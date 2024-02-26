This 28,000mAh power bank happens to be an Android phone

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Energizer Hard Case P28K smartphone has been revealed on the sidelines of MWC 2024.

This phone packs a 28,000mAh battery, making it ideal for markets with an unreliable electricity supply.

The company behind these Energizer phones doesn’t have a great track record for actually releasing them.

We’ve previously seen niche brands offering smartphones with absolutely gigantic batteries. But Avenir Telecom is taking the cake with a 28,000mAh Energizer-branded Android phone.

The Energizer brand licensee debuted the Hard Case P28K smartphone on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress (MWC). And the main selling point is indeed that 28,000mAh battery. This battery capacity dwarfs mainstream phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (5,000mAh) and OnePlus 12 (5,400mAh).

Avenir notes that the phone is meant for countries where regular power supply is an issue, as well as heavy industries. We can see why this would be targeted at markets with an erratic electricity supply, as you could charge another phone and still theoretically have a week’s worth of battery life. This could also be ideal for campers, allowing you to head out into the wilderness for several days and still have enough juice for a few days back home.

Plenty of compromises, but will it actually come out?

All of this power does come at a cost, though. The Energizer P28K weighs 570 grams, making it even heavier than foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (253 grams), let alone conventional phones. The device is also incredibly thick too, making it thicker than foldables.

The phone also brings an apparent IP69 rating but lacks a MIL-STD rating despite the billing as a rugged device. Otherwise, this is a typically budget Android phone in other areas. There’s a Helio G99 4G processor, a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen (presumably LCD), and 256GB of storage. A 64MP+20MP camera pairing is available on the back, while a 16MP camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Hard Case P28K is slated to go on sale in October, with a starting price of €250 (~$271). That’s an attractive price for what it’s effectively a power bank attached to an Android phone. Unfortunately, there aren’t any plans to bring this to the US.

There is one giant caveat to this device, though. That’s the fact that Avenir doesn’t have a great track record for actually releasing these types of Energizer phones. The company previously touted an 18,000mAh phone in 2019 and a 16,000mAh phone in 2018, but neither device seems to have been released. It’s also worth noting that the company’s teasers mention that the device is pending Energizer’s final approval.

So if I were a betting man, I’d wager that the P28K probably won’t come out, either. But I hope Avenir proves us wrong and this isn’t just a glorified concept phone.

