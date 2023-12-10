Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 wishlist: All the features I want to see

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn’t even four months old, and yet we’re already hearing early rumors about its successor. This got me thinking about what I’d like to see from the next Galaxy Z Fold. So with that in mind, here is my wishlist for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

A wider cover screen and a thinner design

While I generally like the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it is not without its flaws. There are a few design elements that I’d like to see changed for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

First up, I’d like to see a thinner and lighter Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Fold 5 is thick and heavy, making it a challenge to fit it comfortably into a pocket or a smaller purse. While it might be possible, it’ll be snug. It’s time for Samsung to embrace a change here. The good news is that rumors suggest Samsung may be working on just that.

Samsung is reportedly studying the HUAWEI Mate X5, reverse-engineering it to understand how HUAWEI achieves its thinner phone designs without compromising battery life. It’s unclear if that means we can expect a change as soon as the Fold 6, but it wouldn’t be too surprising.

Next, let’s talk about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cover screen. While the current display is relatively big at 6.2 inches, some apps have trouble with its awkward aspect ratio and will render incorrectly. Samsung needs to adopt a wider cover display with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 so the front screen experience feels more like a typical smartphone. Again, this seems like a pretty likely change, as another rumor claims Samsung is working on larger foldable and cover displays for the Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Improved cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the most expensive phone produced by Samsung, yet it lacks the company’s best mobile camera technology onboard. Samsung typically reserves its top-tier camera features for the Galaxy S Ultra, and I believe it’s time for Samsung to level the playing field.

The Samsung Z Fold 5 utilizes the same camera package as its predecessor: a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with up to 3x zoom. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 200MP main camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope camera with up to 10x optical zoom.

While the Z Fold 5 captures reasonably decent pictures, they don’t compare to some of the best Android camera phones available. I hope to see the Z Fold 6 and Galaxy S24 Ultra share the same camera configuration next year. Perhaps Samsung could even introduce an Ultra model that shares the same camera while utilizing a lesser configuration for the base model.

Better battery life and faster charging

Samsung has kept the same 4,400mAh battery since the Z Fold 4, and it’s just not enough. As we noted in our Z Fold 5 review, it can get you through a day, but not much more than that. For power users, you’ll struggle even harder. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 needs to push closer to the 5,000mAh mark. How likely is this? It’s hard to say but I’d imagine a small boost of a very hundred mAh is more likely than a big jump.

As we mentioned earlier, there’s already a rumor claiming Samsung has reverse-engineered HUAWEI’s foldable looking for inspiration to make thinner designs while maintaining great battery life. If Samsung wants to make its devices thinner, it is more likely to come at the detriment of battery life, not the other way around. Still, I can hope, right?

The battery size wouldn’t be so bad if Samsung could include faster charging. In 2023, an expensive device like the Fold 5 shouldn’t be stuck with 25W charging, especially when the Galaxy S23 Ultra already offers 45W charging. Just like with the camera, I really want better feature parity between the S Ultra and Fold.

Get rid of the crease

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 can now fold completely flat, which is awesome. What’s less awesome is the crease. While this element has improved over the last few generations, it’s still way too distracting. It would be one thing if all foldable phones had the same crease issue, but we’ve seen smaller creases on devices like the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 should offer a nearly creaseless display, otherwise, it risks falling behind other newer foldable phones in 2024 and beyond.

Include the S Pen, and a holder too

One of the standout features of the Fold is its compatibility with the S Pen, offering users the versatility for note-taking, drawing, and various other tasks. However, it’s worth noting that the S Pen doesn’t come bundled with the device, requiring users to purchase the official accessory separately, typically priced at around $50. While cheaper alternatives are available, this additional cost may deter some users. It’s a shame because there are many cool S Pen features that some users may not even be aware of, and they might be more willing to explore the S Pen’s capabilities if it were provided for free.

It’s not enough just to include the stylus, though. If Samsung wants to stand out further from other foldables, it should include an actual S Pen storage slot built into the device. How plausible is this? Given the rumors of a larger display, it’s certainly possible there could be room to include an S Pen slot. What’s unclear is if Samsung cares enough about S Pen to spend the money adding what many consider a niche feature. I certainly hope so, at least.

Will there be a Galaxy Z Fold 6?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — Aug 11, 2023

Aug 11, 2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — Aug 25, 2022

Aug 25, 2022 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — Aug 27, 2021 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold continues to be one of the most successful foldable phones in the world, so it’s virtually certain that a Galaxy Z Fold 6 is in the works. As highlighted in my wishlist, there are already preliminary rumors indicating that Samsung is busy planning its next foldable devices, and is aiming for a wider display and a slimmer design in the upcoming Fold.

The release date is also relatively predictable. Samsung consistently unveils its next generation of foldables every year in early August, with the new phones typically becoming available for shipping in mid-to-late August.

Should you wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 6?

Samsung enthusiasts seeking a foldable phone should pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 5, as it will remain Samsung’s flagship foldable until late 2024. There’s little incentive to wait unless you’re undecided about whether foldables are right for you in the first place. If that’s the case, waiting for 2024 foldables might be a wise choice as it will give you time to figure out if you want to jump onto the foldable bandwagon or not. $1799.99 at Samsung For those who are certain about wanting a foldable but find the Galaxy Z Fold 5 less impressive, an alternative could be the Galaxy Z Flip 5 ($999.99 at Samsung). Just be aware the form factors are very different, as the Flip can’t turn into a tablet.

If a device akin to the Fold 5 is preferred and brand loyalty is not a strict requirement, the Google Pixel Fold ($1799 at Amazon) is likely the most obvious choice for those in the States. International buyers can explore additional options by referring to our guide on the best foldable phones.

