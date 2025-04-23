Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors: Pricing, specs, release date, and everything else we know

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

When it comes to the very best foldable phones, Samsung’s name tends to be one of the first that comes to mind. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a fairly iterative update over its predecessor, it does make some notable improvements to AI features, durability, and more. As much as the Fold 6 gets right, there is still plenty of room for Samsung to improve. And thanks to increased competition in the foldable space with devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the OPPO Find N5, Samsung can’t really afford to rest on its laurels for much longer. So, what should we expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Here are all of the rumors and whispers we’ve heard about the upcoming phone so far.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7?

It’s pretty evident that Samsung is solidly invested in the Galaxy Z Fold series. There have been six major iterations of the Fold series and one Special Edition model since 2019. While new form factors like rollable smartphones may eventually see Samsung’s attention shift a little, we have no doubt that foldable phones will continue to be an important priority for the South Korean giant. Even if a rollable Samsung phone does arrive in 2025, as some rumors suggest, it seems very unlikely that it would replace the Fold series, at least not anytime soon.

Lending credence to the existence of a Galaxy Z Fold 7, KED Global reports that Samsung’s Head of Mobile, TM Roh, says he wants the Fold 7 to be even thinner. If that wasn’t enough, we learned in December that the device has the model number SM-F966. More recently, there was a report that claims Samsung is also working on a variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In April, a report from The Bell claimed that Samsung Display had started manufacturing panels for the new Fold. At this point, we’re fairly confident that a Galaxy Z Fold 7 will arrive in the not-too-distant future.

What is the most likely Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 release date?

Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 — July 24, 2024

July 24, 2024 Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 — August 11, 2023

August 11, 2023 Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 — August 25, 2022 While we are confident that a Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be released, when it will launch is a different question. There is no official information to go on, nor do we have any leaks or rumors about a date. As such, the next best thing we can do is figure out a release window based on previous trends.

Samsung has stuck with an August release date since the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, when the Galaxy Z Fold 6 came out, it was released a month earlier than usual. Considering that the launch happened around the start of the Olympics, Samsung probably moved up the launch to capitalize on the event’s publicity. It’s unclear whether we should expect the Fold 7 to stick to the same July window as its predecessor, but at the very least, it seems likely that the Fold 7 will launch sometime in the summer of 2025.

What rumored specs and features could the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 have?

We’re a decent way into 2025, inching closer and closer to that likely summertime release. As such, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the rumor mill is at full throttle. In this section, we’ll dive into all of the leaks and rumors we’ve heard so far about the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s specs and features.

Design When Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea in 2024, some believed the company could use it as inspiration for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. But it doesn’t look like that will be the case. After mentioning on social media that Samsung is working on a follow-up to the Fold SE, display analyst Ross Young revealed that the Fold 7 will not look like the Special Edition. So, if the Fold 7 won’t adopt the design philosophy of the Fold SE, what will it look like?

We got our first look at what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could look like from renders provided by tipster Onleaks and Android Headlines. Based on these renders, the Fold 7 should look a lot like the Fold 6. However, there may be a crucial difference between it and its predecessor.

According to the outlet, Samsung’s next book-style foldable will be even thinner than the Fold SE. The Elec has also mentioned this, claiming that the tech giant will remove the digitizer to accomplish this goal. It’s said this phone will measure 9.5mm thick when closed, including the camera bump, and 4.5mm thick when open. For comparison, the Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick when folded and 5.6mm thick when open.

In terms of the displays, we may also be looking at an 8.2-inch inner screen and a 6.5-inch exterior panel. The leak claims the phone’s dimensions will be 58.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm when fully expanded. In an earlier social post, Ross Young claims that the display sizes should be the same as the Fold SE, but this information suggests that the inner screen may actually be slightly bigger.

Specs Just as the Fold 6 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip like the Galaxy S24, Android Headlines says we can expect the Galaxy S25’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor to make it into the Fold 7. Aside from this upgrade, it looks like the Fold 7 may have a few things in common with the Fold 6. It’s said that the battery capacity will be 4,400mAh, which would mean no changes have been made from the previous model. According to China’s 3C regulatory website, we’re also getting the same 25W wired charging speed from before.

The next-gen foldable should feature the same camera setup as previous generations, including three rear cameras, an under-display camera, and a selfie camera. There may be one big upgrade here, and it’s for the primary camera. In the Android Headlines leak mentioned earlier, it’s reported that the main camera is now 200MP, up from 50MP. Elsewhere, we’re looking at the same 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 4MP under-display camera, and 10MP front camera. These stats were later supported by a leak from GalaxyClub, however, the outlet suggests that the under-display camera has been improved in an unexplained way.

Features Not much is known at the moment about what new features could arrive on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, a report from SamMobile claims that the device could ship with One UI 8 as a way to compensate for the glacial rollout of One UI 7. Given that Android 16 is due to be released sometime in June or July, this rumor seems plausible. On top of that, an early build of One UI 8 was spotted in March, suggesting that Samsung is at least already testing the software.

Accessories Samsung may be planning to give the Galaxy Z Fold 7 some interesting accessories. The most surprising rumor related to this comes from leaker Ice Universe, who alleges the company is working on bone conduction headphones that will be unveiled during the Fold 7 launch. As the tipster explains, this audio device is an “open wireless stereo (OWS) that transmits sound from around the ear instead of plugging the earphones into the ear.” Reportedly, these earphones carry the codename “Able.”

While not quite as surprising as bone conduction headphones, but still interesting, Samsung may introduce a new S Pen experience. As mentioned earlier, Samsung may get rid of the digitizer for the sake of slimming down the Fold 7. This means the current input method for the stylus, known as electromagnetic resonance (EMR), would become unusable.

According to ET News, the company may switch to an alternative pen input technology called active electrostatic (AES) to keep S Pen support around. However, the drawbacks of using this technology are that the stylus will need to be bulkier, and it will also require charging. It goes without saying that if this happens, the S Pen will be too big to fit into the Fold 7. It’s possible Samsung could make a special case to give you somewhere to put its stylus.

Last, but not least, we have images, provided by Ice Universe, of screen protectors made for the Fold 7. One of the screen protectors is just your normal screen protector, while the other film has a privacy filter. We can also tell from these images that the phone should have squared-off corners.

What might the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price be?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — $1,899

$1,899 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — $1,799

$1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — $1,799 Quite a bit of information about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has leaked, but somehow, the price has remained a mystery. We even have at least one leak on the Flip 7’s price, but not for this phone yet. That means we’ll have to do some guesswork, like we did earlier for the launch window.

In 2024, Samsung bumped up the price of the Galaxy Z Fold by $100, which brought the cost up to $1,899. We don’t see the tech giant bringing the price down; it’s much more likely that the price tag will be left alone. It wouldn’t be a surprise, either, if Samsung decided to charge more in the US due to the ongoing tariff war. But if we had to bet on it, we would assume that Samsung will stick with $1,899.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is getting closer to its one-year anniversary. Although it’s been out for months, it’s still not that old of a device, and there’s not really a reason to wait if you’re happy with the experience. It’s still a powerful phone with plenty going for it, and there are no clear signs just yet on whether or not the Fold 7 will be a major departure or more of the same. It also has seven years of OS and software updates ahead of it, so you don’t have to worry about it losing support anytime soon.

