How much is the Disney Bundle?

One of the better streaming deals out there — assuming you’re in the US, and interested in all the content — is the Disney Bundle, a.k.a. the Disney Plus Bundle. Find out how much the bundle costs, what’s included, and questions you need answered before subscribing.

QUICK ANSWER The standard Disney Bundle starts at $12.99 per month, and includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. A $19.99 version strips out most (but not all) ads on Disney and Hulu. If you're not interested in sports, you can pay $9.99 for a Disney/Hulu bundle with ads.

What you get with the Disney Bundle

The standard Disney Bundle is priced at $12.99 per month, and incorporates Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. To eliminate (most) ads from Disney and Hulu, you’ll have to spend extra on a $19.99 plan that still omits Hulu with Live TV.

A more recent addition is the Duo Basic bundle, which kicks out ESPN to lower the price to $9.99. There’s no ad-free version of it, however.

Check out some of the highlights of the three services:

Disney Plus

Most movies and TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Muppets, and associated brands/studios

Exclusive original shows like Andor, The Mandalorian, and She-Hulk

National Geographic documentaries and reality TV shows

Some Fox content such as The Simpsons

Hulu

A rotating list of thousands of movies and TV shows from sources like ABC, NBC, Disney, Fox, FX, and Cartoon Network

Original movies and shows, like The Handmaid’s Tale and Only Murders in the Building

News content from ABC, Axios, Vice, and other sources

Paid options to integrate services like Cinemax, Showtime, and HBO

An optional Live TV upgrade

ESPN Plus

A mix of live and on-demand sports content, including the ability to rewind live events

Covers many MLB, NHL, NBA, and PGA matches, as well as boxing, soccer, college sports, and UFC

Limited NFL content

Stats, highlights, and analysis

Integration with some league-based outside services, like MLB.tv and NHL.tv

Documentaries such as the 30 for 30 series

Frequently asked questions

Can I watch Disney, Hulu, and ESPN content in the same app? No. While you can use the same login for Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, all three services require you to watch in their respective apps.

What do I do if I'm already paying for one or two of the services? In most cases, complete the usual Disney Bundle sign-up process. If you’re paying for any of the services already, your billing will be adjusted to match the bundle discount. Note that you can’t get the Disney Bundle through Hulu if you’re being billed through a third party like Spotify, Roku, or Apple. You may be able to sign up through Disney Plus instead.

Are there any special perks for being a Disney Bundle subscriber? Aside from a lower price than the services would cost on their own, not particularly.

Is the Disney Bundle available outside the US? Sadly, no. It doesn’t even extend to Canada, or US territories like Guam and Puerto Rico.

Is there a free trial for the Disney Bundle? No. If you want a sampler, you’ll have to sign up for individual trials of Disney Plus and Hulu. There is no ESPN Plus trial.

