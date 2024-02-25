Lenovo's Smart Connect aims to build a connected ecosystem for its family of devices

As Android phones have begun to mature and plateau in the features they bring to the table, OEMs are increasingly considering augmenting the smartphone experience with a connected device ecosystem. The idea is that people own multiple products and want to experience synergy when moving between them. Companies like Apple have built a cult-like following because of this ecosystem play, so it isn’t surprising that others also want to take a shot at it. At MWC 2024, Lenovo and Motorola have announced Smart Connect, a software solution for a multi-device ecosystem experience on their products.