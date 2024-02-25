HONOR's MWC splash: Magic 6 Pro, Porsche Design Magic V2 RSR, more launched globally

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Magic 6 Pro will be available for £1,099.99 (~$1,395), while the Porsche Design Magic V2 RSR will cost you £2,349.99 (~$2,980).

The company has also launched the new HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 laptop at the event.

At MWC 2024, HONOR is giving one of its best camera smartphones and its best foldable a global release. You can now buy the HONOR Magic 6 Pro and Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR in Europe, starting at £1,099.99 (~$1,395) and £2,349.99 (~$2,980), respectively. The company has also launched the new HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 laptop at the event, though a global release is anticipated in Q2 2024.

HONOR Magic 6 Pro

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The HONOR Magic 6 Pro was launched in China earlier this year. The highlight of this phone is the incredible rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary rear camera with variable aperture (f/1.4 to f/2.0), a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 180MP periscope zoom camera for 2.5x optical zoom. The front is also impressive, with a 50MP selfie camera and a 3D ToF sensor for 3D face unlock.

The phone is well-rounded in other aspects, too. The HONOR Magic 6 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging support, and an IP68 rating.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The phone launches with Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14, and it comes with HONOR’s new “intent-based UI” that predicts the next user action and cuts down steps needed to achieve certain results. HONOR gave an example of dropping an Instagram picture into a shopping app to buy the product displayed. The Magic Capsule feature lets you look at a notification to open it, as the phone knows you are looking at the notification and predicts your next action. There are some AI features, too, like a prompt-based video creator and a smarter gallery search that works offline.

HONOR Magic 6 Pro pricing and availability

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The HONOR Magic 6 Pro comes in Black and Epi Green color options. You can buy it for £1,099.99 (~$1,395) in UK for the 12GB + 256GB variant or €1,299 (~$1,408) in Europe. The phone is available to pre-order from March 1, 2024 with sales beginning from March 8, 2024.

You can buy the device from HiHonor, where you can receive a complimentary 12-month screen protection plan when using the code AM6PP250, plus the opportunity to purchase a HONOR Pad 9 for £149.99 (~$190).

HONOR is also offering a complimentary launch bundle worth £359 (~$455), including the HONOR Earbuds X6, HONOR 100W SuperCharger, and HONOR Pad 8 when purchasing from Amazon UK, Very, and Currys.

HONOR is not bringing the standard Magic 6 to global markets, so your choices are limited to the Magic 6 Pro only.

Porsche Design HONOR Magic 6 RSR HONOR is also teasing a Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, which could have a more dramatic and sharp exterior compared to the Magic 6 Pro.

Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR is a mouthful name, and you can identify this phone as the Magic V2 with a Porsche-inspired design. The Magic V2 is already an impressive foldable, one of the thinnest at 9.9mm thin, the Porsche Design Magic V2 RSR gives it an enviable design.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR has a 6.43-inch 120Hz outer display and a 7.92-inch 120Hz OLED inner display, with stylus support for both displays (and an external stylus included in the box). On the inside, you get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired charging, but no wireless charging, unfortunately.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

For its cameras, the Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR has a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 20MP telephoto for 2.5x optical zoom on the rear. For selfies, there is a 16MP selfie shooter on the cover display and another on the inner display.

Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR pricing and availability The Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR comes in a singular Agate Grey color. You can buy it for £2,349.99 (~$2,980) for the 16GB + 1TB variant. For reference, you can also purchase the standard HONOR Magic V2 for £1,699.99 (~$2,155) in the UK for the 16GB + 512GB variant. Meanwhile, the Porsche model will set you back €2,699 (~$2,925) in mainland Europe. By comparison, the standard V2 costs €1,999 (~$2,166) in the region.

HONOR MagicBook Pro 16

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Building out its connected device ecosystem, HONOR has also launched the new MagicBook Pro 16. The laptop has some exciting specs, such as a 16-inch 3K (3,072 x 1,920) 16:10 display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. There’s a full-sized numeric keyboard on board, a 75Wh battery, and a port setup comprising 1x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack port. The laptop runs on Windows 11.

One of the laptop’s strengths lies in the ecosystem interplay. For instance, when using a HONOR smartphone, you can transfer windowed experiences, such as messaging apps, to the PC and reply directly from there. The company’s MagicOS 8.0 update on smartphones also opens up connected features like tethering, sharing of screen, input and files, connected calls, notifications and camera, and more, through the Magic Ring feature.

On its own, the MagicBook Pro 16 also includes features such as Smart Picture Search, Smart Document Summary, Text Comprehension, AI Subtitle, and Magic Text.

The HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 has been showcased at MWC 2024. It will launch in China soon, and a global release is anticipated for Q2 2024.

