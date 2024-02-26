The OPPO Air Glass 3 is what Google Glass always wanted to be

TL;DR The OPPO Air Glass is the third iteration of OPPO’s “assisted reality” glasses, providing real-time information through a full-color display within the lenses of the glass.

The highlight of the Air Glass 3 is that they can access OPPO’s AndesGPT model through a smartphone, making it much more helpful.

The Air Glass 3 is a prototype, and previous models have not been released in the market.

Augmented Reality, or AR, is making a comeback, thanks to smart glasses like the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and even the Apple Vision Pro (though that is more of a mixed reality headset that also merges in Virtual Reality). At MWC 2024, OPPO is showing off a prototype of its OPPO Air Glass 3 “assisted reality” glasses, and to me, it looks a whole lot like what the Google Glass would have eventually evolved into.

OPPO has been prototyping “assisted reality” glasses for a while now, and Air 3 is the third iteration being publicly shown off. The highlight here is that these glasses can access OPPO’s AndesGPT model through a smartphone. By extension, these glasses can understand text, images, video, and audio to interpret complex user scenarios. You can access the AI functions on the glasses by lightly pressing on the temple of the glasses to activate the AI voice assistant.

The OPPO Air Glass 3 weighs 50g (up from the 30g and 38g of the Air Glass and Air Glass 2, respectively). OPPO boasts a self-developed resin waveguide with a refractive index of 1.7 (which eliminates rainbow effects), a display brightness uniformity of more than 50%, and a peak eye brightness of more than 1,000 nits. Together, the Air Glass 3 provides a wearing experience that is very close to a regular pair of glasses while providing a full-color display with automatic brightness adjustment.

The OPPO Air Glass 3 is 164.84 x 164 x 48.4mm in dimensions. It uses a magnesium-lithium alloy for the frame and a PA nylon material for the temples. OPPO also plans to provide customized optical lenses for people who need them.

Alongside AI functions, the OPPO Air Glass 3 supports features like music playback, voice calls, image browsing, information display, and more. Features like teleprompter, navigation, timer, translation, and quick previews for health and fitness information are said to be coming with future software updates. Using the Air Glass app, it connects with OPPO smartphones with Color OS 13 and above.

At the end of the day, the OPPO Air Glass 3 remains a prototype. The previous iterations also did not become available for purchase globally, and this does not appear to be changing with the Air Glass 3. Still, it’s good to see that other companies are also constantly innovating in segments like smart glasses, and we can be optimistic about their entry in the future when the product is polished.

