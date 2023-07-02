Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the company’s most durable smartwatch to date and even features a raised bezel for further protection of its massive display. Yet, from cosmetic damage to impacts that can degrade performance, accidents are bound to happen. Luckily, there’s even more you can to do protect your device. Shop the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases to keep your wearable in working order.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases The best cases are easy to install and provide enough durability to keep your watch free of nicks and scratches. They can also range from thin and unobtrusive to bulky and tactical in appearance. All of the options below are well-rated, so can simply pick the best fit for your wallet and style.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor: The best basic Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro case

Amazon

The Spigen Liquid Armor isn’t flashy or bulky. It simply provides an extra layer between you and the culprits of daily damage. In our experience, those consist of everything from table corners to gym equipment. This flexible TPU case stretches around your watch face with cutouts for your buttons and a backless design so you can still charge up. Its raised bezels keep your screen safe from hits to its edges while a matte finish leaves a sleek impression. And the best part? It’s only $14.

Caseology Vault: Another great pick with a textured finish

Amazon

Another bumper-style case, the Caseology Vault can also be installed without removing your watch band. It’s made from military-grade TPU and its design will add a bit more mass to your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It also features a sandstone texture for a more unique finish. It’s also available in Midnight Green in addition to traditional black. Again, this option features a raised bezel to help ward off cracks in your display. It’s also compatible with screen protectors if you want to add an extra bit of tempered glass protection as well. The Caseology Vault is available for $20.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series: A more involved layer of protection

Amazon

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro takes protection beyond the bumper by fully incorporating a watch band into its design. The Polycarbonate thermoplastic polyurethane case snaps into place, snugly hugging your device’s sides. It then extends around your wrist like a normal watch band and secures to your arm with a traditional clasp. In general, this is a much bulkier watch case that makes an already large watch even larger. In other words, it’s not our top recommendation for smaller wrists. Like the simpler designs above, the Unicorn Beetle Pro can stay in place while you charge your device. The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is available in four colors starting at $22.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro: The best rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch case from Spigen

Amazon

Also featuring a one-piece case and band combination, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Pro is another great option from a trusted band. This shock-absorbing design is much more involved than Spiegen’s Liquid Air and adds considerably more to your watch’s form factor. With an adjustable strap, raised bezel, and detailed cutouts for buttons and charging, it’s an effective way to protect your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and give it an even more rugged impression. You can grab this pick in either black or vintage khaki for $25.

Ringke Air Sports Clear: The best transparent Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro case

Amazon

Ringke’s Air Sports Galaxy Watch 5 Pro case makes our list primarily for offering a clear design. Anyone who wants to keep eyes on the original titanium of their device will appreciate the option. Beyond that, it’s a very solid and well-rated bumper-style case. It’s also lightweight so it will protect your watch from scratches and dings without adding too many extra ounces to your wrist during workouts. If you don’t want a clear case, the design is available in black as well. Either color costs just $13.

Cuteey Bumper and Screen Protector 5-Pack: The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro multipack

Amazon

On the opposite end of the spectrum, anyone looking to add extra interest to their Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro case will appreciate this 5-pack from Cuteey. With black, silver, blue, green, and clear cases in each pack, you can choose your favorite look until it needs to be replaced or mix things up at will. The company’s minimalist bumpers each come with a screen protector as well for a total of 10 pieces in one $11 order. The screen protectors are made from thin, tempered glass and won’t hinder the touch sensitivity of your display. Instead, they’ll protect your watch face from unsightly scratches and scrapes.

FAQs

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro waterproof? While no device is truly waterproof, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a water resistance rating of 5ATM making it safe to wear while swimming in depths up to 50 meters.

Can you shower with a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Yes, the device’s 5ATM water resistance rating makes it safe to wear while showering. Be sure to rinse the device thoroughly of soaps and shampoos which can be damaging.

What size case is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a 45mm case size and 1.4-inch display.

What is the best Galaxy Watch? As of now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the best of the lineup. However, a Galaxy Watch 6 is likely right around the corner.

