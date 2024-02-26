Why leave your chats? Gemini is coming to Google Messages

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has revealed that its Gemini assistant is coming to Google Messages.

The company says it can help you draft messages, plan events, and more.

Google recently launched the Gemini app as its next-generation smart assistant, while also offering Gemini features in its productivity apps. Now, the company has announced that the new assistant is coming to another app.

The search giant revealed that Gemini will come to Google Messages on Android phones, albeit as a beta and only in English for now. Check out a GIF below, giving us a better idea of how it’ll look.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Google says Gemini in Messages can perform tasks like drafting messages, brainstorming ideas, and event planning. You can also chat with Gemini in Messages if you simply want to stay in the app.

The news comes as Google replaces Assistant with the Gemini app. Unfortunately, the new app misses out on various Assistant features, such as Routines and media provider support. However, we’ve recently seen Gemini regain support for reminders, albeit with the apparent help of Assistant in the first place.

Comments