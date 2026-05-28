Roku's biggest home screen refresh yet is rolling out now

TL;DR Roku is rolling out a redesigned home screen experience on its TVs and streaming devices.

The update adds several personalized sections that adapt to how you use the device.

It’s already rolling out to users in the US, with more countries to follow.

A new Roku update is rolling out with an upgraded home screen experience on its TVs and streaming devices. The redesign makes it easier for users to access their favorite content and discover new things to watch straight from the get-go.

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Right at the top, you’ll find a new “Top Picks for You” section, which is where Roku will show its recommendations. The company says this section will include things you already like to watch, trending content, and popular shows and movies.

The new home screen now has a “Quick Access” section with all your most-used apps. It uses AI to learn your watching habits and shows apps that you’re most likely to open. However, Roku clarified that you will still be able to manually add and remove apps from this list.

There’s a new “Destinations” feature, which is basically a set of categories you can use to quickly find content you’re in the mood to watch. It sits right next to the “Subscriptions” section, which groups together movies and shows from apps that you’re already subscribed to.

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The update also brings “Your Daily Scoop” — a real-time row that shows trending content across topics like new premieres, celebrity birthdays, and everything else. It also adds “Shortcuts” so you can quickly access your favorite features, including things like Continue Watching, Sleep Timer, and Save List.

For fans of the Roku City screensaver, the update adds the ability to ride around the virtual city. You’ll be able to explore the cityscape and play Daily Trivia, Roku City Dash, Roklue, and other games.

The new update is rolling out now to Roku TVs and streaming devices in the US, with more countries to follow. It’s an automatic update, which means you can start using it as soon as it arrives on your device.

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