Lenovo's Smart Connect aims to build a connected ecosystem for its family of devices
- Lenovo and Motorola have announced Smart Connect, a software solution for a multi-device ecosystem experience.
- Users can soon look forward to using Smart Connect features such as notification sync, cross control, smart clipboard, and more on compatible products from the brands across phones, tablets, and PCs.
- Exact device compatibility and requirements will be announced later in the year when the feature launches.
As Android phones have begun to mature and plateau in the features they bring to the table, OEMs are increasingly considering augmenting the smartphone experience with a connected device ecosystem. The idea is that people own multiple products and want to experience synergy when moving between them. Companies like Apple have built a cult-like following because of this ecosystem play, so it isn’t surprising that others also want to take a shot at it. At MWC 2024, Lenovo and Motorola have announced Smart Connect, a software solution for a multi-device ecosystem experience on their products.
Smart Connect aims to eliminate disruption when transitioning between compatible phones, tablets, and PCs from Lenovo and Motorola. This enables users to effortlessly switch tasks and maintain an uninterrupted workflow on their existing devices rather than purchase devices of the same operating system.
Smart Connect offers the following features:
- Cross control: Navigate between your PC, tablet, and phone using a single keyboard and mouse for a streamlined experience. Lenovo also mentions that you can pull in content from your tablet and phones to your laptop, which would go a step beyond simpler cross-control, though.
- Swipe to stream: Transition app activities across devices with a swipe. For example, you can watch a video on a tablet and pick up where you left off on your PC.
- Notification sync: Messages and notifications stay synced across all devices.
- Share hub: Share files and media across compatible devices across operating systems.
- Smart clipboard: Sync clipboard to make it easier to copy-paste text and images from one device to another, as if working on a single device.
- Instant hotspot: This makes switching to a hotspot from your phone to your connected device easier.
- Webcam: Turn your smartphone into a webcam for video calls or live streams. Users can also maximize video calls from their phones by moving them to a TV.
- Amplify content: Steam videos, play games, or launch a mobile desktop on a smart TV using your smartphone.
Smart Connect is currently envisaged for Lenovo PCs running on Windows 10 or later through the Microsoft store. It is also planned for select Lenovo tablets and Motorola devices through the Google Play Store. Exact device compatibility and requirements have not yet been revealed. We expect to hear more details when the feature launches in the coming months.