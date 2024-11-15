Galaxy A26 renders leak: Say goodbye to a beloved hardware feature

TL;DR Renders apparently showing the Samsung Galaxy A26 have appeared online

The images show a phone that still has a waterdrop notch.

Unfortunately, it looks like the device lacks a headphone jack.

We thought the Samsung Galaxy A25 was a solid budget Android phone, bringing a fantastic update commitment and a sharp display. There’s certainly scope for improvement, but those expecting the Galaxy A26 to have a brand-new design might be disappointed.

Android Headlines posted several apparent Galaxy A26 renders, and the phone still features a display notch and thick chin much like the previous model. That’s in stark contrast to the Galaxy A35 which features a punch-hole cutout and thinner borders. Samsung is also sticking with the so-called Key Island, a raised section that houses the power and volume buttons.

It looks like Samsung has tweaked the rear camera housing though, featuring a single housing for all three cameras instead of individual camera cutouts. So there is at least one notable design change compared to the previous handset.

Unfortunately, the device doesn’t seem to offer a 3.5mm port as was the case for the Galaxy A25. You’ll have to look elsewhere if you want a phone with a headphone jack.

Otherwise, the Samsung Galaxy A26 is said to measure 164 x 77.5 x 7.7mm (9.7mm with the camera housing). That means it’s notably taller than the Galaxy A25 (161 x 76.5 x 8.3mm).

There’s no reliable word on other specs and features just yet. We’re also not sure about a launch window, but the previous handset was released in December 2023. So we are just about due for a release. Here’s hoping Samsung improves the build quality, durability, and fingerprint scanner, as these were our main complaints about the Galaxy A25.

