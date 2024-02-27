Motorola will use Gorilla Glass for all of its smartphones starting this year

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola will equip all its future smartphones with Gorilla Glass starting in the second half of 2024.

This would greatly enhance its budget-friendly models, offering improved scratch and drop resistance.

While we’re still unpacking everything that’s going down at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), Motorola has announced a significant shift in its smartphone strategy. The company has partnered with Corning to equip its entire future smartphone portfolio with Corning’s renowned Gorilla Glass, starting in the second half of 2024.

Motorola’s official statement emphasizes its commitment to “cutting-edge materials and technologies” and ensuring “every consumer has access to the durability and peace of mind that comes with this technology.” This announcement builds on Corning’s existing partnership with Motorola’s parent company, Lenovo, which already utilizes Gorilla Glass in select laptops and tablets.

While there are other protective glass solutions on the market, Gorilla Glass has established itself as a leader in smartphone screen protection due to its combination of durability, aesthetics, and functionality. This move signifies Motorola’s dedication to enhancing the durability of its devices across all price ranges.

Previously, Gorilla Glass was primarily reserved for their high-end offerings like the Moto Edge Plus. Now, even their budget-friendly phones will benefit from Gorilla Glass’ superior scratch and drop resistance. We’ve already seen Motorola use Gorilla Glass 3 on the recently announced Moto G Play (2024).

In addition to the Gorilla Glass announcement, Motorola also revealed a concept phone that can wrap around the user’s wrist like a bracelet (can we call it the Moto RapR, please?). Furthermore, Motorola and its parent company, Lenovo, unveiled a collaborative effort: the Smart Connect suite. This suite of features promises seamless connectivity across laptops, tablets, and phones from both brands, allowing users to share keyboards and mice, effortlessly continue videos across devices, utilize a universal smart clipboard, and more.

