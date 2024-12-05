What Samsung products are coming in 2025, and what to expect

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung has had quite a busy 2024. While we got the expected Galaxy S, Galaxy A, Fold, Flip, and Tab releases, Samsung had a few extras in store. The Galaxy Watch Utra was an interesting new addition to the lineup, and the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (or Z Fold 6 Special Edition or Z Fold SE) pleasantly surprised everyone. With the rumor train picking up speed over the past month or so, there seems to be plenty Samsung has coming up in 2025. There may not be any shock releases, but there’s so much to look forward to.

What are you most excited to see from Samsung in 2025? 22 votes Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the S25 Slim 50 % Foldables, including a potential Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE and the Z Flip FE 23 % New smartwatches and an upgraded Galaxy Ring 18 % Samsung XR glasses 9 %

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: A slight redesign, new names, and a new model

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We already have a detailed Galaxy S25 rumor hub with the latest updates on Samsung’s first 2025 releases, so I won’t rehash everything here. There are a few things that stand out, though. First is the rumored change to the S25 Ultra’s design. Calling it a complete redesign would be generous, but the largest S25 is expected to come with rounded corners, with suggestions that Samsung is making the update to match the design elements of One UI 7.

More interesting is the possibility of Samsung renaming its phones, with Note replacing Ultra and Pro replacing Plus. This rumor pops up every year, though, so I would take it with a grain of salt. While the Note nomenclature would have made sense when the Ultra first launched, it seems unnecessary at this point. The Pro instead of Plus would work, though, especially if the middle child of the series picks up more features from the Ultra.

The great news is that every global variant of the Galaxy S25 series could have the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This means no Exynos worries this time around, which is a big deal. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is more expensive than its predecessors, though, so it’ll be interesting to see if Samsung is able to keep the Galaxy S25 series pricing the same as last year.

Finally, there’s the exciting prospect of a Galaxy S25 Slim. I’m not sure why the race for the thinnest phone is back on, but this is meant to take on a potential iPhone 17 Air. We don’t know much about the Galaxy S25 Slim yet, except that it could possibly come with a 200MP primary camera and, unlike the Z Fold Special Edition, be available globally in Q2 2025.

Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip: New models, a double-folding phone, and more

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

We don’t know much about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — the official release is potentially at least six months away — but the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition might indicate changes to the series as a whole. To start, rumors suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 won’t entirely benefit from the upgrades we saw with the Fold SE. Instead, Samsung might add a Fold 7 SE as its top-of-the-line foldable, retaining the sleek design and upgraded camera setup.

The Z Fold 7 will hopefully see some upgrades, though. Of course, there’s plenty we wish would happen, like a slimmer design, better camera experience, and faster charging. But for now, all we have are rumors that suggest that the Z Fold 7 could come with a larger cover screen to provide a more traditional phone experience when folded.

Similarly, we only have a wishlist for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for now (can we please get a bigger cover screen?). One thing that might come true from that list, though, is the availability of a cheaper flip model in the Flip FE. The rumored Flip FE is said to come with the display of the Flip 7 but with a different camera setup and processor. Speaking of the processor, it might not all be great news, with rumors suggesting that Samsung might ditch Snapdragon processors for the Flip models, opting for the Exynos 2500 for the Flip 7 and the Exynos 2400e for the Flip FE.

One exciting rumor that’s ramping up is a potential double-folding phone that could be a true large-screen tablet replacement. It won’t be the first — that honor goes to the Huawei Mate XT — but it could be the first to be released in the US. However, while early rumors suggested a late 2025 launch, that might now be delayed to early 2026. Regardless, it’s the next step in the foldable evolution that I am really looking forward to.

Samsung Galaxy A series — Minor refinements are par for the course

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

There’s nothing super exciting about the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones, but not everything has to be groundbreaking. Samsung’s affordable devices have always been reliable and great options for anyone looking for a solid smartphone on a budget. And that’s set to continue in 2025.

Based on leaked renders of the upcoming Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56, things should largely remain the same year-to-year. There will be the expected upgrade to the processing package and other hardware refinements, but the general design language will stay the same. One telling difference, though, is the new camera design that puts all the cameras in one housing. There are build quality differences, of course, but the Samsung Galaxy A and S series designs have become too similar, so I really like this change.

Once again, the Galaxy A56 is an interesting prospect. Samsung decided against releasing the A55 in the US to avoid clashing with the S23 FE. But with the Galaxy S24 FE quite a bit more expensive at $650, there’s room once again for a true mid-ranger to take on the upcoming Pixel 9a. Whether it is released in the US or not, the Galaxy A56 will stand out in its price range with its rumored 45W fast charging, which would actually be faster than what we are potentially getting with the Galaxy S25.

Everything else: New Galaxy Tabs, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Samsung unveiled its latest tablets at the end of September 2024, trimming the series to two models: the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. They weren’t huge upgrades from their predecessors, and we can likely expect similar minor refinements for its tablet releases in 2025. It’s a form factor that doesn’t lend itself to exciting design overhauls, but hardware upgrades should keep things interesting.

Similarly, Samsung’s smartwatches and the Galaxy Ring should undergo further refinements and hardware upgrades. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is experiencing some growing pains and isn’t the perfect fit for everybody. However, the company will continue to improve its flagship smartwatch and add to its features and capabilities. While the Galaxy Ring isn’t as feature-packed as the smartwatch, it is quite capable. That said, it could use some fine-tuning when it comes to fitness and sleep tracking, which should take the Galaxy Ring 2 to the next level. Early issues plagued the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as well, but that’s hopefully a useful lesson learned, and things should be much smoother with a potential Galaxy Buds 4 series.

And one more thing: Samsung XR glasses

Another thing to look forward to in 2025 is the launch of Samsung’s XR glasses. Rumors suggest that the company might show a photo or video of the product during the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event, with an expected release in Q3 2025. Samsung has been working on XR and AR products for a while now, collaborating with Qualcomm and Google for hardware and software. Along those lines, rumors say that these XR/AR glasses could come with the Qualcomm AR1 chipset, a 12MP Sony camera, and Google Gemini onboard. Leaks also suggest that Samsung is working on an Apple Vision Pro competitor, but there isn’t much known about it yet.

Those are all the major releases we believe Samsung will have in store for us in 2025, but there could be some potential surprises along the way. Let us know what you’re most looking forward to!

