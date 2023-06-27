If you purchase any of the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones , you can use a very cool feature that the company calls Wireless PowerShare. Basically, those phones can charge up almost any other smartphone or other devices that support the Qi wireless charging standard.

Here’s how to use the Samsung Galaxy S10 reverse wireless charging feature.

How to use the Galaxy S10 Wireless Powershare feature

It’s actually very simple to launch this reverse charging feature on the Galaxy S10 phones:

What to do if reverse charging doesn’t work

If you run into trouble with Qi charging on the Samsung Galaxy S10, there’s no need to panic. There are a few troubleshooting tasks you can do that might fix it.

Make sure the Galaxy S10’s own battery has enough of a charge. The Wireless PowerShare feature requires a minimum amount of charge. Your phone will need to have at least 30% of its battery capacity. If the smartphone that’s being reverse charged by the Galaxy S10 isn’t getting charged up, and it is inside a cover or case, you might try removing that cover or case to see if that works. Finally, keep in mind that while in theory all Qi-based devices should be supported by this Wireless PowerShare feature, Samsung’s own support pages do admit that it “may not work with some accessories, covers, or other manufacturer’s devices.”

That’s how you use the Wireless PowerShare reverse charging feature on the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones.