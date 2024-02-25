Lenovo reveals a transparent laptop, plus laptops you'd want to buy

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Lenovo has revealed a variety of laptops at MWC 2024.

The company’s most eye-catching product is the ThinkBook Transparent Display concept.

The manufacturer also announced a variety of other commercial laptops.

Lenovo is a fixture at trade shows, and the company had several announcements up its sleeve for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

Perhaps the most notable reveal was its ThinkBook Transparent Display concept laptop. As the name implies, this concept features a 17.3-inch transparent microLED screen (1,000 nits) and transparent virtual keyboard area. The latter can also transform into a virtual drawing board with the aid of a supported pen.

The company also seemed to hint at augmented reality scenarios thanks to the transparent display. More specifically, the brand said the screen enables “interaction with physical objects” and “overlaying digital information to create user-generated content.” We’ll have to get our hands on the device first to figure out whether this is just marketing speak or a viable feature.

In saying so, we wonder what this transparent display means for privacy. Can people see what’s on your screen by simply looking at the back of the laptop? We hope the PC maker is taking these kinds of questions into account.

This is just a concept right now rather than something you can actually buy. But it should still be noted that microLED screens are extremely expensive, so a future laptop with this tech could be a very pricey proposition.

Lenovo T series: Old-fashioned business laptops

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Lenovo also had a few commercially available laptops at MWC 2024, though. The company announced its new T series of business-focused notebooks, for one. The new laptop range comprises the T14 Gen 5, T14s Gen 5, and T16 Gen 3. All three models sport OLED screens, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB SSD storage. But there are several differences between these notebooks.

The T14 and T16 laptops feature your choice of Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen 8040 processors, while the T14s is only available with the Intel Core Ultra chip. The T14 and T14s also share similar 14-inch 2.8K OLED screens, but the T14 brings a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the T16 brings a 16-inch 4K OLED panel.

As for endurance, the T14 offers your choice of a 39.3Wh or 52.5Wh battery, the T14s brings a 58Wh battery, and the T16 offers either a 52.5Wh or 86Wh battery.

Lenovo said it’s also teamed up with iFixit for the T14 and T16 in particular. As a result, the company says you can more easily replace the RAM, Wi-Fi card, and SSD. The firm adds that there are also visual indicators inside the devices for easier repairs. Finally, Lenovo notes that it’s also created new repair guides (including videos) and made parts easier to order.

New detachable and convertible laptops

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Lenovo also had a couple of offerings for people who want a more versatile form factor. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 brings a Surface-like detachable design, for one. Lenovo’s device also offers an Intel Core Ultra U series processor, up to 32GB of (unfortunately) soldered RAM, up to 1TB SSD, and a 42Wh battery.

Other specs worth knowing include a 12.3-inch IPS display (3:2, Gorilla Glass), a 5MP+IR camera pairing up-front, an 8MP rear camera, a fingerprint scanner, and a folio keyboard.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Prefer a convertible form factor? Then the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 might be for you. The Chinese brand says this laptop brings a new drop-hinge design, a 14-inch IPS display (16:10), a magnetic stylus pen, and a fingerprint scanner.

Other core specs include an Intel Core Ultra processor, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and a 60Wh battery.

Lenovo laptop pricing and availability Intrigued by one of the new T series notebooks? Then the cheapest device is the AMD-powered T14 Gen 5, launching in May 2024 at a base price of $949. Meanwhile, the Intel-powered variant will launch in April 2024 at a starting price of $1,199. Otherwise, the Lenovo T14s Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3 both launch in April 2024, coming in at $1,399 and $1,219 respectively.

Prefer a two-in-one device? Then the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 will be available from April 2024 at a base price of $1,399. The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 will be available next month for an entry-level price of $1,169.

Comments