Samsung starts teasing its next mobile launches with a cryptic video campaign

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is starting a new campaign on Instagram to tease its upcoming launches.

The early videos it’s previewed sure appear to hint at the new, wide Galaxy Z Fold8.

So far, though, we haven’t seen any new teases about the actual launch date.

Samsung’s got some major new summer hardware launches coming up… right? At least, we’ve sure covered a ton of leaks and rumors about foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 wearables, to say nothing of the Galaxy Ring 2. And while we’ve heard rumblings about a possible July 22 Unpacked event, that’s only a few weeks away now, and we have yet to see Samsung sending out any invitations. The company is still being a little hush-hush about its ultimate plans, but with July just about to start, we’re learning about a new social media campaign to hint at what’s coming.

Starting tomorrow, July 1, Samsung is clearing history on its Instagram account, and will start dropping clues designed to inspire curiosity “built around familiar objects, each transformed in unexpected ways.” The company explains: At first glance, the posts feel simple and highly visual. Look a little closer, though, and recurring shapes and patterns begin to emerge. Rather than explaining the clues, the campaign encourages audiences to compare theories, decode the visual hints and speculate about what they might reveal. To get us started, Samsung’s sharing a few early teasers of these cryptic videos. What do you see here:

Or what about here:

Call us crazy, but we’re already picking up on a vibe of “changing the shape of a rectangle” — maybe kinda like the new screen shape for the wide Fold 8?

This one’s less “making a tall rectangle shorter,” but the one we end up with is sure the right shape to also be a reference to the new foldable.

Finally, we’ve got maybe our most explicit teaser yet, with a very direct “8” that matches the wallpaper leak we saw just last week.

This first batch of previews Samsung has given us an early look at sure are going hard at the new foldables, and particularly the wide Galaxy Fold 8, but like we said — there’s also a lot of new wearables that we’re looking forward to that we’ve yet to see in any of these teasers.

Hopefully we get a peek at some of those as Samsung shares more videos over the days and weeks to come. And what about some hints at the announcement date itself? We’ll be keeping a close eye on Samsung’s Instagram for any incoming clues.

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