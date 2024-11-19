Ouch: The Galaxy A56 could have faster charging speeds than the Galaxy S25

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A new database filing has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G will have 45W wired charging.

This would be the first Galaxy A series phone with 45W charging speeds.

The same database also previously revealed that the Galaxy S25 will have 25W wired charging.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series phones offer 25W wired charging speeds, matching the Galaxy S24 but lagging far behind most other cheap Android phones. Now, it looks like the Galaxy A family might get a welcome speed boost.

Twitter tipster Jukanlosreve spotted the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (model number SM-A5660) in China’s 3C regulatory database, and we were able to corroborate this finding. Check out our screenshot below.

3C

The regulatory listing confirms a maximum charging speed of 45W, which would be a notable upgrade over the Galaxy A55 5G and its 25W charging. The filing also unsurprisingly notes that the phone won’t have a bundled charger. So, if you don’t already have one, you’ll need to buy a 45W+ charger for maximum speeds.

Nevertheless, this is the first time since 2020 that Samsung has upgraded the maximum charging speed in the Galaxy A series phones. Prior to 2020, Samsung’s cheaper phones topped out at 15W speeds.

Hoping this is a sign of things to come for the base Galaxy S25? Well, the same database previously revealed that the cheapest Galaxy S25 model will stick with 25W charging once again. In other words, the cheaper Galaxy A56 5G will likely have a faster charging speed than a Galaxy S series phone. But the S25 is expected to have a much smaller battery, which could result in a comparable or even faster charging time.

Nevertheless, it would be rather embarrassing if the Galaxy S25 had slower charging speeds than a cheaper, Galaxy A series handset. After all, you’d think Samsung’s top-tier smartphone family would get the best features first. It would also be lamentable in light of rival brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Motorola all offering much faster charging speeds for their high-end phones.

