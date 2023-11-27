Here's how to sync your Samsung Health data with Google Fit

Google Fit launched for Android in 2014, allowing smartphone owners to collect data from various fitness wearables that supported it. While watches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 primarily use the Samsung Health app for tracking fitness data, they can hook up to Google Fit, too.

Officially, Samsung smartwatches only sync data with Samsung Health and not Google Fit, but there are two ways you can link the two services’ data. One involves a third-party app called Health Sync. The other uses Google’s new Health Connect feature.

QUICK ANSWER There are two ways to sync Samsung Health data to Google Fit. Firstly, you can use a third-party app called Health Sync. Alternatively, you can use Google's new Health Connect service. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Use Health Sync to sync Samsung Health to Google Fit

Use Health Connect to sync Samsung Health to Google Fit

Before you begin If you have not already, you first need to download both Google Fit and Samsung Health apps on your smartphone. You might already have one of these apps pre-installed on your phone, but maybe not both.

How to sync Samsung Health to Google Fit using Health Sync Next, download the third-party Health Sync app from the Google Play Store. Do note that Health Sync gives users a one-week trial, after which you can either subscribe to the app or drop a one-time payment for a permanent license. Nevertheless, the trial period is long enough to provide an adequate experience.

Healthsync

After you install the Health Sync app, here’s how to use it to sync Google Fit data to Samsung Health: Open Health Sync. Read the First Usage Actions dialog and hit OK once complete. Choose the Sync Direction on the next screen. Select Google Fit as the base app. On the next screen, select Samsung Health and tap OK. The next screen will confirm the two apps you’ve chosen and the sync direction of the data. Read the Declaration of Consent by tapping on the box. Tap Accept once you’ve read through the document. You’ll need to install Samsung Health and Google Fit on the next screen on your phone if you haven’t already. Once you’ve installed both apps, tap Check Google Account Connection. Select and authenticate your Google account on the next screen. Once complete, an Initialization Finished dialog will appear. Tap OK to continue. Finally, the last step is selecting the fitness data categories you wish to sync between Google Fit and Samsung Health. The categories available: Activities, sleep, heart rate, weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, oxygen saturation, and nutrition and water.

One category is not available, namely steps. Samsung has prohibited all third-party apps from moving steps data to its platform. Tap on the categories you wish to sync. Remember that both Google Fit and Samsung Health will ask permission to transfer that data for each category. If you’ve set up Health Sync correctly, the app will display Sync status: OK. If there’s an issue, the app will also display the reason for the problem.

With this third-party app, it should be pretty simple to get most of your fitness data synced between Google Fit and Samsung Health.

How to sync Samsung Health to Google Fit using Health Connect Health Connect is Google’s official tool for linking various health services. The service is now a part of Android 14, but you can download it if you’re running an older version of Android. Importantly, unlike Health Sync, Health Connect is free.

You can use the tool to link Samsung Health and Google Fit with ease. Here’s how to do it. Firstly, download the Health Connect app from the Google Play Store. Open it once it’s installed Tap App permissions Select Samsung Health and select the data permissions you wish to write to Health Connect Select Google Fit and select the data permissions you wish to read from Health Connect If the above method doesn’t work, there’s an alternative but longer way to link the two apps. Find it below. Next, open the Samsung Health app Tap the three-dot main menu icon, then select Settings Tap Health Connect Select the data permissions Samsung Health is allowed to write to Health Connect Tap Allow Next, open Google Fit Tap the Profile tab in the bottom-right Tap the Settings icon at the top-right Toggle on Sync Fit with Health Connect On the next page, tap Set up Select the data permissions Google Fit is allowed to read from Health Connect Tap Allow, then tap Done

