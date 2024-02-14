MWC 2024: What can we expect? There was plenty to see at the largest mobile-focused show!

Mobile World Congress is a mobile-focused trade show that takes place every year in Barcelona, Spain. After a cancellation in 2020 and a diminished event in 2021, we had a full-size show in 2022, and MWC 2023 came even stronger. We’re expecting an even better MWC 2024.

Of course, we will be in Barcelona covering the event first-person, but what is it that we can expect? What are we mostly looking forward to checking out? Let’s go over the hottest rumors and news.

What is MWC? MWC stands for Mobile World Congress. It's the largest yearly mobile-focused convention in the world. It hosted over 80,000 attendees in 2023, getting people from all over the world together. In 2024, the projected attendee count is over 90,000. This includes all types of industry attendees, including "global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, content owners, or people interested in the future of tech."

When is MWC 2024? MWC 2024 will take place from Monday, February 26, to Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Where is MWC 2024? MWC 2024 will take place in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, primarily at the Fira Gran Via. Separate MWC announcements, keynotes, and product unveilings usually also happen at various locations around Barcelona, though.

Is MWC 2024 open to the public? Unlike other major tech conventions, MWC makes it pretty simple for people to attend. The event is open to the public as long as attendees pay for registration. You can find all the details here.

Google

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google doesn’t usually have a strong presence at MWC, but it’s always there. Last year, we got a surprise announcement about some new Android features. This year, we’re not yet sure what to expect. The company’s exhibitor page showcases a Google Cloud cover image, though. Maybe that’s what Google is focusing on for this event. What we do know is that Google will have a customary booth at MWC 2024 and we’ll be bringing you all the updates from there.

HONOR

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

HONOR commonly brings some important announcements to MWC. This year, the company will globally launch the Magic 6 series and the Magic V2 RSR at the event. Both have already launched in China but will make their European debut on February 25 at 2 PM CET (8 AM ET), just a day ahead of the official start of MWC 2024.

HUAWEI

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

While HUAWEI usually has a strong presence at MWC events, its device launches have become less common at this specific event. The company will usually showcase technologies and other larger-picture advances.

In the invitation to join HUAWEI at MWC 2024, the company makes a big focus on 5G technology. These improvements are meant to satisfy the needs of the modern consumer, working as the backbone for technologies like networking, the cloud, and AI.

Motorola

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola is another company that tends to have very few announcements at MWC, and this year, we’re not sure what could be coming. Last year, we got to see the Motorola Defy 2, a higher-end rugged device. Then there was the Motorola Defy Satellite Link, and a concept device named Motorola Rizr. Could we see successors to these in 2024, or will Motorola take another approach?

Nokia/HMD Global

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

Nokia usually has a strong presence at MWC. Last year, the company announced a few budget phones: the Nokia G22, Nokia C22, and Nokia C32. There is a chance we’ll see some successors to these, but the company mentions no devices on its MWC invite page.

There might be a bit of a different twist this year, though. We know HMD Global, Nokia’s parent company, wants to start branding devices under its own name. We’ve even seen leaks of an HMD device. Will we see the first HMD devices at MWC 2024? The company has an exclusive event scheduled for February 25 and we’ll bring the complete lowdown about its future plans from ground zero.

Nothing

Nothing’s MWC teaser simply says, “Nothing to see.” This is both funny and fitting, as Nothing isn’t known for making any actual announcements at MWC events. It has been known to tease upcoming products at this congress, though.

In 2022, Carl Pei was seen using a Nothing Phone 1. In 2023, Pei and Qualcomm held a joint press release in which they confirmed the Nothing Phone 2 would have a Snapdragon 8-series processor. In 2024, we assume there will be some kind of teaser regarding the Nothing Phone 3 or probably some announcement about the Nothing Phone 2a that’s launching on March 5.

OnePlus

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The OnePlus 12 is out now, so what could the company that never settles bring to MWC 2024? The only rumor we’ve heard is that it will likely announce the OnePlus Watch 2. Sadly, we don’t know much about the accessory, but it’s said to come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixel resolution. It’s also suggested to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, along with a BES 2700 co-processor to handle lower-power operations. We suppose we will find out more about it soon!

Samsung

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

The Korean manufacturer focused on other industry advancements for MWC 2023, including its involvement in 5G acceleration, virtual reality, FinTech solutions, and more. Of course, it also showed off all its latest devices at the booth.

The same seems to be the case for MWC 2024. We might still find some surprises on the show floor, though.

Xiaomi

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Xiaomi seems to have big plans for MWC 2024. The company has sent out a teaser on X. It doesn’t say anything about specific products, but teases the experience will relate to “Human x Car x Home.” It’s said Xiaomi could showcase an actual car and the company has all but made it clear that the Xiaomi SU7 will be out for a spin on the MWC 2024 showfloor. The teaser image Xiaomi posted also shows a phone in it and we’re expecting to see news the Xiaomi 14 series global launch at the event. Moreover, the company is also teasing a watch showcase for the event and leaks suggest it could be the Xiaomi Watch 2 with Wear OS onboard.

ZTE

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

There aren’t many rumors or leaks of upcoming ZTE devices, but we know the company will showcase something at MWC 2024. The company’s MWC 2024 agenda has an event named “ZTE Devices New Products Launch.”