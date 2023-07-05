Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series price: How much will it set you back?

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Still riding the coattails of a successful new Wear OS, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 series continues to find fans. After nearly a year, the smartwatches remain a popular purchase. To find out more about the launch of these devices and their current asking prices, we round up all the information you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price tags and offers, as well as Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro pricing. Currently the top Samsung smartwatches available, the latest series launched on August 10, 2022, and includes two models, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The two watches share the same core user experience, but the Pro model offers improved durability specs, longer battery life, and niche training features. The Pro is also only available in a single 45mm case size, while the base model can be found in both 40mm and 44mm.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series?

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm (Bluetooth): $279

$279 Galaxy Watch 5 40mm (LTE): $329

$329 Galaxy Watch 5 44mm (Bluetooth): $279

$279 Galaxy Watch 5 44mm (LTE): $329 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (Bluetooth): $449

$449 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (LTE): $499

$499 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition: $499

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series launched at a similar starting price as its predecessor. The base model Galaxy Watch 5 (in either size) starts at $279. The Galaxy Watch 4 debuted just $30 less at $249. Upgrading to an LTE variant of a Galaxy Watch 5 costs an additional $50.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, on the other hand, is a bit more costly. A Wi-Fi-only Pro will run shoppers $449. Like the base models, the 5 Pro LTE variant pulls another $50 for a total of $499. Finally, Samsung also launched a Golf Edition Galaxy Watch 5 Pro priced at $499 that comes with a lifetime membership to Smart Caddie (a $100 value). There is no LTE variant available for the Golf Edition watch.

With the arrival of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 imminent, all the devices mentioned can be found at greatly reduced prices. Currently, shoppers can find the Galaxy Watch 5 priced closer to $200. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale for $399. Even the Golf Edition has dropped as low as $420. All of these prices are subject to change, but it’s worth shopping around for current deals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series vs. the competition

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The leading Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series alternatives are devices from Apple’s stable. The Apple Watch Series 8 launched in multiple sizes starting at $399 with Bluetooth and $499 with LTE. These prices are similar to that of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but they quickly rise when you opt for a larger case or a stainless steel model. The titanium Apple Watch Ultra adds durability, battery life, and special features for outdoor enthusiasts, all of which result in a considerably higher price tag of $799. This is much higher than Samsung’s premium model. Of course, these devices are only relevant to iOS users.

For Android users, the Google Pixel Watch is a close comparison price-wise at $349 for a Bluetooth-only device and $399 for LTE connectivity. We found many first-generation kinks while reviewing the Pixel Watch, however, so these prices are higher than we think the experience justifies. On the other hand, Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 5 launched at $349.99 and it’s a powerful Galaxy Watch 5 alternative, especially for anyone who doesn’t have a Samsung phone. The device’s unique power-saving dual display, Digital Crown, and snappy internals make it a very solid buy.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series lands among the masses in terms of pricing, with base models on the low end of the market and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in the upper range.

Currently, Garmin’s top smartwatch is the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. It boasts highly accurate fitness tracking, five days of battery life, and an FDA-approved ECG app. Though not as robust of a smartwatch, it’s a very capable device that cost $449 at launch. This lands right on target with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’s launch price.

Finally, Fitbit has smartwatches we have recommended highly in the past, however, the company recently stripped its lineups of key smartwatch features. We wouldn’t recommend a Fitbit smartwatch at this point unless you’re dead set on the ecosystem. Still, for the sake of covering the whole spectrum, the newest, top-tier Fitbit smartwatch, the Sense 2, launched at $299.

Where can you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5?

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

The most direct place to shop for a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series device is Samsung.com. Here you can browse first-party bands and choose your own style in the Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Studio. You can also review comps between the different models and different generations.

Samsung also offers a monthly financing program as well as a 4-payment program if you would like to spread out the cost of your new watch. If you have an older device on hand, even if it is not a Samsung wearable, you can also turn it in for savings.

Of course, you can also purchase your new wearable from a major carrier or a third-party retailer such as Amazon. We’ll run you through the options.

Major US carriers

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (L) and Galaxy Watch 5 (R)

Three major wireless carriers that sell the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series are Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Though pricing is consistent when you pay the full retail price, each carrier offers unique installment plans and deals. Likewise, these carriers often accept trade-ins to offset their prices, including wearables and electronics other than Samsung’s.

Through Verizon, a 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 runs for $9.16/month for 36 months and 44mm models cost $9.99/month for 36 months. A Galaxy Watch 5 Pro costs $13.88/month for 36 months. Very similarly, AT&T prices the 40mm watch at $9.17/month for 36 months and the 45mm models at $10.00/month for 36 months. At AT&T, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro costs $13.89/month for 36 months. T-Mobile offers a 24-month pricing structure. A 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 costs $13.75/month for 24 months while a 44mm model costs $15.00 for 24 months. The company’s Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro price is $20.84/month. Galaxy Watch 5 series links: Verizon | AT&T | T-Mobile

Major retailers You can also purchase a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series device from many major retailers, each of which offers sales and promotions. You can purchase either a GPS or cellular model through these retailers, but you will need to contact your carrier to activate cellular service. Galaxy Watch 5 series links: Amazon | Best Buy

FAQs

Is the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro worth buying? Absolutely! This generation Samsung Galaxy Watch offers a great user experience and improved battery life. We think it’s still worth picking up unless you want to wait for the next generation later this year.

Can you make or answer phone calls with a Galaxy Watch 5 series device? Yes, both the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro allow for on-wrist phone calls via the Phone app.

Is there a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Classic? Samsung did not launch a Classic model in the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Instead, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the new top-tier device. If you would like a physical rotating bezel, Samsung still sells the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Rumors also suggest we may see the return of the rotating bezel in the upcoming generation.

