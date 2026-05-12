Aurzen Roku TV smart projector drops back to all-time low of just $169.98

DealHunt / Android Authority

In a world where movie nights are treasured, having the right projector can make a world of difference. The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector is currently available for $169.98, down from $1249.99, marking a price drop of 32% and hitting an all-time low.

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This projector features a unique Roku streaming experience, giving you access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu right out of the box. With a native 1080P FHD resolution, it can create a massive screen size between 40 and 150 inches, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor movie nights. The sealed optical engine ensures crisp images without the hassle of dust spots, while the auto focus and keystone correction save time on setup.

Equipped with 10W Dolby-certified speakers and dual-band Wi-Fi, this projector offers a seamless streaming experience. Plus, it supports voice control with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for added convenience. The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector has received an impressive 4.6-star rating from 360 Amazon reviews, showcasing its quality and user satisfaction. Check out the deal on Amazon

According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores a strong 92 out of 100. The score reflects a $53.93 savings compared to the average price of $223.91 over the past 90 days, while also noting that this is the lowest price the projector has ever reached, enhancing its appeal. With the price just dropping 14 hours ago, it feels like a fresh opportunity to grab this impressive device.

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