Latest Galaxy Watch 9 leak reveals 5 brand-new watch faces

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak reveals five watch faces that could debut with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 9 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at Galaxy Unpacked.

The leaked designs range from minimalist analog layouts to information-rich dashboards.

Most watch faces are expected to arrive on older Galaxy Watches via One UI 9 Watch, but the new Ultra Performance face may remain exclusive to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

With Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event just around the corner, leaks are coming in faster than the company can tease its own products. We’ve already seen rumored pricing for the upcoming foldables and Galaxy Watches, and now a fresh leak gives us an early look at something you’ll probably interact with every single day if you own one of Samsung’s smartwatches: new watch faces.

A report from SammyGuru claims Samsung is preparing five new watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The first leaked option is called Analog Balance, and it could end up being the Galaxy Watch 9’s default watch face. It is Samsung’s take on a clean, traditional watch dial. This watch face keeps distractions to a minimum while still letting you add useful widgets for things like your step count, battery level, weather, or Energy Score. The leaked version uses a dark theme, but Samsung could likely let users swap colors and tweak the layout.

If analog dials aren’t your thing, Dual Digit takes the complete opposite approach. It puts oversized digital numbers front and center, making the time easy to read from across the room. A vertical color bar fills up as the seconds pass, giving the watch face a little personality without feeling busy. You can still pin a couple of shortcuts or widgets, so you don’t lose functionality.

Then there’s Radial Dashboard, which feels like it’s designed for people who want everything visible at a glance. Circular widgets wrap around the digital clock, letting you keep an eye on things like workout progress, weather, battery life, navigation, compass directions, or health stats without opening separate apps. If you’ve ever wished your watch showed more information on a single screen, this could be the one to pick.

The leak also mentions an Ultra Performance watch face that’s reportedly reserved for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. It appears to build on Samsung’s existing Ultra-themed designs but packs in even more information on screen. The overall look leans into the rugged, outdoor-focused identity of the Ultra lineup, while still looking polished enough for everyday wear.

One feature that could return is Low Light Mode, which automatically switches the watch face to a red color scheme in dark environments. Besides being easier on your eyes at night, red light is often preferred because it helps preserve your night vision — handy if you’re hiking, camping, or simply checking the time in a dark room.

The last leaked design is called Dual Clock Info Board, and its purpose is pretty straightforward. It shows two time zones at once while leaving plenty of room for customizable widgets. This is genuinely useful if you work with colleagues overseas, have family in another country, or travel often.

According to the report, these watch faces will debut alongside One UI 9 Watch at Galaxy Unpacked. The good news is that most of these watch faces will likely be available on older Galaxy Watches eligible for the One UI 9 Watch update. The only exception could be Ultra Performance, which, at least for now, appears to be exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Whether that exclusivity lasts is something we’ll find out after Samsung makes things official.

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