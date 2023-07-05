Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series battery life: Here's what to expect
Samsung packed bigger cells than ever into its Galaxy Watch 5 series devices, promising users longer use between chargers. The company also upgraded the smartwatches with faster charging capabilities to decrease users’ time spent plugged in. But how do the batteries on Samsung’s watches actually compare to the company’s claims? Find out everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5’s battery life, as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series features larger batteries and faster charging specs than its predecessor. However, we did not find the watches quite live up to Samsung's battery life claims. The Pro model and 44mm base model will each provide about 2 days of use between charges. The 40mm base model will last about a day and a half.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series battery specs
All three models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series saw improvements in battery life. Check out the stats below for Samsung’s official specs.
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Battery
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
44mm: 410mAh
40mm: 284mAh
50 hours regular use
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
45mm: 590mAh
80 hours regular use
Charging
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Magnetic Fast Charging USB C Cable
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Magnetic Fast Charging USB C Cable
Adapter
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Not included in box, sold separately
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Not included in box, sold separately
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series battery life: What to expect?
Samsung certainly kept battery life in mind when designing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 packs a 284mAh battery and the 44mm model boasts an even larger 410mAh one. Both represent a jump from the Series 4’s 247mAh and 361mAh batteries. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro includes a massive 590mAh cell.
Samsung claims the base models should last up to 50 hours between charges. The Pro, it claims, should last up to 80 hours of regular use or 20 hours with continuous GPS usage. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to hit quite those numbers during our Galaxy Watch 5 review or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review.
The 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the 5 Pro each offer roughly two full days between charges, but the smaller base model's battery doesn't stretch quite as far.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro lasts about two full days between charges, including two nights of sleep tracking, two indoor workouts, and two GPS workouts. Likewise, the 44mm model will also stretch about two days on a single charge, though it may be low on gas for a second night of sleep tracking if used heavily on both days. Unfortunately, with its smaller cell, the 40mm does not offer the same experience. Users have found the device only lasts right around 1.5 days, offering a similar experience to its predecessor.
Of course, results will vary greatly depending on how you use your watch. GPS workouts, for example, use a considerable amount of battery. The quickest way to stretch battery life is to disable your always-on display. In a pinch, you can also enable your device’s save power mode. This mode displays colors as gray tones, disables key features, deactivates your Wi-Fi and network connections, and limits the performance of the watch’s CPU.
Does the Galaxy Watch 5 series charge any faster?
Yes! Though we wish the Galaxy Watch 5 could stay on our wrists longer between charges, when you do need to juice up, it’s now faster than ever. The devices support 10W wireless charging (up from a maximum of 5W on the Galaxy Watch 4 series). Each watch ships with an updated USB-C cable that will charge all three models from 0 to 45% in 30 minutes.
We tested this during our review period and our watch landed just shy at 44% after 30 minutes. A full charge took about 90 minutes. That’s a full half an hour less than the Galaxy Watch 4.
The wearable’s battery tech vs the competition
Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series devices still have Apple beat when it comes to battery life. The iOS giant continues to supply about one full day of use between charges (which is at least longer than the device’s 18-hour claim). Apple did release an Apple Watch Ultra with better battery specs, but in our experience, Samsung has that device beat as well.
From the Wear OS stable, however, the Mobvoi upstages Samsung’s offerings with a 628mAh cell. During our TicWatch 5 Pro review, we consistently hit about 70 hours of use between charges. On the other end of the Wear OS spectrum, the Google Pixel Watch is a huge step backward. The watch only lasts one day between charges.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series beats out Apple's flagship but it's outshined by Mobvoi and Garmin.
Meanwhile, neither Apple nor any Wear OS leaders can compare to Garmin. The company’s newest smartwatch available, the Venu 2 Plus, offers five days on a single charge. The previous model Venu 2 lasts even longer. If smart features aren’t a priority as much as fitness tracking, Garmin’s high-end devices offer multi-week battery life. Of course, for the best specs shoppers should look to hybrid smartwatches like the Withings ScanWatch or Fossil’s Gen 6 Hybrid.
FAQs
It is safe yes, however, the devices also offer sleep tracking which requires you to wear your watch to bed.
Generally, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series features larger cells, longer battery life, and faster charging. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 did not see as much improvement as the other devices in the series.
Each Galaxy Watch 5 series device ships with a proprietary charger but you will need to buy your own compatible power adapter.