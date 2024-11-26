Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on video leak shows the new rounded design up-close

TL;DR A hands-on video of the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra has leaked online, showing off a working unit with a new rounded corner design.

Tipster Ice Universe has confirmed that the video, mislabeled as a Galaxy S24 Ultra, is actually of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The device features a glossy metallic finish and a design shift from the sharp corners of the S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is just a few months away, and leaks are starting to surface more frequently now. Following the viral spread of photos showing a dummy unit of the device last week, a new video has now emerged, revealing what appears to be a working prototype of the phone.

The hands-on video was posted on Reddit, and although the post is titled “Galaxy S24 Ultra definitely,” the device in the clip shows off the rumored rounded corner design of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The leak has also been corroborated by prolific tipster Ice Universe, who confirmed on X that the device in the footage is indeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Another leaker who posts a lot of Samsung leaks, @chunvn8888, has also “confirmed” that the device in the video is indeed the “real” Galaxy S25 Ultra. You can check out the leaked clip below.

The corners of the leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra unit, which appears to have a glossy metallic finish, are obviously different from the pointy ones on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung’s rounded design is believed to complement the new One UI 7 UI, which has also adopted several rounded elements. Samsung’s signature camera setup appears at the back of the phone. Strangely enough, we don’t see the rumored camera rings surrounding the lenses. These camera rings also appeared on alleged dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra that leaked a few days back. At that time, Ice Universe had said that the design of the actual S25 Ultra coming to market could be very different from the leaked dummy design.

Unfortunately, the new clip doesn’t show much more of the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra or its UI. It’s highly possible that the device we see here is yet another prototype of the phone and not the final version that’s expected to launch in January. What do you think of the phone’s rounded design? Let us know in the comments section.

