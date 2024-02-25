From Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Watch S3, you can now buy Xiaomi's latest gadgets globally

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14, and several other gadgets globally.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is the star of the show, owing to its impressive camera system.

Expect to pay ~$1,076 for the Xiaomi 14 and ~$1,647 for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Update: February 25, 2024 (2:45PM ET): A previous version of the article contained incorrect information regarding the Xiaomi Watch S3. We’ve now updated the article with the correct specs.

Original article: February 25, 2024 (10:15 AM): Xiaomi traditionally launches its flagship phones in China before bringing them to global markets. Now, the company has indeed brought the Xiaomi 14 to global markets. However, the company is skipping over the Xiaomi 14 Pro in favor of launching the Xiaomi 14 Ultra globally as well.

The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra have a number of features in common, namely a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an IP68 rating for water/dust resistance, a 32MP selfie camera, and Hyper OS atop Android 14. These phones will also receive four major OS updates and five years of security patches.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: A camera powerhouse

The Chinese manufacturer announced the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in Barcelona on Sunday. This is the latest in its Ultra line of hyper-premium handsets, and it’s firmly focused on the camera experience (in line with previous models).

Expect a quad 50MP rear camera system on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. This consists of a 50MP variable aperture camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens (IMX858), a 50MP 3.2x telephoto camera, and a 50MP 5x periscope lens.

The 50MP main camera features a LYT-900 one-inch sensor and a variable aperture (f/1.63 to f/4.0). The two telephoto cameras still use the same IMX858 sensor as last year, but the 5x camera now offers a wide f/2.5 aperture. So we’re expecting improved low-light performance when zooming.

Interestingly, the manufacturer is touting the use of four AI models for imaging. This includes models for color, tone, portrait, and image fusion. Xiaomi is also using generative AI for improved zoom, with the company claiming better 30x zoom than competitors as a result.

Xiaomi also mentioned a few other camera-related features worth knowing. This includes the ability to use other Xiaomi devices (such as its latest Pro tablet) as an external monitor, 8K/30fps shooting via all four cameras, and four microphones.

Otherwise, the phone is a premium offering when we look at the conventional specs. There’s the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 6.73-inch QHD+ OLED screen. Xiaomi has only stated that this screen has 3,000 nits of peak brightness — no typical brightness figures were disclosed.

Xiaomi’s phone also brings a 5,300mAh battery, which should result in lengthy endurance. Need to charge? Then you can make use of 90W wired or 80W wireless charging speeds.

Xiaomi 14: A more pocket-friendly offering

The vanilla Xiaomi 14 was also announced for global markets on the day, and it’s on the small side compared to most other flagship phones. That’s largely due to the 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED screen and 152.8mm height — a little bigger than the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 but still relatively small.

Xiaomi’s standard flagship phone brings plenty of notable features elsewhere. There’s the latest and greatest high-end processor, a 4,610mAh battery, 90W wired charging, and 50W reverse wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 14 also serves up a triple 50MP rear camera system. Expect a 50MP main camera (1/1.31 inches), a 50MP 3.2x telephoto shooter, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

What else did Xiaomi announce?

Xiaomi had a few more products to announce on the day. For starters, we’ve got a new Wear OS smartwatch dubbed the Xiaomi Watch S3. This is powered by an unnamed processor and brings a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen (466 x 466) inside a design with a 5ATM rating.

The smartwatch runs HyperOS, although we’re guessing this isn’t atop Wear OS given the claimed 15 days of maximum battery life.

Other notable features include heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, GNSS support, and support for over 150 sports modes.

The Chinese brand also launched the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, featuring a 12.4-inch 3K display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging, and six speakers. The tablet also sports an aluminum design, a 50MP rear camera, a 32MP selfie shooter, and an optional pen and keyboard.

Finally, Xiaomi brought its Smart Band 8 Pro to Europe today. The fitness tracker brings a 1.74-inch rectangular OLED screen, Gorilla Glass Victus, and 5ATM water resistance. The tracker also offers support for over 150 sports modes, heart-rate tracking, over 200 watch faces, and up to 14 days of juice via the 289mAh battery.

Pricing and availability

Like the idea of a Xiaomi 14 Ultra? Then you’ll pay £1,299 (~$1,647) for the sole 12GB/512GB variant in the UK and €1,499 (~$1,624) in Europe. The phone is available in Black and White. Xiaomi UK says those who buy the phone between now and March 18 will receive a free camera grip along with £300 (~$380) to spend on Xiaomi ecosystem products.

That camera grip comes with a 1,500mAh battery, a shutter button, a video capture key, wheels for adjustments, and a USB-C port for passthrough charging. It also turns out that this accessory works on other phones, albeit with varying degrees of success.

Prefer the more conventional Xiaomi flagship phone? The 12GB/256GB Xiaomi 14 will cost £849 (~$1,076) in the UK and €999 (~$1,083) in Europe. The 12GB/512GB model is available in Europe and the UK for €1,099 (~$1,393) and £899 (~$1,140) respectively. Expect to find the device in Black, White, and Jade Green. Xiaomi says people who buy the phone between now and March 31 will get a free Xiaomi Pad 6.

The Xiaomi Watch S3 has a recommended price of €149 (~$161) and £129.99 (~$165). The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro has a starting price of €699 (~$757) and £599 (~$759). Finally, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro will set you back €69 (~$75) and £59.99 (~$76) in Europe and the UK.

