, snore detection, and blood oxygen monitoring. In the morning you’ll find a sleep score and, after seven days of tracking, sleep coaching.

In order to begin sleep coaching, you need to record seven nights of sleep tracking. Five of the recordings need to be weekday periods of sleep and two need to be weekend ones. Once you have enough data, you will be asked to respond to two questions about your sleep habits. These are important as your coaching plan can vary based on how you answer. When I answered both questions affirmatively, my sleep symbol was a nervous penguin. When I changed my answers to nos, my sleep symbol was an unconcerned lion. At a glance, the system is similar to Fitbit’s sleep-tracking platform but simplified.

In addition to an animal sleep symbol, you will also be presented with a four-week sleep coaching schedule. These programs aim to educate users about important sleep factors and help each user build healthy sleep patterns. Again, the specifics of each program are tailored to users based on their sleep analysis and sleep profile.

Compared to my Fitbit Versa 3, sleep tracking accuracy on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro fared just fine. The watch correctly recorded my total sleep time. It accurately tracked when I fell asleep and when I woke each session. Sleep stages, which are hard to verify in general, were slightly off compared to my Fitbit. Every tracker tells me I don’t snore so there wasn’t any data to analyze there. My sleep score was consistently below 70, which lines up with how tired I felt during the review period (read: very). All and all, sleep tracking is similar to that of the Galaxy Watch 4 but with some promise on the horizon.

Smartwatch features: Wear OS is still a winner and a Samsung phone is still best

The Galaxy Watch 5 series joins its predecessor among the select few watches running Wear OS 3. Fortunately, this is still a powerful platform. Apps load quickly and menus are responsive to swipes and taps. The extensive Play Store’s app library is far ahead of any competition not made by Apple. With access to everything from Google Wallet to Spotify, I was able to quickly add the tools I use daily. I also tapped into fitness platforms and other apps with more specific features than Samsung Health offers. Generally speaking, Google’s tools and Samsung’s user experience remain the formula that makes this a powerful smartwatch.

However, all that was true of the Galaxy Watch 4 as well. Both sets of watches even share the same in-house Exynos W920 chipset, so performance is just as solid too. Simply put, there isn’t much different to note about the Wear OS platform experience on Samsung’s latest wearables. The biggest difference is that Google Assistant is baked into the Galaxy Watch 5 series right out of the box. You can even set it as your staple assistant and essentially shun Samsung’s oft-maligned Bixby assistant altogether.

Since the series’ launch, Samsung has released a number of security patches and updates to keep the platform running smoothly. Using the Samsung Members app, you can also run diagnostics on the device to check on the health of your wearable.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

These are somewhat minor nuances but each serves as a reminder that this is a device designed for Samsung users first and foremost. If you happen to forget that fact, a long press of the Back button will refresh your memory. As of now, Samsung Pay is hardcoded as a shortcut with no reprogramming available for those who favor Google Pay. This is particularly odd considering you can customize the Home button shortcuts.

Wear OS 3 has matured for all Android users on the Watch 5 Pro, but Galaxy phone users get the best experience.

Other smartwatch features can still be accessed when paired with any Android phone running Android 8.0 or later, though you’ll need to download extra background apps like the Samsung Accessory Service to get everything going. Non-Samsung phones get full use of notifications, on-wrist phone call support, digital payment support (including Samsung Pay), and onboard music storage. Calendar events and basic tools like alarms are also still present and accounted for, and all of these features work as flawlessly as they have in the past. The watch also automatically installs apps you have on your phone so you don’t need to search for them through the Play Store. Like the Galaxy Watch 4, the Watch 5 also mirrors phone settings such as do not disturb.

Finally, the Galaxy Watch 5 series features plenty of ways to input text. You can choose between voice input, handwriting, or a keyboard. Since I don’t typically want to broadcast what I am texting my partner by using voice input, I mostly utilized the keyboard. At this display size, any of these options is manageable.

Galaxy Wearable app and Samsung Health

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series still relies heavily on the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app for everything from pairing your device to organizing your apps. Fortunately, the app is very straightforward. The layout, offerings, and general experience are all the same as the one found when the Galaxy Watch 4 launched. With a closer look though, you’ll see a variety of added watch faces and accessibility options in the settings menu.

Tap into the Wearables app to customize your settings and tiles or to reorder your app screen or quick panel. This is also where you can access Find My Watch, check for software updates, or peruse the Google Play Store. If you’re new to Samsung wearables, review user tips and find out what’s new on the latest model. For anyone with more than one Galaxy Watch, the app also features Auto Switch. This allows you to automatically sync with whichever device you’re currently wearing.

To dive into specific health and fitness stats you’ll need the Samsung Health app. Again, not much has changed in this companion app either, and that’s a good thing. Samsung Health offers at-a-glance progress stats and a full picture of your overall wellness. You can use it to set goals, analyze trends, and access workout videos. You can even create and compete in fitness challenges with friends and family. Its greatest benefit is that it offers more real estate to review your tracked information.

Navigation in the health app remains simple with four main tabs: Home, Together, Fitness, and My Page. The Home tab is the heart of the health app. This is where you’ll find all your measurables listed for review. From this list, you can tap into specific topics, such as sleep or body composition, for more information. You will also see Samsung’s activity icon, a dynamic tri-color heart representing your Steps, Active time, and Active calories burned.

Samsung’s Health app won’t offer as in-depth data analysis as other fitness platforms, but luckily, the Galaxy Watch 5 is compatible with plenty of third-party apps for deeper analysis, including popular options like Strava. However, it also won’t overwhelm users who are just looking for the basics. It’s a nice balance for a consumer smartwatch companion app. It does not officially sync with Google Fit but the third-party app Health Sync provides a simple workaround. You can also download Google Fit trackers directly onto your watch from the Google Play Store. These include a Fit Workout, Fit Heart Rate, Fit Breath, and Fit Goals app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro specs

Value and competition

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Up to 2 days battery life • Advanced sleep tracker • Fast Charging Samsung's first adventure watch is a winner Building on the Galaxy Watch 5's base with a much hardier body, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features multiple health and fitness tracking tools, a bigger battery, and a better navigation system. All these improvements make for a great all-round smartwatch whether you're in the boardroom or out on the trail. $449.99 at Amazon $449.99 at Samsung

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the best premium Wear OS watch you can buy. This is a great flagship watch from Samsung. It offers a well-rounded smartwatch experience with ample third-party app support and a plethora of health and fitness tracking tools. Compared to the significantly cheaper base model, the Pro also packs a few key navigation updates. These niche upgrades widen the gap between this generation and the last.

If those don’t feel like dealbreakers, you can save about $170 by opting for the standard Galaxy Watch 5 ($249 at Amazon) instead. Moreover, the Pro model is priced much higher than both options from the previous series. If the Galaxy Watch 5 series upgrades feel nominal, you can save even more by grabbing a Galaxy Watch 4 ($199.99 at Amazon) or Classic ($299 at Amazon), both of which can now often be found at huge discounts.

Google also launched its own Wear OS alternative in the form of the Pixel Watch ($349 at Amazon). It’s a more aesthetically-pleasing device and provides the smoothest Wear OS experience we’ve seen yet. On the other hand, it suffers from first-edition problems, a lack of battery life, and several missing health-tracking features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The verdict

We consistently ranked the Galaxy Watch 4 series among the best smartwatches available. In fact, we typically considered it the best option for anyone not already locked into the Apple ecosystem. The Galaxy Watch 5 series continues that lineage with aplomb. It doesn’t deliver drastic upgrades but it also doesn’t break the wheel. That is, unless you loved the physical bezel, in which case, Samsung kinda took the wheel off. Besides the deleted bezel, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — the company’s refreshed, top-of-the-line wearable — retains everything we already liked. It also improves durability, accessibility, and battery life (to an extent).

In addition, the Pro model throws in a few handy features for hikers and cyclists. In the larger scheme of things, it hints at a looming trend. With a focus on durability and navigation, Samsung is encouraging users to embrace the great outdoors, and the company isn’t alone in this endeavor. Look for more rugged builds and advanced fitness features on wearables hitting shelves in the near future.

Samsung found its groove with the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro makes small but substantial improvements to that winning formula.

Yet the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also just a great premium watch for any Android user looking for a reliable all-rounder. The temperature sensor is a major hardware addition that further sets the device apart from its predecessors. With recently announced plans to integrate the sensor into female health tracking, Samsung shows even more promise.

In 2021, Samsung launched two new flagship devices dressed to impress in a brand new Wear OS. While the devices themselves were impressive watches, most of the talk revolved around the Google-Samsung collaboration. In 2022, Samsung has proven it can keep on delivering on both fronts. The regular Galaxy Watch 5 may be a better buy for anyone looking for a more casual smartwatch experience. However, if you want the sturdiest, most feature-packed Samsung wearable, no matter the cost, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will easily go the distance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro top questions and answers

Is the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro worth buying? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is worth buying if you want the very best Wear OS watch. For Android phone users who don’t mind losing the hiking features and dealing with worse battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers similar specs at a cheaper price.

Can Galaxy Watch 5 Pro make calls? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can make and receive calls without a phone, but only if you buy the LTE version sold through carriers such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile in the US.

What size watch band does the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro use? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro uses 20mm watch bands.

Is the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro waterproof? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a water resistance rating of IP68 and 5ATM water pressure.

Can you use Galaxy Watch 5 Pro without a phone? Technically after setting it up there are some Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features that will work without a phone, such as built-in GPS. However, there are many features that won’t work if you don’t have a phone on hand for companion apps.

Does the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro measure body temperature? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features an infrared skin temperature sensor to monitor users’ temperature fluctuations overnight. Samsung also plans to utilize the sensor for female health tracking.

Can the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro measure body composition? Yes, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro uses bioelectrical impedance analysis technology to measure your body composition. These estimates are based on your weight, body fat, BMI, skeletal muscle, body water, and BMR measurements.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro compatible with iOS? No, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is only compatible with Android phones. The best user experience is achieved when pairing a Galaxy Watch 5 series device to a Samsung phone.

Does the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have 5G? No, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro does not come in 5G models, only LTE.

Does the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have a camera? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro does not have a camera. However, Galaxy smartphone users can control their phone’s camera from the watch.

Does the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro measure blood pressure? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can measure blood pressure. To do so, it must be paired with a Samsung Galaxy phone running Android Nougat or higher and synced with the Samsung Health Monitor app. However, the feature is not available at all in the US.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6? It’s very likely. Keep an eye on our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 rumor hub to find out everything we know and what we hope to see.

