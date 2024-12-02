Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 wishlist: All the features I want to see

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 made many noteworthy improvements over its predecessor, including significantly reducing crease visibility, upgrading the hinge, and more. If you’re in the market for a smart flip phone, you won’t find many alternatives that match the same level of polish, although devices like the Moto Razr Plus make an admirable attempt. As much as I love the Flip 6, nothing is perfect. With that in mind, here’s my wishlist for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, along with everything we know about it so far.

A bigger, better cover screen experience

Samsung’s cover screen technology has come a long way since the original Flip, and that’s speaking from personal experience. While the current Flex Window is an improvement over the past, it’s still a somewhat limited experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 cover screen is effectively just a regular smartphone display, but the smaller form factor of the Flip means its window works more like a smartwatch than a typical phone display. Instead of a full Android experience, you’re limited to a selection of widgets. Technically, you can run full apps using Samsung’s Good Lock software and the MultiStar plugin, but the solution is buggy, confusing, and doesn’t work well with many apps.

The easiest way to make the cover display more useful would be to make it as big as possible.

The smaller nature of the cover display will always make it difficult to provide a complete Android experience, but Samsung needs to try harder to successfully emulate that instead of delivering something that feels so restricted. A bigger cover screen would help, as we’ve seen with devices like the Razr Plus (2024). However, even this device relies mostly on a widget-based approach.

Anything larger would likely require Samsung to change the Flip’s form factor significantly, which seems unlikely. While a full Android experience may not be feasible on the cover screen, a slightly larger display, cleaner, more functional widgets, and features like fully functional messaging apps would go a long way. Even if it meant creating special “cover screen” versions of core apps like a browser or email, it would be worthwhile for Samsung to push the limits of its Flex Window software.

Faster charging

The Galaxy Z Flip series might not be as affordable as a typical flagship, but the markup is relatively small compared to something like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. For that reason, I can forgive a lot of missing extras, especially if the base Galaxy S from the same year doesn’t have these features either. One thing I can’t forgive, however, is slow charging. In a world where devices like the OnePlus 12 can charge up to 80W, 25W just feels anemic.

I sincerely hope the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers at least 45W charging, as we got with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. I would also like to see the Galaxy S25 Ultra go even further, but that’s a topic for another day.

It is time to give us a telephoto lens

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers one of the best camera setups available on a foldable phone, even though it doesn’t quite match a traditional flagship’s camera. While I’d love to see the Fold 7 adopt the same camera package as the Galaxy S series, the Flip’s positioning as a more affordable foldable product makes this a little less necessary. Still, improved zoom functionality would be a welcome addition. Samsung does its best with software, but having a telephoto lens would be a great option. While not everyone may care about this, it’s a valuable feature for those who like to zoom in for certain shots.

This leads to my next point: maybe it’s time for more than one Flip?

Give us a cheaper (or more expensive) alternative

There were rumors that the Fold 6 would see an Ultra edition, but these later gave way to speculation about a Fold 6 Slim, a thinner version of the same model. The Galaxy Z Fold SE has since launched exclusively in South Korea, packing a larger display and a few other minor changes.

It’s clear Samsung is interested in diversifying, and I personally think foldable phones have matured enough to warrant different models at various price points. The same logic applies to the Flip series as much as the Fold.

Foldable phones have matured enough that the same phone at different price points makes sense now.

Those who want the bragging rights of a foldable might be content with the base model, but what about those who want a flip phone without compromises? Right now, there’s no real option. Every flip phone comes with trade-offs, such as slower charging, smaller batteries, and weaker cameras compared to true flagship devices.

I see two potential paths for Samsung here. One option is to release a more affordable phone — maybe a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, for example — with its lower price point achieved by cutting corners such as using cheaper materials or offering a smaller cover screen. In this scenario, the base model would stay relatively unchanged, with the usual generational upgrades. Alternately, I’d prefer a more expensive phone — let’s say a hypothetical Galaxy Z Flip 7 Ultra — that raises the price but includes flagship-level features typically missing from flip phones. While it wouldn’t need to match the Galaxy S Ultra in every way, it should at least be on par with the base Galaxy S in key areas like charging speed, camera quality, and processing power.

A hinge warranty would certainly have my attention

I’m a big fan of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. I’ve spent around six months each with the original Flip, the Flip 3, and the Flip 4. Ultimately, I decided that foldable phones were just too fragile for my lifestyle, so I currently use a Galaxy S24 as my main device. The problem is, I’m clumsy, and I have kids — a combination that doesn’t bode well for foldables.

Foldables still aren't as durable as 'normal' phones, and some sort of warranty would go a long way for consumer trust.

Every foldable I’ve owned has eventually developed issues with the screen or hinge. Admittedly, part of this is due to my rough handling, but part of it is just the nature of foldable displays. The good news is the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has made significant strides in durability, and while I haven’t had the chance to try it personally, it seems likely that many of my past issues are less of a concern now. However, hinges are inherently fragile, and some kind of warranty would make me more inclined to retake the plunge.

I’m not suggesting a lifetime hinge warranty, but even offering one free hinge repair, screen repair, or phone replacement during the device’s lifespan would give me peace of mind. I’m sure others who are on the fence about foldable phones would be more likely to consider one if they knew Samsung would cover a broken or damaged display. Having damaged my Flip 4, I looked into repair costs — they’re steep! Hence, I now use a Galaxy S24. It just wasn’t worth the cost, especially knowing it could happen again, even if I fixed it.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7?

It’s far too early to have any solid rumors or reports on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but it’s a safe bet there will be a follow-up to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The series has been successful up to this point, and there are no signs that Samsung is slowing down. There have been a few patent leaks suggesting Samsung has at least considered adding a telephoto lens to its flip phone, but a patent doesn’t mean much when it comes to actual product design, and so we wouldn’t take that as a confirmation by any means.

When might we see Flip 7? First, let’s take a look at the historical launch dates from the last few years: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 — July 24, 2024

July 24, 2024 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — August 11, 2023

August 11, 2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 — August 26, 2022 The Galaxy Z Flip series typically debuts alongside the Fold family in August, but this year, the phone’s launch was a bit sooner, set in late July. While we don’t know exactly when we might see the Galaxy Z Flip 6, odds are it will launch sometime in the summer of 2025.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7?

Since the Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched only a few months ago at this point, there’s no reason to wait for the next model. The current Flip might not be perfect, but it’s one of the best smart flip phones available, and there’s no guarantee that the Flip 7 will be a massive improvement. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a nearly invisible crease, is more durable than ever, and features some of the most polished software in a flip phone.

If Samsung’s 2024 clamshell foldable doesn’t meet your expectations, you might be better off with a traditional smartphone like the Galaxy S24 ($859.99 at Amazon) or Pixel 9 ($799 at Amazon). Are you sold on the idea of a flip phone but looking for an alternative to Samsung? The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) ($799.99 at Amazon) is probably your best bet, as it’s widely available. There are a few other flip phones out there, but many of these devices are limited to China or only select regions in Asia and Europe.

