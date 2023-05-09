The best Samsung Galaxy Watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 5, 4, 3, and more

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Galaxy Watch 4

Your watch face is the gateway to all the tools and features of your Samsung smartwatch. It’s the easiest way to customize your experience. We round up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch faces available for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 3, Active 2, and more.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch faces No matter which generation of Samsung watch you’re wearing, we found options worth your time. For watches from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series or Galaxy Watch 4 series, see our picks below for the best Wear OS watch faces. For older devices still running Tizen, skip down to the best Tizen watch faces. Either way, follow the tips below to make the best pick. Take stock: Is your watch your no-fail gym partner or a staple accessory for your office wear? Determine how you use your device most and choose the face that best serves those needs.

Is your watch your no-fail gym partner or a staple accessory for your office wear? Determine how you use your device most and choose the face that best serves those needs. Create a toolbox: For a feature-packed face that gets right to all your top tools, try an option with plenty of complications and customization. Do you want consistent weather updates or real-time fitness tracking stats? Add the info you need accessible at a glance.

For a feature-packed face that gets right to all your top tools, try an option with plenty of complications and customization. Do you want consistent weather updates or real-time fitness tracking stats? Add the info you need accessible at a glance. Select a style: Watch faces range from sporty to chic plus everything in between. For a look that gives your device the timeless aesthetic of a traditional watch, choose a classic face. For something less formal, look for animation or graphic features. If you just want a face that will brighten your day, we have something for you too.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch faces for Wear OS

In 2021, Samsung left behind its familiar Tizen operating system for a Wear OS co-developed with Google. If your device is one of the select smartwatches running this platform, check out our picks for the best watch faces available below.

Modern Minimalist: The best simple Wear OS Samsung Galaxy Watch face Price: Free

With an emphasis on the “watch” half of “smartwatch,” Modern Minimalist delivers a clean, classic clock face. We think it features especially well on upscale models like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. This option is best for users looking to subdue the sportiness of their device. You can even customize the face’s accent color to match your case or band. Modern Minimalist features room for two complications, although the top spot is limited to step count or battery life. The complication at three o’clock can be a shortcut to a variety of features, and the icons of many options will also adopt the accent color for subtlety.

Info Brick: The most informative Wear OS Samsung Galaxy Watch face Price: Free

Another native watch face, Info Brick is the face for anyone who wants their stats at a glance. With room for three complications, this face allows extra space for either tracking steps or daily activity. The daily activity option (shown above) displays users’ step count, active minutes, and activity calories. The steps option shows a weekly view of users’ steps with days marked if their step goals were reached. The additional two complications on this face can be changed to anything from weather to a media controller, and the color of the face is also, of course, customizable.

Active: The best health-focused Wear OS Samsung Galaxy Watch face Price: Free

Basic but still one of the best, the Active watch face features a design that stands out. Oversized numerals in a funky font leave room for just one complication. As the name suggests, this watch face is for users who want their workout a tap away. Set an exercise or choose a Samsung Health Breath, Daily Activity, or Together icon as the single complication. If you opt for an exercise, the animated athlete character will act out your activity. (If only hiking with a heavy pack were as graceful as he makes it look.) This watch face is also available to devices running Tizen.

Cute Character: The best animated option Price: Free

Starting with the disclaimer that this option is solely fun with minimal function, the Cute Character watch face is one of our favorites. It’s a very simple design with a lively cartoon fruit or vegetable replacing the three on a standard clock face. We’re partial to the carrot guy. He occasionally jumps back into the ground and then peeks out coyly, which is nothing short of adorable. Plus, there has to be some sort of subliminal message to eat healthy behind it, and who doesn’t need that reminder? Customizations include three options for the font of the numerals and your choice of produce item.

Facer: The best Wear OS watch face for personalization Price: Free with in-app purchases

In addition to the preloaded watch faces available, users can shop for endless options on the Google Play Store. Facer is one of the most popular Samsung Galaxy Watch apps for custom watch faces on Wear OS. On Facer, you can choose from thousands of premade options or create a Wear OS watch face of your own. Some of Samsung’s stock watch faces aren’t the most customizable, so Facer is a good option if you’re looking to tweak your watch face to your liking.

If you choose to download one of the available watch faces, you’ll be browsing a selection of over 15,000 watch faces. These include everything from top film and television brands to retro call-backs, as well as original looks by partnered designers. Downloading the Facer app is free, as are some of the available faces. Others will require an in-app purchase.

Venom: A feature-packed option from the Google Play Store Price: Free with in-app purchases

This face by Thema offers tons of functionality while still feeling neat and refined. Venom is also highly customizable. With the free version, you can choose the font color as well as a main and secondary color for the background’s watercolor effect. You can also change the units of measurement. Paying for premium will let you select widgets, shortcuts, and more. If you don’t love this face, there are plenty of other themes and aesthetics available from Thema as well.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch faces for Tizen

If you’re wearing one of Samsung’s smartwatches running on Tizen, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, there are plenty of watch faces to choose from for your device as well. Browse some of our top picks for fitness, health, and style.

Digital Neon: The best easy-to-read Tizen Samsung Galaxy Watch face Price: Free

Simple and highly customizable, Digital Neon offers a straightforward look at the basics. This Samsung Galaxy Watch face is primarily filled with a digital clock but also features three small icons. These complications can be set to one of 28 different functions depending on users’ needs. You can also choose from a variety of neon colors for a monochromatic look.

Simple Analog: The best traditional Tizen Samsung Galaxy Watch face Price: Free

Another really basic watch face with loads of customization options, this is the face for Analog lovers. Users can choose from a light or dark background to establish the desired mood for their device. Additionally, you can increase the size of the design itself by up to five times. Finally, the right-hand complication (a heart rate icon in the image above) can be changed to 23 different features.

Fresh: The best fitness-focused Tizen Samsung Galaxy Watch face Price: Free

A cool look for watch-wearing fitness buffs, this is the pick for users who don’t want to overload their watch face with visuals. Instead, Fresh replaces cornerstone clock numerals with basic fitness stats like steps and calories burned so you can check in on your stats every time you check the time. We also like the slightly three-dimensional look of the mix-toned quadrants. The one drawback is that this face can’t be customized, so it may or may not match the band on your Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch.

Live Wallpaper: The best-looking Tizen Samsung Galaxy Watch face Price: Free

For a watch face that’s on the move as much as you are, Live Wallpaper offers less static backgrounds for your Samsung device. The effect of this option is mesmerizing in the same way as old-school screensavers. Plus, it’s somehow comfortably calm and simplistic even with the movement. The image above shows just one of three looks for the Live wallpaper feature. While these faces are not hugely customizable, they’re very cool without any changes.

Breathe: The best Tizen option face for mindfulness Price: Free

For an even more dedicated calming background, the Breathe watch face features a slowly pulsing graphic to which users can match their breath. This is the perfect tool for on-the-go stress relief. For more direct breath work, users can even tap the watch’s face to start the device’s breathing feature properly. And because nothing is more jarring than a heinous color scheme, you can customize the dial, hands, and pulse color of the design to a look that feels good too.

Pixel Heart: The best Tizen option for heart rate tracking Price: Free

A bright red, pixelated heart marks a watch face focusing on just what you would expect, heart rate data. In addition to the time, the face displays your current heart rate whenever you wear the device. For users concerned about their cardio performance, or for those just trying to keep their heart health top of mind, it’s a very in-your-face way to do so. Unfortunately, this watch face offers no customization. But if tracking your heart rate is a priority, it’s still a solid choice.

FAQs

Where do I find watch faces for my Samsung smartwatch? You can find watch faces for your device in the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app. The exact steps for adding new watch faces will be a little different for each device.

Can all watch faces be customized with complications? Customization varies from one watch face to the next. Some only allow for font or color changes, while others allow for the addition of complications. Explore the options for each face in your Samsung Wearables app.

Do watch faces affect battery life? Yes, some watch faces may negatively impact the battery life of your device. We recommend using static, stock watch faces to get the best battery life out of your watch.

Are custom watch faces free? A variety of free, customizable watch faces are preloaded on Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches. You can find additional free options available for download as well as options for purchase.

Why is my Samsung Galaxy Watch face flickering? If your display flickers, has streaks, or appears pixelated, Samsung recommends restarting your device. If this doesn’t resolve the issue, see our guide to common Samsung Galaxy Watch problems for more tips.

