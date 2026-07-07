Your chance to nab that new, wide Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is nearly here

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is expected to launch its new foldables and smartwatches later this month, possibly on July 22.

Ahead of that date getting here, Samsung could open pre-registrations for the hardware tomorrow.

Samsung’s launch event is rumored to take place in London, but the company hasn’t yet made anything official.

Foldable phones have been around for ages at this point, but don’t be surprised when Apple’s first foldable iPhone debuts later this year and everybody starts talking about foldables like the second coming. You won’t have to wait for Apple’s launch to get a foldable phone with one of these cool new wide form factors, though, with Samsung getting ready to beat Cupertino to the punch with its own Galaxy Z Fold 8. And today we’re getting an update on when you may first be able to call dibs on Samsung’s latest foldable.

They claim that both the company’s new foldables and wearables alike will be available for pre-registration, which may finally confirm all the leaks and rumors we’ve heard about Samsung’s branding choices here. There’s no mention yet about any bonuses attached to these pre-registrations, so this may simply be a matter of reminding yourself of your interest in taking some of this hardware home.

Yadav reiterates what we’ve already heard about Samsung’s launch plans, claiming that we’re looking at a London Galaxy Unpacked event set to take place on July 22. Samsung has yet to make that date official, even as we creep up on it being just two weeks out, and we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the company start sharing its plans any day now.

Of course, the question about whether one of these new foldables is for you just became a bit more complicated as we only recently started hearing about possible pricing — and it’s not great news. Granted, prices have been spiking all over the place, so none of this is exactly surprising, but we could still be looking at triple-digit price hikes compared to last year’s lineup. Will the fresh new look this year be enough to still tempt shoppers? It sounds like we may start finding out very, very soon.

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