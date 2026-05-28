Fire TVs get new startup ad that takes over the entire screen

TL;DR Fire TVs are starting to show full-screen ads on startup.

The pop-up is directing users to download the recently redesigned Fire TV app.

Earlier this week, Amazon confirmed that Android 16-based Fire OS 16 would be the operating system for future Fire TVs. Sticking with the topic of Fire TVs, users are currently experiencing an annoyance of Amazon’s own making. That problem is pop-ups that take over the entire screen.

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As reported by AFTVnews, Fire TV users are being greeted by a full-screen ad as soon as they turn on their TV. The ad in question directs the user to download Amazon’s newly redesigned Fire TV app. Since the ad takes up the entire screen, dismissing the pop-up is required before you can access the rest of the experience.

Pop-ups aren’t necessarily new to Fire TVs. However, they were typically used for system purposes, like alerting you if a paired remote can’t be detected or if a software update is available. These kinds of pop-ups are understandable as they’re informational and related to the operation of your device. But this appears to be the first time Amazon has turned the pop-up into an ad that’s shown right at startup.

Now, I’m no marketing genius, but shoving an ad in your users’ faces at startup doesn’t exactly seem like the best way to convince them to download your app. It also sets a worrying precedent, because what’s stopping Amazon from using this new ad format more frequently? And how long before Amazon decides to open it up for third-party advertisers?

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