Snapdragon SoC guide: All of Qualcomm's smartphone processors explained
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors are among the most ubiquitous SoCs in the Android smartphone space. Samsung uses Snapdragon for its Galaxy S line in various markets, and it also powers devices from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and essentially every manufacturer making flagship phones that doesn’t also make its own silicon. There’s a high chance that you’re reading this on a device using a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor right now.
Snapdragon chips aren’t just found in expensive flagship smartphones though. There’s a whole portfolio of processors built for handsets at various price points. Performance and features differ a fair bit between these models, so let’s break down how the company’s latest SoCs compare and what capabilities you should expect.
Snapdragon 8 series — Premium tier
Looking for the very best Qualcomm smartphone processor? That will be the Snapdragon 8. Last year, we saw the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 get a mid-year refresh in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. These two chipsets powered plenty of high-end phones in 2022 and we may see sub-flagship devices adopt them in the future as well.
In 2023, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reins supreme. In our testing, it delivered roughly 20% better multi-core CPU performance than the outgoing Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and even comes close to matching Apple’s A16 Bionic in the iPhone 14 Pro. The chip also posted large gains in the GPU department, making it the top choice for gaming, emulation, and other demanding tasks.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 moves away from the familiar 1+3+4 CPU cluster arrangement to a more novel 1+4+3 setup. Qualcomm has also opted for two different CPU cores in the middle/performance cluster, based on two newer Arm Cortex-A715s and two last-gen Cortex-A710s.
According to Qualcomm, the reasoning came down to continuing support for legacy applications. The Cortex-A710 is the last of Arm’s cores to support 32-bit applications (AArch32) — all subsequent and future cores are 64-bit only (AAarch64), at least in theory. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also uses Arm’s refreshed Cortex-A510 little cores, which, along with a 5% reduction in power consumption, can be built with 32-bit support.
The Galaxy S23 series debuted with a partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm, resulting in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. It offers slightly higher CPU and GPU clock speeds compared to the vanilla chip. That may translate to better performance in demanding tasks like gaming and video editing.
Snapdragon 7 series — Bridging the gap
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series isn’t quite as straightforward as its flagship 8 series. This is due to the sheer number of them, as well as the older, lower-end chips crossing into the 6 series. The Snapdragon 7 series is essentially an upper mid-range family of processors, but the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 blurs the line between flagship and mid-range like no other chip before it.
This chipset was announced in March 2023 and looks more like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor than anything else. You’ve got the same TSMC 4nm design, a very similar CPU (one Cortex-X2, three Cortex-A710, four Cortex-A510), and what seems like a similarly powerful ISP. We do see some compromises though, such as a less impressive but still powerful GPU, the mid-tier Snapdragon X62 modem, and missing features like 8K recording.
The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 is basically last year's flagship silicon with a few changes.
We put a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 reference device through some benchmarks too, finding that the chipset was just as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 when it came to CPU performance. There was still a sizeable performance gap when it came to GPU-related tests, but it delivered rock-solid sustained performance. So those on a budget should keep phones with this chipset in mind.
2022’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 preceded the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, and it was pretty impressive too. Expect an octa-core CPU setup here, featuring four powerful Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores. Qualcomm says the new chipset also delivered a 20% boost in GPU power over the Snapdragon 778G and 30% improvement in machine learning performance. Other notable features include 200MP camera support, 4K HDR recording, and a 4nm design. Unfortunately, few phones with this chipset actually saw the light of day.
Next on the totem pole is the Snapdragon 780G. Released early in 2021, the 780G has the same 5nm design as the Snapdragon 888 as well as a triple-tiered CPU design. You’re looking at one Cortex-A78 CPU clocked at 2.4GHz, three Cortex-A78 CPUs clocked at 2.2GHz, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores. In other words, you’ve got enough CPU power to take it to older flagship phones.
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 780G
|Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus
CPU
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
1x Cortex-X2
3x Cortex-A710
4x Cortex-A510
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
4x Cortex-A710
4x Cortex-A510
|Snapdragon 780G
2x Kryo 670 (Cortex-A78)
6x Kryo 670 (Cortex-A55)
|Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus
2x Kryo 670 (Cortex-A78)
6x Kryo 670 (Cortex-A55)
GPU
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Adreno
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Adreno 662
|Snapdragon 780G
Adreno 642
|Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus
Adreno 642L
DSP
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Hexagon
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Hexagon
|Snapdragon 780G
Hexagon 770
|Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus
Hexagon 770
Modem
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE
5G - 4.4Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE
5G - 4.4Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up
|Snapdragon 780G
Snapdragon X53 5G/LTE
5G - 3.3Gbps down, 3.6Gbps up
|Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus
Snapdragon X53 5G/LTE
5G - 3.7Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up
Cameras
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
108MP single
64MP+36MP dual
32MP+32MP+32MP triple
200MP snapshot
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
64MP single
64MP+20MP dual
25MP+25MP+25MP triple
200MP snapshot
|Snapdragon 780G
84MP single
64MP+20MP dual
25MP+25MP+25MP triple
192MP snapshot
|Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus
64MP single
36MP+22MP dual
22MP+22MP+22MP triple
192MP snapshot
Quick Charge
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
5
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
4+
|Snapdragon 780G
4+
|Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus
4+
Bluetooth
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
5.3
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
5.2
|Snapdragon 780G
5.2
|Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus
5.2
Process
|Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
4nm
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
4nm
|Snapdragon 780G
5nm
|Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus
6nm
The Snapdragon 780G also delivered an Adreno 642 GPU that’s said to offer performance in line with slightly older flagships. In fact, Anandtech reported that it offered better graphical performance than Snapdragon 855 phones, although it falls behind 2020’s Snapdragon 865 devices. That’s still a major leap forward for Qualcomm’s mid-range processors, which have usually lagged far behind even the company’s older flagship chipsets in this area.
Much like the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, we haven’t seen this chipset in many phones. But that’s where the Snapdragon 778G series comes in. This series offers the same CPU cores, an Adreno 642L GPU, and a 6nm manufacturing design (compared to the 780G’s 5nm design). The company also told us at the time of the 778G’s launch that it was using a different foundry to make these chips, presumably to get around the industry-wide chip shortage.
Qualcomm also launched the Snapdragon 778G Plus in late 2021, but the upgrades here are extremely minor (such as a 100MHz CPU clock speed boost).
Where the Snapdragon 7 series tries to bridge the gap between mid-range and flagship, the Snapdragon 6 series is mostly focused on the ~$300 and under segment. And the latest processor in this family is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.
The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is a huge step up from previous Snapdragon 6 series SoCs, offering a powerful CPU (4x Cortex-A78, 4x Cortex-A55) and an improved Adreno GPU. In fact, Qualcomm claims a 40% and 35% performance boost over the Snapdragon 695’s CPU and GPU respectively. Other notable features include a 4nm design, 200MP snapshot support, and 4K video capture.
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 695
|Snapdragon 690
|Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
4x Cortex-A78
4x Cortex-A55
|Snapdragon 695
2x Kryo 660 (Cortex-A78)
6x Kryo 660 (Cortex-A55)
|Snapdragon 690
2x Kryo 560 (Cortex-A77)
6x Kryo 560 (Cortex-A55)
|Snapdragon 680
4x Kryo 260 (Cortex-A73)
4x Kryo 260 (Cortex-A53)
GPU
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Adreno
|Snapdragon 695
Adreno 619
|Snapdragon 690
Adreno 619L
|Snapdragon 680
Adreno 610
RAM
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
LPDDR5
|Snapdragon 695
LPDDR4X
|Snapdragon 690
LPDDR4X
|Snapdragon 680
LPDDR4X
DSP
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Hexagon
|Snapdragon 695
Hexagon 686
|Snapdragon 690
Hexagon 692
Hexagon Tensor Accelerator
|Snapdragon 680
Hexagon 686
Modem
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
X62 5G
2.9Gbps down
TBC up
|Snapdragon 695
X51 5G
2.5Gbps down
0.9Gbps up
|Snapdragon 690
X51 5G
2.5Gbps down
0.9Gbps up
|Snapdragon 680
X11 4G
390Mbps down
150Mbps up
Cameras
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
48MP single
25MP+16MP dual
13MP+13MP+13MP triple
200MP snapshot
|Snapdragon 695
32MP single or 16MP dual
192MP snapshot
|Snapdragon 690
32MP single or 16MP dual
192MP snapshot
|Snapdragon 680
32MP single
16MP dual
13MP+13MP+5MP triple
64MP snapshot
Quick Charge
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
4+
|Snapdragon 695
4+
|Snapdragon 690
4+
|Snapdragon 680
3.0
Bluetooth
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
5.2
|Snapdragon 695
5.2
|Snapdragon 690
5.1
|Snapdragon 680
5.1
Process
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
4nm
|Snapdragon 695
6nm
|Snapdragon 690
8nm FinFET
|Snapdragon 680
6nm
The previous top-end processor in this series was the Snapdragon 695, being an incremental upgrade over 2020’s Snapdragon 690. The 695 brings a capable octa-core CPU (2x Cortex-A77 and 6x Cortex-A55), and an Adreno 619 GPU seen in the Snapdragon 750G. We also get 13MP triple camera support, 108MP single camera support, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. But the big disappointment here is that it lacks 4K video recording.
Qualcomm also launched the Snapdragon 680 at the same time as the 695, and this chip stands out from the above entries by being a 4G-only SoC. It seems to be derived from the older, budget Snapdragon 665 SoC, sharing features like old CPU cores (four Cortex-A73 and four Cortex-A53), the Adreno 610 GPU, Hexagon 686 DSP, and Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. There are a couple of upgrades though, namely a much smaller 6nm manufacturing process and Bluetooth 5.1 support.
Now we come to the least capable Snapdragon series (aside from the dormant Snapdragon 200 family), designed for entry-level smartphones. But there’s good news here, as the latest Snapdragon 4 chipset is actually a massive improvement.
The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 offers a 6nm design, a pretty capable CPU (2x Cortex-A78, 6x Cortex-A55), and a 10% faster GPU than the earlier Snapdragon 480. Otherwise, this SoC has quite a few things in common with the Snapdragon 695. We’ve got the same X51 5G modem, similar camera capabilities (no 4K recording here), 120Hz support at FHD+ display resolution, and Wi-Fi 5.
The Snapdragon 4 series lacks features like a powerful GPU and 4K recording but gains high refresh rate support and 5G.
Go down a notch and we’ve got the Snapdragon 480. This was the first 5G-enabled processor in the Snapdragon 4 series, being announced in early 2021. This is essentially a cut-back Snapdragon 750G chipset, featuring mmWave 5G support, the same Adreno 619 GPU, the same 8nm manufacturing process, Quick Charge 4 Plus tech, and support for FHD+ 120Hz displays.
We do see a few compromises though, such as older CPU cores (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55), less impressive camera capabilities (no 4K recording, 64MP snapshot support), and slower 5G speeds. Still, this was a major upgrade for the 4 series, which lacked more modern CPUs and 5G capabilities.
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 480/480 Plus
|Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
2x Cortex-A78
6x Cortex-A55
|Snapdragon 480/480 Plus
2x Kryo 460 (Cortex-A76)
6x Kryo 460 (Cortex-A55)
|Snapdragon 460
4x Kryo 240 (Cortex-A73)
4x Kryo 240 (Cortex-A53)
GPU
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Adreno
|Snapdragon 480/480 Plus
Adreno 619
|Snapdragon 460
Adreno 610
DSP
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Hexagon
|Snapdragon 480/480 Plus
Hexagon 686
|Snapdragon 460
Hexagon 683
Modem
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Snapdragon X51 5G
2.5Gbps down,
0.9Gbps up
|Snapdragon 480/480 Plus
Snapdragon X51 5G
2.5Gbps down, 660Mbps up
|Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon X11 LTE
390Mbps down,
150Mbps up
Cameras
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
32MP single
25MP+13MP dual
13MP+13MP+13MP triple
108MP snapshot
|Snapdragon 480/480 Plus
25MP single or 25MP+13MP dual
64MP snapshot
|Snapdragon 460
32MP single or 22MP dual
192MP snapshot
Quick Charge
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
4+
|Snapdragon 480/480 Plus
4+
|Snapdragon 460
3.0
Bluetooth
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
5.2
|Snapdragon 480/480 Plus
5.1
|Snapdragon 460
5.1
Process
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
6nm
|Snapdragon 480/480 Plus
8nm
|Snapdragon 460
11nm FinFET
The Snapdragon 480 was succeeded by the Snapdragon 480 Plus in late 2021, but this is a mild upgrade at best rather than a major step up.
The 4G-toting Snapdragon 460 was the top dog until the 480 came out, and it has a lot in common with the Snapdragon 662. This includes old but still respectable CPU cores (four Cortex-A73 and four Cortex-A53), the same GPU, HEIF support, Bluetooth 5.1, and even 48MP multi-frame capture capabilities.
