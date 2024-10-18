Samsung Galaxy A36 5G could arrive with a new rear camera design

TL;DR Leaked renders of the upcoming Galaxy A36 5G reveal that the phone may feature a new camera design.

Unlike other recent Samsung models, the device could have a pill-shaped camera island with three sensors.

The Galaxy A36 5G might also be slightly taller and slimmer than its predecessor.

In addition to launching the hotly anticipated slim version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung is expected to refresh all devices in its budget-friendly Galaxy A series lineup over the coming months. The company has already unveiled the entry-level Galaxy A16 5G in select markets, and the Galaxy A36 5G could be the next model to hit the shelves.

Although Samsung has not shared any details about the Galaxy A36 5G, we now have an early look at the device thanks to OnLeaks (via Giznext). The reputed tipster has shared renders of the budget phone, revealing a new rear camera design. Unlike other recent Samsung phones, which feature separate camera rings arranged in a column, the Galaxy A36 5G has a pill-shaped camera island with three sensors.

This new camera setup seems to be the only significant design change. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy A36 5G also appears to have flat sides with a raised bump on the right for the volume rocker and power button. It also has a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a USB-C port at the bottom.

The phone may feature an in-display fingerprint reader like the Galaxy A35 5G, given that the power button in the renders doesn’t seem to have an integrated fingerprint scanner. The leak adds that the Galaxy A36 5G could be slightly slimmer and taller than the older model, measuring approximately 162.6 x 77.9 x 7.4mm.

The leak does not reveal any information about the device’s hardware specifications. However, we expect more details to surface in the weeks leading up to its launch.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments