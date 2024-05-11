The best phones with wireless charging available

Phones with wireless charging make life easier. They save you from worrying about cables — just drop your phone on a pad and watch everything light up. Not to mention, charging ports suffer from wear and tear the more you plug and unplug them. If you want to bid your charging cable farewell, here are the best phones with wireless charging capabilities.

Wireless charging was mainly available on high-end phones with glass or plastic backs — metal and wireless charging typically don’t mix. Not every flagship has the technology, but it has become an expected feature, and most users now demand it. Even budget phones often feature it now.

The best phones with wireless charging:

Editor’s note: We will update this list regularly as new devices with wireless charging launch.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is all the hype, and it will easily be among the most popular line-ups of the year. All three devices — the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra — feature wireless charging at speeds of up to 15W. Additionally, they can wirelessly charge other devices at up to 4.5W, thanks to reverse wireless charging support.

There is a trick to reaching these speeds, though. You can only charge at 15W using an official Samsung wireless charger with an active cooling fan. We have compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 chargers, to help you find the optimal option.

Otherwise, all three phones are spectacular devices. They come with some of the best specs and features you’ll find on the market. The designs are also stunning, and they’re also some of the best camera phones.

Galaxy S24 specs:

Display: 6.2-inch, FHD+

6.2-inch, FHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy or Exynos 2400

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy or Exynos 2400 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 10, 12, and 50MP

10, 12, and 50MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,000mAh

4,000mAh Software: Android 14

Galaxy S24 Plus specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+

6.7-inch, QHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy or Exynos 2400

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy or Exynos 2400 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 10, 12, and 50MP

10, 12, and 50MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,900mAh

4,900mAh Software: Android 14

Galaxy S24 Ultra specs:

Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+

6.8-inch, QHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy or Exynos 2400

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy or Exynos 2400 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 10, 12, 50, and 200MP

10, 12, 50, and 200MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 14

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google continues to refine its flagship smartphones, and the Pixel 8 series offers two of the best phones we’ve seen in 2023. They’re also among the best phones with wireless charging, and they are pretty fast at it, too.

The Google Pixel 8 can charge at up to 18W, while the Google Pixel 8 Pro can handle 23W. You will need Google’s own Pixel Stand to reach these speeds, though. Both devices will be limited to 12W if you use other standard Qi chargers. You can learn more and find some great options in our dedicated post on the best Pixel 8 chargers.

Otherwise, both phones offer an outstanding experience. While the Tensor G3 may not outperform the competition, it provides plenty of power for you to enjoy anything you throw at it. Both also have a healthy amount of RAM, stunning cameras (as is to be expected from Pixel phones), stunning designs, and helpful AI features.

Now, if you feel like the other Pixel 8 devices are a bit too pricey, you can also consider the Google Pixel 7a ($477 at Amazon). It was an instant hit. Wireless charging is actually a very exciting feature here, as the Pixel 6a didn’t have it. It’s also a great phone in other departments. We loved its camera, performance, design, and improved 90Hz refresh rate.

Pixel 8 specs:

Display : 6.2-inch, FHD+

: 6.2-inch, FHD+ SoC : Google Tensor G3

: Google Tensor G3 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras : 50 and 12MP

: 50 and 12MP Front camera : 10.5MP

: 10.5MP Battery : 4,575mAh

: 4,575mAh Software: Android 14

Pixel 8 Pro specs:

Display : 6.7-inch, QHD+

: 6.7-inch, QHD+ SoC : Google Tensor G3

: Google Tensor G3 RAM : 12GB

: 12GB Storage: 128/256/512/1,024GB Cameras : 50, 48, and 48MP

: 50, 48, and 48MP Front camera : 10.5MP

: 10.5MP Battery : 5,050mAh

: 5,050mAh Software: Android 14

Google Pixel Fold

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google finally entered the foldable smartphone market in 2023, and it did so with a flourish. The Google Pixel Fold offers a very unique passport-style form factor with two screens, a larger internal one, and a more manageable external display for more common tasks.

We can’t complain about performance, even if the device gets a little too hot to our liking. Unfortunately, the phone isn’t an endurance champ and benefits from regular top-ups. That’s the perfect use case for wireless charging as you rarely want to fill up an entire battery due to potential battery health degradation.

Of course, this is also one of the best phones with wireless charging. The only complaint here is that it’s pretty slow at 7.5W. It’s still a great phone overall, though, which is why it’s staying on this list. Just be conscious of its $1,800 price point.

Pixel Fold specs:

Display: 7.6-inch 1,840 x 2,208 and 5.8-inch FHD+

7.6-inch 1,840 x 2,208 and 5.8-inch FHD+ SoC: Tensor G2

Tensor G2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 48, 10.8, and 10.8MP

48, 10.8, and 10.8MP Front camera: 8MP and 9.5MP

8MP and 9.5MP Battery: 4,821mAh

4,821mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Of course, Samsung has foldable phones of its own. The Korean manufacturer has actually been the undisputed champion in this niche market for years, and its latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are excellent devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the most budget-friendly of the two, with a $999.99 MSRP. The design is gorgeous, and it finally folds almost flat, thanks to the improved hinge. There’s also a significantly larger external display, which Sammy calls Flex Window. And while most foldables have had no IP rating in the past, this one comes with an IPX8 certification. Not to mention, the rear cameras are actually pretty solid for a flip phone.

If you need something with a bit more kick, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 makes almost no compromises. It has the same improved hinge and flat closing mechanism. We were impressed by the 120Hz AMOLED displays, and performance is second to none. Additionally, users will enjoy S Pen support.

Both options are among the best phones with wireless charging, even if they charge wirelessly only at 15W.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs:

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ and 3.4-inch HD+

6.7-inch FHD+ and 3.4-inch HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 12 and 12MP

12 and 12MP Front camera: 10MP

10MP Battery: 3,700mAh

3,700mAh Software: Android 13

Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs:

Display: 7.6-inch 1,812 x 2,176 and 6.2-inch 904 x 2,316

7.6-inch 1,812 x 2,176 and 6.2-inch 904 x 2,316 SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP

50, 12, and 10MP Front camera: 10MP and 4MP

10MP and 4MP Battery: 4,400mAh

4,400mAh Software: Android 13

Nothing Phone 2

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

The Nothing Phone 2 gets back to the basics and offers a solid experience for a price that’s hard to beat. It’s no surprise to see it on this list of the best phones with wireless charging, offering 15W speeds, and 45W charging when juicing up wired.

Otherwise, the phone is excellent. The design is straightforward, yet so awesome-looking, with its flashy lights and transparent back. We also loved its LTPO OLED display; it’s bright, vibrant, and features a 120Hz refresh rate.

While the processor isn’t the latest and greatest, its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 8-12GB of RAM make it very snappy. It also has pretty awesome battery life. We could make it last a bit over 1.5 days on a single charge. All things considered, it’s hard to beat this phone, considering it has a $600 starting price.

Nothing Phone 2 Nothing Phone 2 Expertly crafted, effortlessly cool design • Flagship-tier performance • Excellent value MSRP: $599.00 The Nothing Phone gets a power boost. Building on the success of Nothing's debut Android handset, the Nothing Phone 2 features the same unique transparent look and Glyph lighting but adds more processing power, a larger screen and battery, and makes some subtle design tweaks. You can also buy this one in the US! See price at Amazon See price at Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 specs:

Display : 6.7-inch, FHD+

: 6.7-inch, FHD+ SoC : Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM : 8/12GB

: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras : 50 and 50MP

: 50 and 50MP Front camera : 32MP

: 32MP Battery : 4,700mAh

: 4,700mAh Software: Android 13

ASUS Zenfone 10

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Some of us love smaller phones, but for some reason, manufacturers only make humongous high-end handsets. Where are the good devices with a more discrete profile? The ASUS Zenfone 10 is one of your best options, and it’s also one of the best phones with wireless charging.

As it goes with most of the options here, this ASUS device comes with 15W wireless charging. Other benefits include a great build quality and minimalist design. Performance is also impressive, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM. And despite its smaller size, battery life is pretty nice; we managed to make it last a full day on a single charge.

Our complaints about it were minimal in our review. The update commitment promises only two major OS upgrades, and the device gets pretty hot. We also missed the ability to shoot photos with a telephoto lens, which this device lacks. Otherwise, the phone is great

Asus ZenFone 10 Asus ZenFone 10 Compact design • Great build quality • Robust performance and battery MSRP: $699.00 Small phone, big gains. ASUS raises the bar for compact flagships with the Zenfone 10. Brilliant gestures, solid build quality, and the addition of wireless charging make this a tough little phone to beat. See price at Amazon

Zenfone 10 specs:

Display: 5.92-inch, FHD+

5.92-inch, FHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8/16GB

8/16GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 50 and 13MP

50 and 13MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,300mAh

4,300mAh Software: Android 13

Sony Xperia 1 V

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

This is the best phone from Sony you can currently get. The Xperia 1 V is also mighty expensive at $1,400, but it is definitely one of the best phones with wireless charging, offering 15W of no-cord charging.

You get a large 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, one of the fastest available chipsets, a headphone jack, and even a microSD card slot. The battery comes in at 5,000mAh, and we were able to make it last two days with light use during our Sony Xperia 1 V review, or over a day when we gave it hell. It’s an excellent phone for creators, offering super camera autofocus, stellar video capture, and a few unique content-creator apps.

The biggest drawback of the device is its price, but this is actually much better than the previous generation, which started at $1,600!

Sony Xperia 1 V Sony Xperia 1 V Excellent battery life • Great build • Improved cameras MSRP: $1,399.99 A classic, refined. Sony continues to deliver powerful portable cameras that also happen to be smartphones. The Xperia 1 V rocks top hardware, powerful cameras, and the ability to connect to Sony DSLR cameras to enhance your shooting experience. See price at Amazon Save $1.99

Xperia 1 V specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, 4K

6.5-inch, 4K SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP

48, 12, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Motorola Razr Plus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is great, but it’s no longer the only competent flip phone in the market. The Motorola Razr Plus (known as the Razr 40 Ultra outside the US) gives it some serious competition, and it’s also one of the best phones with wireless charging around.

Just like Samsung’s device, the Razr Plus costs $1,000. It also has a large cover screen, and was actually the first large manufacturer to make external displays on folding phones this big. It’s also gorgeously designed, and feels very solidly built. We also loved its smooth and clean software.

We wish the cameras were better, an area where Samsung certainly wins. And battery life averages at about one day, in our experience. It’s always good to have options, though, and the Motorola Razr Plus offers that to flip phone enthusiasts. The only significant downside is wireless charging is pretty slow at 5W.

And if you want to save some cash, Motorola also offers a very enticing proposition with the Motorola Razr 2023 ($699.99 at Amazon), which retails for only $700. This may not sound too affordable, but it’s a steal if you compare it with other foldable smartphones. And while it isn’t really a high-end option, the phone does pretty well and will be a great tool for more casual users.

Razr Plus specs:

Display: 6.9-inch FHD+ and 3.6-inch 1,056 x 1,066

6.9-inch FHD+ and 3.6-inch 1,056 x 1,066 SoC: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 12 and 13MP

12 and 13MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 3,800mAh

3,800mAh Software: Android 13

Apple iPhone 15 series

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Thus far, we’ve stuck with Android devices in our best wireless charging devices roundup, but we have to tip our cap to Apple’s iPhone 15 family. Apple is back at it in 2023 with the expected four devices: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Lucky for you, Apple’s line-up does support wireless charging. They can all use MagSafe technology to charge at up to 15W. You will need a MagSafe charger to reach those speeds, though. Other non-MagSafe wireless chargers will only juice up your iPhone at 7.5W. If you need some help finding a good option, we have a list of the best iPhone 15 chargers.

We identified lackluster battery performance in our iPhone 15 Pro review, we wish charging was faster, and we were hoping for more camera improvements. Otherwise, these are all great devices most people will enjoy. These finally come with USB-C support, the design is as great as ever, performance will be no issue, and software support is hard to beat.

iPhone 15 specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, 2,556 x 1,179

6.1-inch, 2,556 x 1,179 SoC: Apple A16 Bionic

Apple A16 Bionic RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 48 and 12MP

48 and 12MP Front camera: 12MP + SL 3D

12MP + SL 3D Battery: 3,349mAh

3,349mAh Software: iOS 17

iPhone 15 Plus specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, 2,796 x 1,290

6.7-inch, 2,796 x 1,290 SoC: Apple A16 Bionic

Apple A16 Bionic RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 48 and 12MP

48 and 12MP Front camera: 12MP + SL 3D

12MP + SL 3D Battery: 4,383mAh

4,383mAh Software: iOS 17

iPhone 15 Pro specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, 2,556 x 1,179

6.1-inch, 2,556 x 1,179 SoC: Apple A17 Pro

Apple A17 Pro RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP + ToF

48, 12, and 12MP + ToF Front camera: 12MP + SL 3D

12MP + SL 3D Battery: 3,274mAh

3,274mAh Software: iOS 17

iPhone 15 Pro Max specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, 2,796 x 1,290

6.7-inch, 2,796 x 1,290 SoC: Apple A17 Pro

Apple A17 Pro RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP + ToF

48, 12, and 12MP + ToF Front camera: 12MP + SL 3D

12MP + SL 3D Battery: 4,441mAh

4,441mAh Software: iOS 17

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you don’t want to spend too much money, the iPhone SE is still a great device with wireless charging. It gets a downgrade compared to the iPhone 15 series, though. The iPhone SE doesn’t attach magnetically to Magsafe chargers, and doesn’t support 15W wireless charging. Instead, you have to settle with 7.5W.

The good news is that the phone is pretty affordable for an iPhone, with a $429 price tag. That’s a great deal, considering you get an Apple A15 Bionic, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 13 series, as well as the non-pro versions of the iPhone 14 series.

It also gets 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a smaller 4.7-inch Retina Display, and a pretty good camera. It even comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust protection. This is rare to get in affordable handsets.

Apple iPhone SE (2022) Apple iPhone SE (2022) Guaranteed long-term software updates • Improved battery life • Powerful A15 Bionic chipset MSRP: $429.00 One of the most affordable iPhones you can get The latest iPhone SE has the same body as its predecessor but sports a faster chipset, more RAM, and a bigger battery. See price at Amazon

iPhone SE (2022) specs:

Display: 4.7-inch, 750 x 1,334

4.7-inch, 750 x 1,334 SoC: Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Cameras: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 7MP

7MP Battery: 2,018mAh

2,018mAh Software: iOS 15.4

Now that you’ve found the right phone with wireless charging, it’s time to find the best wireless charger.