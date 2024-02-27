Samsung confirms: The Galaxy Ring can deliver up to 9 days of juice

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly confirmed that the Galaxy Ring has a battery life of five to nine days.

An executive also stated that the device will be launched in the second half of the year.

Samsung gave us a closer look at the Galaxy Ring and revealed more details about the device earlier this week. Now, the company has revealed a few more nuggets of information to Korean news outlets.

Financial News attended a Galaxy Ring briefing and was told that the smart ring has a battery life of five to nine days. The outlet says this battery life is possible because the smart ring lacks a screen.

This battery life was also echoed by Samsung mobile chief TM Roh, according to TechM (via Revegnus on X). He noted that the ring could indeed be used for five to nine days before requiring a charge.

Roh also confirmed that the ring doesn’t support phone calls, unlike the Galaxy Watch line.

Meanwhile, Samsung vice-president Dr. Hon Pak told The Elec that the Galaxy Ring would be launched in the second half of the year. This lines up with a Samsung executive’s claim on LinkedIn a few weeks ago. For what it’s worth, we’ve heard at least one report that the ring will launch in late July at an Unpacked event.

These details join several other tidbits we learned this week, including integration between the ring and Galaxy Watch, support for various sleep-tracking metrics, and fertility tracking support.

