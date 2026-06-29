Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leak reveals trio of game-changing upgrades

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak claims that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will offer 5,000 nits of brightness.

It could also include an 800mAh battery.

The water- and dust-resistance is said to be IP69K.

Unlike in 2025, Samsung plans to launch a full-on sequel to the Galaxy Watch Ultra this year. It’s expected that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will feature several hardware and software upgrades over its predecessor. A new leak may have revealed a few of the upgrades it could have.

Reputable tipster Ice Universe has shared a new post on Weibo, outing a few of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2’s specs. The tipster claims that the premium smartwatch has a brightness of 5,000 nits. If true, that would be a 2,000 nit increase over the previous model.

What improvements do you need to see to upgrade to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2? 288 votes Better battery life 52 % A redesigned case 20 % Improved heart rate accuracy 7 % Broader compatibility for advanced health features 11 % A more affordable price 6 % Other (let us know in the comments!) 4 %

It appears that the battery is also due for an upgrade. According to the leak, we can expect Samsung to fit an 800mAh battery into the device. For comparison, the Galaxy Watch Ultra features a 590mAh battery, which Samsung claims offers up to 60 hours of battery life with AOD enabled.

The final bit of information regarding the brand’s flagship timepiece focuses on the water and dust resistance. At IP68, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is no slouch in this department. However, it appears that the sequel will go a step above with an IP69K rating. This is the highest rating on the Ingress Protection scale, meaning it’s entirely dustproof and can withstand close-range, high-pressure, and high-temperature washdowns.

In addition to the Galaxy Watch, the tipster also shared a couple of details on Samsung’s foldables. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra are all expected to support 45W charging. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is said to have a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with 2,600 nits of brightness.

Samsung has yet to reveal the official date for the next Galaxy Unpacked, where the brand is expected to unveil its latest foldables and smartwatches. However, rumors are suggesting that the event will be held on July 22.

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