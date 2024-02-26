TCL NXTPAPER 14 is a massive 2.4K tablet perfect for comfortable reading

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR The TCL NXTPAPER 14 is a 14-inch tablet with the company’s innovative display technology.

This is a great product for people who want a big, inexpensive tablet they plan on using a lot for reading.

It will cost under $400 and come out sometime this year.

At CES 2024, we looked at a few new Android tablets coming from TCL. One of them was the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro, an enormous slate covered with the newest NXTPAPER 14 Pro display technology.

Today, at MWC 2024, TCL is announcing a trimmed-down, non-Pro version of the tablet to be known as the TCL NXTPAPER 14. It shares a lot of the same specs as its Pro sibling and delivers the same massive size but for a notably lower price.

The star of the show, though, is NXTPAPER 3.0. I really love NXTPAPER displays, and on a tablet like this, it provides a very comfortable experience while reading, browsing the web, or even watching videos.

Specs-wise, the NXTPAPER 14 has a MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781) chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 10,000mAh battery. It charges at a decent 33W and supports the use of a stylus. The display is 14.25 inches with a 2.4K (2,400 x 1,600) resolution at 60Hz. There’s also a dual-lens camera system on the front (13MP + 5MP) and a single 5MP sensor on the back.

TCL will start selling the NXTPAPER 14 later this year at a price of “under $400” (read: probably $399). It might also expand to other territories later this year, but TCL was mum on details.

Meanwhile, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro will cost $549. It’s available in APAC now, but could come to other countries in 2024.

