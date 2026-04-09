Date and location for Samsung's next Unpacked event just leaked

TL;DR The launch date for Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold, and Flip 8 has leaked.

As per a Korean news outlet, Samsung could launch these devices on July 22.

Additionally, it is expected to hold the event in London, rather than the usual locations.

Samsung’s upcoming foldables for 2026 are just months away from launch, which is why leaks around the devices are picking up pace. Last month, we saw the first set of visuals suggesting what the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could look like, along with others comparing it to Samsung’s new form factor, the Galaxy Z Wide Fold. Now, we’re learning more details about the event where Samsung will showcase these devices.

Korean media recently reported that Samsung has finalized the location for its next Unpacked event, where it will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and likely the reported Wide Fold. According to the news outlet Korea Economic TV, Samsung plans to host the event in July this year, in line with its usual launch cycle.

However, what’s unusual is the location of the launch. Samsung typically hosts its Unpacked events either in its homeland, South Korea, or in the US. This time, however, the Galaxy Unpacked event could take place in London. The report highlights that London is a key business hub for Samsung, in addition to being the location where its headquarters for the UK and Europe are.

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The report also shares the exact launch date, suggesting that Samsung will unveil the next three foldables on July 22. Last year, the Unpacked was held on July 9, and in the previous year on July 10. So a shift to later in the month is intriguing. While there’s no reason for the later date, it might be due to the timeline shift caused by the Galaxy S26’s delayed launch this year.

The report also states that Samsung plans to take on the first folding iPhone with its Galaxy Z Wide Fold, which will be 0.5mm slimmer. It further suggests the possibility of S Pen support returning with the Wide Fold, though that leaves room for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to skip stylus support.

Among other improvements, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also expected to bring a slightly bigger battery and faster charging than the Fold 7. Since both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Flip 7 underwent redesigns last year, we don’t anticipate major design changes in the upcoming generation. Meanwhile, there’s little information about a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, a cheaper Flip model introduced last year.

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