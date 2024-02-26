We get up close and personal with the Samsung Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024

TL;DR Samsung has revealed more details about the Galaxy Ring on the sidelines of MWC 2024.

The company says you should expect “long” battery life and several sleep-tracking features.

Samsung also told us it’ll offer fertility tracking and play nicely with Galaxy watches.

Samsung confirmed the long-rumored Galaxy Ring at the Galaxy S24 series launch event last month. We didn’t have to wait too long for more details, as the company has just offered more information and given us a closer look at MWC 2024.

Samsung is showing off the ring at the expo, and we managed to take some photos of the device. Check out our gallery below.

As for functionality, the company noted during a media briefing that the Galaxy Ring would have “long” battery life.

Samsung vice-president Dr. Hon Pak didn’t provide a specific figure regarding endurance, though: I can’t give you the exact amount (of days), but I think there’s a certain expectation in the market of ‘it’s gotta be more than just a couple of days.’ For what it’s worth, Oura claims that the Oura Ring can last for up to seven days. So we’re guessing that Samsung’s device might offer endurance in the same ballpark.

Nevertheless, Samsung added that it was working to extend the battery life ahead of the device’s release later this year. The Galaxy maker also hinted in the briefing that it could let users choose between longer battery life and more functionality.

Supplied by Samsung

Samsung told journalists that the smart ring would offer “leading” sensors, although it didn’t specify which sensors it would have. It did, however, delve into the device’s sleep-tracking functionality, noting that it would track your heart rate, sleep latency, and night movement. Samsung’s ring will also offer a vitality score, which measures your physical and mental preparedness, along with “booster cards” for pre-defined health goals.

Several more Galaxy Ring features

These aren’t the only health-related features revealed by the company. Samsung said in response to an Android Authority question that it has a partnership with the Natural Cycles birth control app for fertility tracking on the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung also addressed our concerns about how the Galaxy Ring would work with the Galaxy Watch, noting that the two devices should play nicely together.

What are your first impressions of the Galaxy Ring? 77 votes Hot 48 % Not 18 % Okayish 23 % I don't have any thoughts 10 %

“We are absolutely developing a capability in such that it’s an integrated capability (sic) but also, you have the option of wearing one versus the other and then have a seamless transition,” Pak explained. The company added that they “both work together” as well.

Lastly, Samsung told us at the MWC 2024 booth that the Galaxy Ring would be available in nine sizes and three colors — silver, gold, and black — all with a shiny finish.

Comments