Snapdragon SoC guide: All of Qualcomm's smartphone processors explained

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors are among the most ubiquitous SoCs in the Android smartphone space. Samsung uses Snapdragon for its Galaxy S line in various markets, and it also powers devices from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and essentially every manufacturer making flagship phones that doesn’t also make its own silicon. There’s a high chance that you’re reading this on a device using a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor right now.

Snapdragon chips aren’t just found in expensive flagship smartphones though. There’s a whole portfolio of processors built for handsets at various price points. Performance and features differ a fair bit between these models, so let’s break down how the company’s latest SoCs compare and what capabilities you should expect.

Snapdragon 8 series — Premium tier

Looking for the very best Qualcomm smartphone processor? That will be the Snapdragon 8. Last year, we saw the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 get a mid-year refresh in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. These two chipsets powered plenty of high-end phones in 2022 and we may see sub-flagship devices adopt them in the future as well.

In 2023, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reins supreme. In our testing, it delivered roughly 20% better multi-core CPU performance than the outgoing Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and even comes close to matching Apple’s A16 Bionic in the iPhone 14 Pro. The chip also posted large gains in the GPU department, making it the top choice for gaming, emulation, and other demanding tasks. Read more: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 early benchmarked in the real world

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 moves away from the familiar 1+3+4 CPU cluster arrangement to a more novel 1+4+3 setup. Qualcomm has also opted for two different CPU cores in the middle/performance cluster, based on two newer Arm Cortex-A715s and two last-gen Cortex-A710s.

According to Qualcomm, the reasoning came down to continuing support for legacy applications. The Cortex-A710 is the last of Arm’s cores to support 32-bit applications (AArch32) — all subsequent and future cores are 64-bit only (AAarch64), at least in theory. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also uses Arm’s refreshed Cortex-A510 little cores, which, along with a 5% reduction in power consumption, can be built with 32-bit support.

What is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy? The Galaxy S23 series debuted with a partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm, resulting in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. It offers slightly higher CPU and GPU clock speeds compared to the vanilla chip. That may translate to better performance in demanding tasks like gaming and video editing.

Snapdragon 7 series — Bridging the gap

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series isn’t quite as straightforward as its flagship 8 series. This is due to the sheer number of them, as well as the older, lower-end chips crossing into the 6 series. The Snapdragon 7 series is essentially an upper mid-range family of processors, but the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 blurs the line between flagship and mid-range like no other chip before it.

This chipset was announced in March 2023 and looks more like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor than anything else. You’ve got the same TSMC 4nm design, a very similar CPU (one Cortex-X2, three Cortex-A710, four Cortex-A510), and what seems like a similarly powerful ISP. We do see some compromises though, such as a less impressive but still powerful GPU, the mid-tier Snapdragon X62 modem, and missing features like 8K recording.

The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 is basically last year's flagship silicon with a few changes.

We put a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 reference device through some benchmarks too, finding that the chipset was just as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 when it came to CPU performance. There was still a sizeable performance gap when it came to GPU-related tests, but it delivered rock-solid sustained performance. So those on a budget should keep phones with this chipset in mind.

2022’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 preceded the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, and it was pretty impressive too. Expect an octa-core CPU setup here, featuring four powerful Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores. Qualcomm says the new chipset also delivered a 20% boost in GPU power over the Snapdragon 778G and 30% improvement in machine learning performance. Other notable features include 200MP camera support, 4K HDR recording, and a 4nm design. Unfortunately, few phones with this chipset actually saw the light of day.

Next on the totem pole is the Snapdragon 780G. Released early in 2021, the 780G has the same 5nm design as the Snapdragon 888 as well as a triple-tiered CPU design. You’re looking at one Cortex-A78 CPU clocked at 2.4GHz, three Cortex-A78 CPUs clocked at 2.2GHz, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores. In other words, you’ve got enough CPU power to take it to older flagship phones.

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Snapdragon 780G Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus CPU

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 1x Cortex-X2

3x Cortex-A710

4x Cortex-A510

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 4x Cortex-A710

4x Cortex-A510

Snapdragon 780G 2x Kryo 670 (Cortex-A78)

6x Kryo 670 (Cortex-A55)

Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus 2x Kryo 670 (Cortex-A78)

6x Kryo 670 (Cortex-A55)

GPU

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Adreno

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Adreno 662

Snapdragon 780G Adreno 642

Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus Adreno 642L

DSP

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Hexagon

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Hexagon

Snapdragon 780G Hexagon 770

Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus Hexagon 770

Modem

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE

5G - 4.4Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Snapdragon X62 5G/LTE

5G - 4.4Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up

Snapdragon 780G Snapdragon X53 5G/LTE

5G - 3.3Gbps down, 3.6Gbps up

Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus Snapdragon X53 5G/LTE

5G - 3.7Gbps down, 1.6Gbps up

Cameras

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 108MP single

64MP+36MP dual

32MP+32MP+32MP triple

200MP snapshot

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 64MP single

64MP+20MP dual

25MP+25MP+25MP triple

200MP snapshot

Snapdragon 780G 84MP single

64MP+20MP dual

25MP+25MP+25MP triple

192MP snapshot

Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus 64MP single

36MP+22MP dual

22MP+22MP+22MP triple

192MP snapshot

Quick Charge

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 5

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 4+

Snapdragon 780G 4+

Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus 4+

Bluetooth

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 5.3

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 5.2

Snapdragon 780G 5.2

Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus 5.2

Process

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 4nm

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 4nm

Snapdragon 780G 5nm

Snapdragon 778G/778G Plus 6nm



The Snapdragon 780G also delivered an Adreno 642 GPU that’s said to offer performance in line with slightly older flagships. In fact, Anandtech reported that it offered better graphical performance than Snapdragon 855 phones, although it falls behind 2020’s Snapdragon 865 devices. That’s still a major leap forward for Qualcomm’s mid-range processors, which have usually lagged far behind even the company’s older flagship chipsets in this area.

Much like the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, we haven’t seen this chipset in many phones. But that’s where the Snapdragon 778G series comes in. This series offers the same CPU cores, an Adreno 642L GPU, and a 6nm manufacturing design (compared to the 780G’s 5nm design). The company also told us at the time of the 778G’s launch that it was using a different foundry to make these chips, presumably to get around the industry-wide chip shortage.

Qualcomm also launched the Snapdragon 778G Plus in late 2021, but the upgrades here are extremely minor (such as a 100MHz CPU clock speed boost).

Snapdragon 6 series — Value for money

Where the Snapdragon 7 series tries to bridge the gap between mid-range and flagship, the Snapdragon 6 series is mostly focused on the ~$300 and under segment. And the latest processor in this family is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is a huge step up from previous Snapdragon 6 series SoCs, offering a powerful CPU (4x Cortex-A78, 4x Cortex-A55) and an improved Adreno GPU. In fact, Qualcomm claims a 40% and 35% performance boost over the Snapdragon 695’s CPU and GPU respectively. Other notable features include a 4nm design, 200MP snapshot support, and 4K video capture.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Snapdragon 695 Snapdragon 690 Snapdragon 680 CPU

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 4x Cortex-A78

4x Cortex-A55

Snapdragon 695 2x Kryo 660 (Cortex-A78)

6x Kryo 660 (Cortex-A55)

Snapdragon 690 2x Kryo 560 (Cortex-A77)

6x Kryo 560 (Cortex-A55)

Snapdragon 680 4x Kryo 260 (Cortex-A73)

4x Kryo 260 (Cortex-A53)

GPU

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Adreno

Snapdragon 695 Adreno 619

Snapdragon 690 Adreno 619L

Snapdragon 680 Adreno 610

RAM

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 LPDDR5

Snapdragon 695 LPDDR4X

Snapdragon 690 LPDDR4X

Snapdragon 680 LPDDR4X

DSP

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Hexagon

Snapdragon 695 Hexagon 686

Snapdragon 690 Hexagon 692

Hexagon Tensor Accelerator

Snapdragon 680 Hexagon 686

Modem

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 X62 5G

2.9Gbps down

TBC up

Snapdragon 695 X51 5G

2.5Gbps down

0.9Gbps up

Snapdragon 690 X51 5G

2.5Gbps down

0.9Gbps up

Snapdragon 680 X11 4G

390Mbps down

150Mbps up

Cameras

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 48MP single

25MP+16MP dual

13MP+13MP+13MP triple

200MP snapshot

Snapdragon 695 32MP single or 16MP dual

192MP snapshot

Snapdragon 690 32MP single or 16MP dual

192MP snapshot

Snapdragon 680 32MP single

16MP dual

13MP+13MP+5MP triple

64MP snapshot

Quick Charge

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 4+

Snapdragon 695 4+

Snapdragon 690 4+

Snapdragon 680 3.0

Bluetooth

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5.2

Snapdragon 695 5.2

Snapdragon 690 5.1

Snapdragon 680 5.1

Process

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 4nm

Snapdragon 695 6nm

Snapdragon 690 8nm FinFET

Snapdragon 680 6nm



The previous top-end processor in this series was the Snapdragon 695, being an incremental upgrade over 2020’s Snapdragon 690. The 695 brings a capable octa-core CPU (2x Cortex-A77 and 6x Cortex-A55), and an Adreno 619 GPU seen in the Snapdragon 750G. We also get 13MP triple camera support, 108MP single camera support, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. But the big disappointment here is that it lacks 4K video recording.

Qualcomm also launched the Snapdragon 680 at the same time as the 695, and this chip stands out from the above entries by being a 4G-only SoC. It seems to be derived from the older, budget Snapdragon 665 SoC, sharing features like old CPU cores (four Cortex-A73 and four Cortex-A53), the Adreno 610 GPU, Hexagon 686 DSP, and Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. There are a couple of upgrades though, namely a much smaller 6nm manufacturing process and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Snapdragon 4 series — Entry-level

Now we come to the least capable Snapdragon series (aside from the dormant Snapdragon 200 family), designed for entry-level smartphones. But there’s good news here, as the latest Snapdragon 4 chipset is actually a massive improvement.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 offers a 6nm design, a pretty capable CPU (2x Cortex-A78, 6x Cortex-A55), and a 10% faster GPU than the earlier Snapdragon 480. Otherwise, this SoC has quite a few things in common with the Snapdragon 695. We’ve got the same X51 5G modem, similar camera capabilities (no 4K recording here), 120Hz support at FHD+ display resolution, and Wi-Fi 5.

The Snapdragon 4 series lacks features like a powerful GPU and 4K recording but gains high refresh rate support and 5G.

Go down a notch and we’ve got the Snapdragon 480. This was the first 5G-enabled processor in the Snapdragon 4 series, being announced in early 2021. This is essentially a cut-back Snapdragon 750G chipset, featuring mmWave 5G support, the same Adreno 619 GPU, the same 8nm manufacturing process, Quick Charge 4 Plus tech, and support for FHD+ 120Hz displays.

We do see a few compromises though, such as older CPU cores (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55), less impressive camera capabilities (no 4K recording, 64MP snapshot support), and slower 5G speeds. Still, this was a major upgrade for the 4 series, which lacked more modern CPUs and 5G capabilities.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Snapdragon 480/480 Plus Snapdragon 460 CPU

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 2x Cortex-A78

6x Cortex-A55

Snapdragon 480/480 Plus 2x Kryo 460 (Cortex-A76)

6x Kryo 460 (Cortex-A55)

Snapdragon 460 4x Kryo 240 (Cortex-A73)

4x Kryo 240 (Cortex-A53)

GPU

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Adreno

Snapdragon 480/480 Plus Adreno 619

Snapdragon 460 Adreno 610

DSP

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Hexagon

Snapdragon 480/480 Plus Hexagon 686

Snapdragon 460 Hexagon 683

Modem

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Snapdragon X51 5G

2.5Gbps down,

0.9Gbps up

Snapdragon 480/480 Plus Snapdragon X51 5G

2.5Gbps down, 660Mbps up

Snapdragon 460 Snapdragon X11 LTE

390Mbps down,

150Mbps up

Cameras

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 32MP single

25MP+13MP dual

13MP+13MP+13MP triple

108MP snapshot



Snapdragon 480/480 Plus 25MP single or 25MP+13MP dual

64MP snapshot



Snapdragon 460 32MP single or 22MP dual

192MP snapshot

Quick Charge

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 4+

Snapdragon 480/480 Plus 4+

Snapdragon 460 3.0

Bluetooth

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5.2

Snapdragon 480/480 Plus 5.1

Snapdragon 460 5.1

Process

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 6nm

Snapdragon 480/480 Plus 8nm

Snapdragon 460 11nm FinFET



The Snapdragon 480 was succeeded by the Snapdragon 480 Plus in late 2021, but this is a mild upgrade at best rather than a major step up.

The 4G-toting Snapdragon 460 was the top dog until the 480 came out, and it has a lot in common with the Snapdragon 662. This includes old but still respectable CPU cores (four Cortex-A73 and four Cortex-A53), the same GPU, HEIF support, Bluetooth 5.1, and even 48MP multi-frame capture capabilities.

Notable Snapdragon 4 series phones Iqoo Z6 Lite

Motorola Moto G62

OnePlus Nord N100

Nokia XR20 That’s all for our Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC guide! Let us know your thoughts on the silicon giant’s portfolio in the comments. You can also check out our article charting the history of the Snapdragon 8 family over here.

