Samsung Galaxy A56 5G renders show one small but notable change

The images show a phone that looks similar to the Galaxy A55.

The biggest change is the move to a new camera housing design.

We’ve already seen the first Samsung Galaxy A56 5G details leak out in recent weeks, but one unknown has been the phone’s design. Fortunately, a trusted source has just published some renders showing off the mid-range phone.

Android Headlines and Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer have posted apparent Galaxy A56 5G renders, showing the phone from multiple angles. Check out the gallery below and the image above.

The images show a phone that looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, featuring flat edges, a flat screen, curved corners, and a center-mounted punch-hole cutout. The Key Island bump on the right-hand side of the device also returns, hosting the power and volume buttons.

One notable change, though, is the move to one camera housing for all three cameras. By contrast, the previous phone shipped with three individual cutouts for each rear camera. This seems to be a trend for Samsung’s upcoming devices, as previously leaked Galaxy A26 and Galaxy A36 renders also show this new camera housing design. So you should expect all of Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy A phones to have a consistent look once again.

These purported Galaxy A56 renders also come after we learned a few more details about the phone. One of the biggest details we’ve gleaned came from a regulatory listing that points to the phone having 45W wired charging speeds. This would be a major charging upgrade over the Galaxy A55 and even the Galaxy S24. Another report asserts that the phone will have the same rear camera hardware as the Galaxy A55 but offer an upgraded selfie shooter.

