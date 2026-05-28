Spotify's new features make it easier to manage and listen to your music

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is adding several new features to its mobile app.

The desktop-exclusive Playlist Folders feature is now available on mobile for all users.

It’s also introducing Premium-exclusive features including a reshuffle button, background downloads on iPhone, and more.

Spotify is introducing a slew of useful new features for its users. After recently introducing Personal Podcasts and expanding Verified by Spotify, the streaming platform is adding powerful new capabilities for music lovers, including a much-loved desktop feature that’s now available on mobile.

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Spotify announced today that it’s adding support for playlist folders to mobile. Previously a desktop-exclusive option, it lets users sort their playlists into folders. This sounds useful for organization, especially if you have a lot of playlists saved in your library.

You can create folders based on genres, moods, or use any other categorization that suits your needs.

Also new is the ability to batch-edit playlists. Where you’d earlier have to remove or rearrange songs one by one, you can now select multiple tracks and reorganize them easily. This works for music, podcasts, and books.

Both desktop folders and bulk actions for playlists are available for all Spotify users globally.

The company is adding new features exclusive to Premium members, as well. First, it’s bringing back the ability to bulk edit songs in the Now Playing queue. We’re also getting support for background downloads on iPhone, so songs, playlists, podcast episodes, and more can continue downloading even when the app isn’t open, and users will be able to see notifications to track the download status.

Subscribers are getting the ability to shuffle tracks easily with a new reshuffle button. While it was always possible to reshuffle tracks by toggling the shuffle option off and on, the new button makes it a one-tap action so it’s quicker and easier.

These features are live for all Spotify Premium users. If you’re not able to access them, make sure your app is updated to the latest version available.

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